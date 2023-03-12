Ja Morant spent $50,000 in tips at strip club

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Ja Morant club photos wild. That’s a couple of game checks on the ground. Somebody just made more than every WNBA player ever. pic.twitter.com/sB2lvpKp2M – 4:02 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
People can say what they want about Dillon Brooks… but what he has done is give the Memphis Grizzlies Swag. With the absence of Ja Morant he has become the LEADER of that team!!! Carry the hell on… – 11:30 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Will Ja Morant Play This Year and Can Race Determine NBA MVP? audioboom.com/posts/8261984-… via @Audioboom – 5:17 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
So, Danny Green felt compelled to ‘blab’ Ja Morant likes to party. Was that really necessary? I was around pro ball for 50 years & encountered 1 or 2 players per team who weren’t tempted 2 do same. What’s next, Danny, gonna ‘reveal’ names of coaches who like to drink to excess? – 2:24 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Memphis Grizzlies face multiple problems, including Ja Morant’s gun incident, Dillon Brook’s shenanigans, and Desmond Bane’s injury 🤯
However, there’s one more important thing that matters more than all of those above:
basketnews.com/news-186450-me… – 11:05 AM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Talking Ja Morant saga, Jokic, Jon Stewart vs local yokels and much more with Big Wos ($). Great conversation houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/hos-pod-wosn… – 10:57 AM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
The Grizzlies got a victory message from Ja Morant. And another hard day ended with hope. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 8:25 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane said Ja Morant just texted him a few minutes ago. Told the team good win and he misses them. – 11:01 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Desmond Bane, in the locker room, said he’d just texted with Ja Morant. “He said ‘good win’ and he misses us.” – 11:01 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
First quarter points scored against the Warriors defense on this road trip: Lakers 33, Thunder 40, Grizzlies 48. No LeBron James, Jalen Williams, Ja Morant. – 8:06 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins said today that the Grizzlies tried to guide Ja Morant before this incident.
“Obviously this came to a head the other day. It put this process into action.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 6:41 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on the process for Ja Morant to eventually rejoin the team: pic.twitter.com/v3VRT03v9Z – 6:32 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
NEW PODCAST ($) with returning champion Big Wos. A deep dive on the Ja Morant story, discussion of Jon Stewart vs. local yokel politicians + much more https://t.co/WmHJjgyrU2 pic.twitter.com/7Nz12HpNkp – 5:58 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Ja Morant is expected to miss at least 4 more games for Memphis
Quentin Richardson (@Quentin Richardson) tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine how he would approach the situation if he was on the team
#BigMemphis | #KnuckleHeads | @PlayersTribune pic.twitter.com/y8Srw3Q6kW – 5:01 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 96 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss Ja Morant and his recent off court indiscretions.
Listen to the ep here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #JaMorant pic.twitter.com/kQ51j1oQik – 5:01 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Narrated! Ja Morant’s Curse of the Powerful ($) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/narrated-ja-… – 2:42 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Grizzlies rapidly transform from contender to question mark amid Ja Morant drama
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/grizz… – 1:36 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Grizzlies rapidly transform from contender to question mark amid Ja Morant drama
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Steven Adams is out for at least the next four weeks after receiving a stem cell injection to address a PCL sprain in his left knee, per Grizzlies. Memphis potentially facing a playoff run without Adams and Brandon Clarke — with Ja Morant’s status still in flux. – 10:07 AM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Kevin Durant: A Grade 2 sprain is also known as a partial or incomplete tear. Other players to sustain G2 ankle sprains includes Mike Conley, LaMelo Ball, Ja Morant, and Trae Young. Historically, the average time lost is ~7 games (~19 days). 1/2 – 10:03 AM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Ja Morant’s Curse of the Powerful (Why he was indulged until he went too far) $ houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/ja-morants-c… – 9:50 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Check out this week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!
🏀 Deep Dive Into The Ja Morant Situation
🏀 NBA MVP Voting and Race
🏈 Lamar Jackson’s Contract
📻 Listen Here: https://t.co/1BvsXedjhN pic.twitter.com/LGBANyievv – 9:46 AM
More on this storyline
The new March 2 snaps show the bad-boy baller at raunchy Shotgun Willie’s in Glendale, CO, transfixed by the backboard of a G-string-clad brunette straddling his lap inside in the VIP room — and almost every inch of surface covered in cash. “The whole room is full of money — it’s literally a pile. You’d need a rake,” according to one club insider who witnessed the eye-popping hardwood scene. The vaunted 23-year-old point guard, who re-signed with the Grizzlies last year in a 5-year extension deal that could be worth up to $231 million, shelled out at least $50,000 in cash tips in the two-night booty bender, two employees told The Post. -via New York Post / March 12, 2023
“That took forever to count,” a dancer recalled her colleague saying. The club insider said Morant arrived at Shotgun Willie’s with a friend and two security guards around 1:30 a.m., just hours after the Grizzlies mauled the Rockets in Houston, 113-99. Eighty minutes after the team’s plane touched down in Denver, the Memphis hotshot slinked in through the back of the club to enter the VIP room, where he sank at least $900 to book the space for three hours, per rates on the club’s website, sources said. -via New York Post / March 12, 2023
Deborah Dunafon the majority owner of Shotgun Willie’s, confirmed Morant was a repeat customer on March 2 and 4. “This kid, real young, was exceptionally respectful, and sweet and he did not drink [on his second visit],” Dunafon, 72, said. “We’ve had [Denver] Nuggets and Broncos … come in and pitch quarters at the girls, be disrespectful and nasty. He’s marvelous.” -via New York Post / March 12, 2023