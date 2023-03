Ja Morant spent $50,000 in tips at strip club

The new March 2 snaps show the bad-boy baller at raunchy Shotgun Willie’s in Glendale, CO, transfixed by the backboard of a G-string-clad brunette straddling his lap inside in the VIP room — and almost every inch of surface covered in cash. “The whole room is full of money — it’s literally a pile. You’d need a rake,” according to one club insider who witnessed the eye-popping hardwood scene . The vaunted 23-year-old point guard, who re-signed with the Grizzlies last year in a 5-year extension deal that could be worth up to $231 million, shelled out at least $50,000 in cash tips in the two-night booty bender, two employees told The Post. -via New York Post / March 12, 2023