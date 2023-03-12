Jalen Brunson out against Lakers

New York Knicks PR: Jalen Brunson (sore left foot) is out for tonight’s game at LA Lakers.
Source: Twitter @NY_KnicksPR
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks have ruled Jalen Brunson (sore left foot) out for tonight’s road game against the Lakers.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sore left foot) is out for tonight’s game at LA Lakers. – 2:47 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks trying to overcome the absence of Jalen Brunson and Clippers trying to overcome the presence of Russell Westbrook. – 5:29 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Brunson value: Julius is 1-for-7, Barrett is 1-for-4 and both have 2 turnovers already. – 4:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Knicks starting Immanuel Quickley in place of Jalen Brunson to go with Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson. That was a good lineup in Sacramento, esp. with Grimes getting hot.
Usual LA starters (Westbrook, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac) – 3:34 PM
New York Knicks PR: Injury Update: Isaiah Hartenstein (sore left ankle) is probable and Jalen Brunson (sore left foot) is out for tomorrow’s game at LA Clippers. -via Twitter @NY_KnicksPR / March 10, 2023
Jalen Brunson’s return to the Knicks’ lineup lasted just two quarters. After missing two games with a sore left foot, the Knicks’ starting point guard didn’t come out for the second half Thursday night due to the same injury, the team announced. “He just re-aggravated it, but I haven’t talked to the medical people yet,” coach Tom Thibodeau said after the Knicks’ 122-117 loss. “Just soreness.” -via New York Post / March 10, 2023
“He just re-aggravated it, but I haven’t talked to the medical people yet,” Thibodeau said. “Just soreness.” Asked if Brunson is headed back to New York for tests, Thibodeau added: “Not that I know of. I’ll speak with the medical people. Let them do their job. You gotta trust them, and you trust Jalen. They’ll evaluate him, and whatever he needs, we’ll make sure he gets.” -via New York Post / March 10, 2023