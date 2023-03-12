Blazers vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center
The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $4,681,509 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $4,636,187 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 12, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM / S: KGLA 105.7 FM
Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!