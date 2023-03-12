Live stream: Cavaliers 25, Hornets 35

The Cleveland Cavaliers (42-27) play against the Charlotte Hornets (22-47) at Spectrum Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 5:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 12, 2023
Cleveland Cavaliers 25, Charlotte Hornets 35 (Q1 00:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
PJ dunkin’ on ’em 🉑
@PJ Washington | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/C8OSst99mB – 5:35 PM
PJ dunkin’ on ’em 🉑
@PJ Washington | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/C8OSst99mB – 5:35 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Dime a bucket. 🍩
@Cedi Osman | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/XlwBwg6fdV – 5:35 PM
Dime a bucket. 🍩
@Cedi Osman | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/XlwBwg6fdV – 5:35 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Kai Jones flashed some fantastic rim protection and transition offense last night. He narrowly missed being given a charge yesterday and picked one up today, still needs to become more fluid and laterally agile when attacking the rim on drives, out of control at times – 5:33 PM
Kai Jones flashed some fantastic rim protection and transition offense last night. He narrowly missed being given a charge yesterday and picked one up today, still needs to become more fluid and laterally agile when attacking the rim on drives, out of control at times – 5:33 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
ROLO BUCKETS!
@Robin Lopez | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/KqPOD3emOT – 5:33 PM
ROLO BUCKETS!
@Robin Lopez | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/KqPOD3emOT – 5:33 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
It’s very nice of #Cavs to try to boost Jarrett Allen’s Defensive Player of the Year resume with this wretched first-quarter showing. – 5:29 PM
It’s very nice of #Cavs to try to boost Jarrett Allen’s Defensive Player of the Year resume with this wretched first-quarter showing. – 5:29 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Run it up and in then 🔟.
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/kOeOOHW9J4 – 5:24 PM
Run it up and in then 🔟.
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/kOeOOHW9J4 – 5:24 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Two early fouls for #Cavs Evan Mobley without Jarrett Allen tonight is not really ideal. – 5:24 PM
Two early fouls for #Cavs Evan Mobley without Jarrett Allen tonight is not really ideal. – 5:24 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Robin Lopez checks in at the 5:29 mark of the first quarter as Evan Mobley picks up his second foul. Not ideal on a night Jarrett Allen is out. – 5:23 PM
#Cavs Robin Lopez checks in at the 5:29 mark of the first quarter as Evan Mobley picks up his second foul. Not ideal on a night Jarrett Allen is out. – 5:23 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Do his lil dancy dance to the basket!
📺 #CavsHornets on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/bUAaayrP5V – 5:15 PM
Do his lil dancy dance to the basket!
📺 #CavsHornets on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/bUAaayrP5V – 5:15 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The Hive is aliiiiiiive – tune in!
📍 Buzz City
🆚 @Cleveland Cavaliers
📺 @HornetsOnBally
📻 @wfnz 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/sNsRufYQja – 5:07 PM
The Hive is aliiiiiiive – tune in!
📍 Buzz City
🆚 @Cleveland Cavaliers
📺 @HornetsOnBally
📻 @wfnz 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/sNsRufYQja – 5:07 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Lost an hour but still springing ahead!
📺 #CavsHornets on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/Ur1mJcEzn4 – 5:04 PM
Lost an hour but still springing ahead!
📺 #CavsHornets on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/Ur1mJcEzn4 – 5:04 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Seems the clocks changed in the US, Hornets game is on an hour earlier than I thought, good news – 4:56 PM
Seems the clocks changed in the US, Hornets game is on an hour earlier than I thought, good news – 4:56 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen’s injured right eye is bloodshot & puffy, with a noticeable bruise below the bottom of his eyelid. He joked with me about being in a fight w/ Floyd Mayweather Jr. But there’s no structural damage & everyone feels “extremely fortunate”
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/c… – 4:51 PM
#Cavs Jarrett Allen’s injured right eye is bloodshot & puffy, with a noticeable bruise below the bottom of his eyelid. He joked with me about being in a fight w/ Floyd Mayweather Jr. But there’s no structural damage & everyone feels “extremely fortunate”
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/c… – 4:51 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Tonight’s #Cavs starers v. CHA:
Garland
Mitchell
Okoro
Stevens
E. Mobley – 4:35 PM
Tonight’s #Cavs starers v. CHA:
Garland
Mitchell
Okoro
Stevens
E. Mobley – 4:35 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for tonight vs. Cleveland:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/Hu1LuAQJL7 – 4:32 PM
Starters for tonight vs. Cleveland:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/Hu1LuAQJL7 – 4:32 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Lamar Stevens with Jarrett Allen out tonight. Darius Garland returns after missing Friday night’s game.
This will be the first game this season the Cavs starting lineup is Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Stevens, and Mobley. – 4:24 PM
#Cavs are starting Lamar Stevens with Jarrett Allen out tonight. Darius Garland returns after missing Friday night’s game.
This will be the first game this season the Cavs starting lineup is Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Stevens, and Mobley. – 4:24 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Sunday 5️⃣!
Tune into @BallySportsCLE to watch #CavsHornets pic.twitter.com/HOGoGFTc8r – 4:22 PM
Sunday 5️⃣!
Tune into @BallySportsCLE to watch #CavsHornets pic.twitter.com/HOGoGFTc8r – 4:22 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs CLE
Kelly Oubre Jr (Back Discomfort) is out.
James Bouknight (R Ankle Sprain) is out.
Mark Williams (R Thumb Sprain) is out.
LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Surgery) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/nq2wU29yUH – 4:21 PM
INJURY REPORT vs CLE
Kelly Oubre Jr (Back Discomfort) is out.
James Bouknight (R Ankle Sprain) is out.
Mark Williams (R Thumb Sprain) is out.
LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Surgery) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/nq2wU29yUH – 4:21 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Four teams rank top-12 in both offense and defense
Celtics: 4th off, 4th def (1st in net rating)
Cavaliers: 9th off, 1st def (2nd in net rating)
Sixers: 3rd off, 9th def (3rd in net rating)
Thunder: 12th off, 11th def (10th in net rating, 4th in net rating since Jan. 1) – 4:21 PM
Four teams rank top-12 in both offense and defense
Celtics: 4th off, 4th def (1st in net rating)
Cavaliers: 9th off, 1st def (2nd in net rating)
Sixers: 3rd off, 9th def (3rd in net rating)
Thunder: 12th off, 11th def (10th in net rating, 4th in net rating since Jan. 1) – 4:21 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
A rainy Sunday calls for cozy fits ☔️
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/bKMA9OQMzF – 4:19 PM
A rainy Sunday calls for cozy fits ☔️
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/bKMA9OQMzF – 4:19 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland WILL PLAY tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Jarrett Allen is OUT, sources say. Lamar Stevens will start in place of Allen, with Evan Mobley shifting to center. – 3:59 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland WILL PLAY tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Jarrett Allen is OUT, sources say. Lamar Stevens will start in place of Allen, with Evan Mobley shifting to center. – 3:59 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Steve Clifford said Kelly Oubre will warm up and see how he feels after the quick turnaround. If he can’t go, then Dennis Smith Jr. will start in his place. pic.twitter.com/6TqYpUWjBh – 3:51 PM
Steve Clifford said Kelly Oubre will warm up and see how he feels after the quick turnaround. If he can’t go, then Dennis Smith Jr. will start in his place. pic.twitter.com/6TqYpUWjBh – 3:51 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland going through his on-court pregame workout right now, about 75 minutes before tipoff here in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/eZQEFZZT3j – 3:48 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland going through his on-court pregame workout right now, about 75 minutes before tipoff here in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/eZQEFZZT3j – 3:48 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Sundays = Monochromatic fits.
@stockx | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/5SPmnaF4LP – 3:33 PM
Sundays = Monochromatic fits.
@stockx | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/5SPmnaF4LP – 3:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Calling all gamers! 🎮 We’re giving away copies of @NBA2K to lucky Hornets fans.
Enter here for a chance to win: https://t.co/RjYOK4sFsI pic.twitter.com/eQ2dtFtFy8 – 3:00 PM
Calling all gamers! 🎮 We’re giving away copies of @NBA2K to lucky Hornets fans.
Enter here for a chance to win: https://t.co/RjYOK4sFsI pic.twitter.com/eQ2dtFtFy8 – 3:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Averaging 32.8ppg through the first five contests in March. 🕷️
@keybank | #Ad | #LetEmKnow – 2:15 PM
Averaging 32.8ppg through the first five contests in March. 🕷️
@keybank | #Ad | #LetEmKnow – 2:15 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We tipoff at 5 PM today! See y’all soon 😊
#LetsFly | @DraftKings pic.twitter.com/BHD4agCYwo – 1:44 PM
We tipoff at 5 PM today! See y’all soon 😊
#LetsFly | @DraftKings pic.twitter.com/BHD4agCYwo – 1:44 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s @HornetsVenomGT Night at the Hive! 🎮
#LetsFly x #HIVEVoltage pic.twitter.com/3CQCmsjyPG – 12:40 PM
It’s @HornetsVenomGT Night at the Hive! 🎮
#LetsFly x #HIVEVoltage pic.twitter.com/3CQCmsjyPG – 12:40 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen is listed as doubtful for today’s game in Charlotte. Cavs say after examination postgame on Friday, and again on Saturday, confirmed a right eye contusion without structural damage. He’ll receive treatment and his status will be updated daily. – 12:35 PM
#Cavs Jarrett Allen is listed as doubtful for today’s game in Charlotte. Cavs say after examination postgame on Friday, and again on Saturday, confirmed a right eye contusion without structural damage. He’ll receive treatment and his status will be updated daily. – 12:35 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Cavaliers say center Jarrett Allen is doubtful for today’s game at Charlotte after sustaining an injury to his right eye. He has a right eye contusion without structural damage. Allen will receive treatment and his status will be updated on a daily basis. – 12:34 PM
Cavaliers say center Jarrett Allen is doubtful for today’s game at Charlotte after sustaining an injury to his right eye. He has a right eye contusion without structural damage. Allen will receive treatment and his status will be updated on a daily basis. – 12:34 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
￼Cavaliers announce Jarrett Allen will be listed as doubtful for today’s road game at CLT after sustaining an injury to his right eye in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game at Miami. Examination postgame/again on Saturday confirmed a right eye contusion without structural damage – 12:33 PM
￼Cavaliers announce Jarrett Allen will be listed as doubtful for today’s road game at CLT after sustaining an injury to his right eye in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game at Miami. Examination postgame/again on Saturday confirmed a right eye contusion without structural damage – 12:33 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen, listed as DOUBTFUL today, had further examination Friday and Saturday on his injured eye that showed no structural damage. The examination confirmed a contusion. – 12:33 PM
#Cavs Jarrett Allen, listed as DOUBTFUL today, had further examination Friday and Saturday on his injured eye that showed no structural damage. The examination confirmed a contusion. – 12:33 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs say that Jarrett Allen is doubtful for today’s game and announced the following update: “Examination postgame and again on Saturday confirmed a right eye contusion without structural damage. Allen will receive treatment and his status will be updated on a daily basis.” – 12:32 PM
#Cavs say that Jarrett Allen is doubtful for today’s game and announced the following update: “Examination postgame and again on Saturday confirmed a right eye contusion without structural damage. Allen will receive treatment and his status will be updated on a daily basis.” – 12:32 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Sports front in today’s @theobserver. Taking a look at the journey of a trailblazer on the #Hornets training staff who initially caught the eye of legendary Lakers trainer Gary Vitti.
You may have seen her around and didn’t know who she was. So here’s the story of Nina Hsieh. pic.twitter.com/8q6fzpYTzQ – 12:23 PM
Sports front in today’s @theobserver. Taking a look at the journey of a trailblazer on the #Hornets training staff who initially caught the eye of legendary Lakers trainer Gary Vitti.
You may have seen her around and didn’t know who she was. So here’s the story of Nina Hsieh. pic.twitter.com/8q6fzpYTzQ – 12:23 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Mark Williams is doubtful for tonight’s game against Cleveland. Another start forthcoming for Nick Richards and more playing time for Kai Jones again.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 12:06 PM
Mark Williams is doubtful for tonight’s game against Cleveland. Another start forthcoming for Nick Richards and more playing time for Kai Jones again.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 12:06 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs CLE 3/12
Ball (R Ankle Surgery) out
Martin (L Knee soreness) out
Bouknight (R ankle sprain) doubtful
Williams (R Thumb Sprain) doubtful – 12:02 PM
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs CLE 3/12
Ball (R Ankle Surgery) out
Martin (L Knee soreness) out
Bouknight (R ankle sprain) doubtful
Williams (R Thumb Sprain) doubtful – 12:02 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Now is your chance to win the Ultimate Fan Giveaway Presented by Discount Drug Mart! The Ultimate Cavs Fan experience includes tickets, game-worn sneakers, swag and more! Make sure you enter through the link below.👇
🔗 https://t.co/7LHU2A0Hf2
@Drug_Mart | #Ad pic.twitter.com/seh3LkWgM5 – 11:00 AM
Now is your chance to win the Ultimate Fan Giveaway Presented by Discount Drug Mart! The Ultimate Cavs Fan experience includes tickets, game-worn sneakers, swag and more! Make sure you enter through the link below.👇
🔗 https://t.co/7LHU2A0Hf2
@Drug_Mart | #Ad pic.twitter.com/seh3LkWgM5 – 11:00 AM