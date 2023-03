Jalen Brunson out against Lakers

Jalen Brunson’s return to the Knicks’ lineup lasted just two quarters. After missing two games with a sore left foot, the Knicks’ starting point guard didn’t come out for the second half Thursday night due to the same injury, the team announced. “He just re-aggravated it, but I haven’t talked to the medical people yet,” coach Tom Thibodeau said after the Knicks’ 122-117 loss. “Just soreness.” -via New York Post / March 10, 2023