Damian Lillard ruled out against Pelicans

Aaron J. Fentress: Damian Lillard (calf) is out for tonight at the Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/FqNP2nYV5Q
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Damian Lillard downgraded to out. Was listed as probable this afternoon. – 6:17 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Damian Lillard (right calf soreness) is officially out for tonight’s game, per the Blazers.
Huge break for the Pels in a game they desperately need. – 6:17 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard (calf) is out for tonight at the Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/FqNP2nYV5Q – 6:12 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Chauncey Billups said Damian Lillard will test his calf before deciding if he plays tonight at the Pelicans. Said they want to be cautious with him. pic.twitter.com/wvkxOzvDe9 – 5:45 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Two words. DUSTY MAY.
If I am Jack Swarbrick at Notre Dame, I’m taking a long look at the FAU head coach. – 10:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dame since the trade deadline:
37.1 PPG
6.5 RPG
7.1 APG
48/40/92%
Leading the league in scoring in that stretch. pic.twitter.com/7rPibXFQ4p – 12:41 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Dame Lillard: “It’s hard being in this league fighting, trying to earn your stay, and you’re in an environment where people don’t believe in you. It just makes it that much harder. … I just wanted to encourage [Matisse and] show my belief in him.”
inquirer.com/sports/76ers-b… – 10:14 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Tonight ends a stretch of four straight for the Celtics against a top ten NBA scorer.
Sunday – New York – Randle 31 (OT)
Monday – @ Cleveland – Mitchell 40 (OT)
Wednesday – Vs. Portland – Lillard 27
Tonight – @ Atlanta – Young
Tatum and Luka in a dead heat with a month left. pic.twitter.com/DIMFT8wTCb – 3:50 AM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
In the last game of the day …
Division 1 Boys Final:
Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks (South) 67
Granada (North) 58
Six more title games tomorrow. First tipoff is at 10 a.m. – 1:11 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Money Williams leads his Oakland HS & Wildcats head coach Orlando Watkins to the program’s first state championship. Somewhere, Damian Lillard is smiling, incredibly proud of his former school & head coach.
@mxney___ @OALAthletics @Damian Lillard @TheOaklandHigh pic.twitter.com/Neb5hWhHTG – 9:55 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers win. Lillard never got a shot off. The Blazers led for 47:59 of regulation.
The last second was all that mattered in the game’s outcome. – 9:30 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame drives, tries to dish to Nurk, but it’s a turnover. Sixers come down, offense out of sorts, so the sideline calls time with 7.2 seconds to play and Portland leading 119-118. – 9:27 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Good news for Sixers fans: 8 free Nuggz after Nurkic’s second 0-for-2 trip to the line.
Bad news for Sixers fans: Dame’s pull-up J put the Blazers back up 116-114 with 1:20 to go.
Win some, lose some. – 9:23 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Absolutely massive shot by Damian Lillard, who gives Portland its first basket in 4:32 to put the Blazers back up 116-114 with 1:20 to go. Blazers needed that, especially after four straight missed FTs by Jusuf Nurkic down the stretch here. – 9:23 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
After trading turnovers and missed free throws, Dame breaks the deadlock with a deep corner two to give the Blazers a 116-114 lead with 1:20 to play. – 9:23 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Cam with a great take and Dame with the charge take on the other end. – 8:56 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
A smattering of boos from Philadelphia 76ers fans as their team goes down 68-50 to the Portland Trail Blazers late in the 2nd quarter.
The trio of Lillard, Simons and Grant have accounted for 47 points on 16-of-23 shooting. – 8:02 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard got up a little slowly after that last play and gave an official a mouthful for not calling a foul on Embiid during a drive to the basket. pic.twitter.com/eCT6GbPgHB – 7:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most threes made from 30+ feet this season:
36 – Damian Lillard
24 – Trae Young
21 – LaMelo Ball
17 – Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/OE44stBo7c – 1:35 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: @Damian Lillard still believes Portland can salvage the season. “We just have to keep fighting,” says Lillard. This offseason, Lillard tells @SInow he wants the Blazers to be aggressive — and to get something done si.com/nba/2023/03/10… – 1:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG this season in:
October – Luka (36.7)
November – Embiid (34.1)
December – Embiid (35.4)
January – Embiid (34.9)
February – Dame (38.5)
March – Booker (38.0) pic.twitter.com/ayLbRFNOv4 – 1:13 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
Today’s schedule
D4 G: San Domenico vs. Shalhevet, 10
D5 B: Sierra-Tollhouse vs. Lynwood, noon
D3 G: Colfax vs. Los Osos, 2
D3 B: Oakland vs. Buena, 4
D1 G: Oakland Tech vs. Santiago, 6
D1 B: Granada vs. Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks, 8 – 11:33 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Friday = 10 Things I Like + Don’t Like, starring Dame, a looming Lakers weakness, X-factors in Phoenix and Denver, Trae Young, much more:
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 10:55 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Paolo got his 34th 20-point game tonight …
Only three rookies in the most recent 10 seasons — Luka (43), Donovan Mitchell (46) and Dame (41) — had more than 40 such games.
Paolo on pace to be in really good company. – 9:22 PM
“Joel always having my back was always a really big deal for me,” Thybulle continued. “Joel was an amazing example of that, and now I’ve got guys like Damian Lillard, who also have my back, and it’s it’s really nice to see how all that transition has gone. Now being on a new team, I know how important it is to have the belief of your best player and how far that goes. Like how Joel’s been doing it in Philly for years and now how Dame is doing it for me, it really is a big deal and a sign of leadership.” -via Sports Illustrated / March 11, 2023
Portland: Damian Lillard (right calf tightness) has been downgraded to probable for Sunday’s game against New Orleans. Ryan Arcidiacono (lower back pain) is questionable. -via HoopsHype / March 11, 2023
On having the confidence from the Blazers to shoot the ball more “Having that belief, too, and also just at that point, too it was just like a belief. Like he saw something in me that wasn’t showing up in the numbers. So to have that kind of support from your head coach and then also like having known Damian for a while, knowing that I had that support from him, too. I think it just allowed for me to step into that role a little bit more seamlessly.” -via Sixers Wire / March 10, 2023