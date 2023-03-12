Draymond Green expects to play Monday

Anthony Slater: Draymond Green expects his sprained right ankle to be sore tomorrow but said he “100 percent” expects to play on Monday against the Suns. Said they aren’t in position to selectively rest.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green said he planned a Sam Cassell dance all the way down the court if he made that game-winning 3. The miss “probably saved me $50,000.” pic.twitter.com/K6oSi4t1Q3 – 1:04 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green expects his sprained right ankle to be sore tomorrow but said he “100 percent” expects to play on Monday against the Suns. Said they aren’t in position to selectively rest. – 12:48 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green said his ankle is sore but that’s “to be expected.” He thinks he rolled it on Jrue Holiday’s foot. “It’s just an ankle roll, I’ll be alright.” He said he 100% expects to play Monday night. – 12:47 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Ok, it was explained to me and I do think it was a good play. The Steph-Draymond two-man game had multiple options. Draymond was the third because of the Bucks’ reaction – 12:31 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Donte DiVincenzo, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney starting lineup played 16:36 together tonight and were a +23
That lineup outscored the Bucks 45-22, going 8 of 14 on 2s and 8 of 17 on 3s – 11:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said he’s a “little worried” about how Draymond Green will feel tomorrow after that right ankle roll. Wasn’t surprised he came back and played through it. Also talked about Draymond shooting that final regulation 3. pic.twitter.com/7npiMXro7W – 11:38 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
“He’s not known as a 3-point shooter. But I always trust Draymond at the end of games.” — Steve Kerr – 11:37 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
This is such a sick defensive play from Brook Lopez. Switches onto Curry in corner, holds til Carter recovers. Then goes into rover mode. Spots his man in Draymond, and recognizes play and rotates across the paint to erase the Poole layup after the weak-side ghost screen action pic.twitter.com/4U7LoaEsvI – 11:13 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
One of the things I remember most about the Warriors at their peak, aside from the suffocating defense, was how incredible they were at offensive rebounding. The floor was always so spread out, bc of the threat of Steph and Klay and KD. Looney and Draymond have field days. – 11:10 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green misses the go-ahead 3-pointer and the game is tied at 111 at the end of regulation.
Curry scored 13 of his 27 points in the fourth, 11 of which came in the last two minutes of regulation. – 10:59 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Dray had one hell of a look. Overtime at Chase Center. pic.twitter.com/VJH0SRGyqK – 10:59 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
If that goes in Draymond spends 15 minutes laughing into the mic before the ad read. – 10:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That Draymond look was great.
That Draymond look was great.
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Steph Curry is shooting fireballs out his eyes and the game winning attempt goes to… Draymond Green from 3??? – 10:58 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Draymond Green’s game-winning attempt rolls off.
Overtime in San Francisco.
111-111 #Bucks v. #Warriors – 10:57 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
No Wiggins. Partial Draymond. Steph/JP 8-27 FG.
Warriors blasted out to 13p lead in third quarter, trying to hold on in fourth – 10:28 PM
No Wiggins. Partial Draymond. Steph/JP 8-27 FG.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green is back in the game, and Chase Center gave him a loud ovation – 10:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Draymond Green returns for the #Warriors w/ 38.7 seconds left in the third quarter. – 10:20 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green is back out of the locker room and on the Warriors bench stretching out that right ankle with a band. A sign that he will likely try to return. – 10:17 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green is back on the bench stretching out his right leg with a stretch band. – 10:17 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Good news: Draymond is back on the bench and being worked on – 10:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Here’s why Draymond Green limped to the locker room — rolled right ankle
The Warriors right now are without Draymond, Andrew Wiggins, GP2 and Anthony Lamb against the Bucks pic.twitter.com/RAJcOIVCkp – 10:12 PM
Here’s why Draymond Green limped to the locker room — rolled right ankle
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Appears to be R ankle injury for Draymond Green, severity TBD. – 10:11 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Draymond headed to the locker room after an apparent right leg injury. pic.twitter.com/Y2m7ujS5w1 – 10:08 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Things got interesting on the court between Dillon Brooks and Draymond Green on Thursday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:05 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green is limping back to the locker room. Right leg. – 10:04 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Didn’t see the full play, head was in my laptop, but Draymond Green is limping pretty badly and just went back to the locker room with team trainers. – 10:04 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green really limping. Lower right leg. Warriors had to call timeout. He’s going straight to the locker room. – 10:04 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Draymond Green limps right to the #Warriors locker room after Golden State pushed it following a Khris Middleton turnover. – 10:03 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond Green hobbles off the court. In pain. Timeout Warriors 8:28 left in Q3. Goes directly into locker room. – 10:03 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green just limped up the stands. He’s limping off the court and is headed to the locker room with Rick Celebrini – 10:03 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“You’re tryna get me in trouble Draymond, damn.”
Brook Lopez and Draymond are mic’d up on ABC 😂 pic.twitter.com/SBpASfUaUW – 8:56 PM
“You’re tryna get me in trouble Draymond, damn.”
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks gave Draymond Green the entire court to push it up and race to the basket. Except Brook Lopez was there.
Still 4-4 with 6:45 to go in the first quarter. – 8:49 PM
The #Bucks gave Draymond Green the entire court to push it up and race to the basket. Except Brook Lopez was there.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jordan Poole goes back to the bench. Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala are available after being listed as probable
Warriors starters vs. the Bucks
Steph
Klay
DiVincenzo
Draymond
Looney – 8:19 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Bucks
Steph Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 8:05 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond on the Grizzlies: “I think their organization has zero championships.” warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/10/dra… – 8:00 PM
So, why did he return? “Tasting that championship, man, and seeing what it took from Game 1 to Game 82 to every game in the playoffs,” McGee told Warriors forward and former teammate Draymond Green on “The Draymond Green Show.” “The brotherhood that I felt, the energy, the way the Warriors organization treats their players. “I had been to three or four teams, and the Warriors by far — still to this day — treat their players the best out of anybody.” -via NBC Sports / March 12, 2023
Damichael Cole: Dillon Brooks was asked if Draymond Green’s comments offended him: “No, because I know I’m a better player than him.” -via Twitter @DamichaelC / March 10, 2023
Dressed down in a nude-colored designer sweater with dark brown pants to match, Dillon Brooks slid his feet into his Dolce & Gabbana sneakers and put on his dark colored brown shades as media members circled around him in the locker room after the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Golden State Warriors 131-110 Thursday night at FedExForum. “This is the hot topic right here,” Brooks said with a grin on his face. This was Brooks’ chance to get his jab back in the verbal war with Draymond Green of the Warriors. After all, he started it with his comments in an ESPN story about Green. A day before Thursday’s game, Green ruthlessly responded to Brooks. Among the many things Green said was implying that the Grizzlies will be a better team after Brooks leaves. Brooks won the war on the floor Thursday. He finished with 14 points on 6-for-15 shooting and six assists, but that wasn’t enough. -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / March 10, 2023