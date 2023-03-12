Jarrett Allen doubtful today due to eye contusion without structural damage

Danny Cunningham: #Cavs say that Jarrett Allen is doubtful for today’s game and announced the following update: “Examination postgame and again on Saturday confirmed a right eye contusion without structural damage. Allen will receive treatment and his status will be updated on a daily basis.”
Source: Twitter @RealDCunningham
Source: Twitter @RealDCunningham
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen is listed as doubtful for today’s game in Charlotte. Cavs say after examination postgame on Friday, and again on Saturday, confirmed a right eye contusion without structural damage. He’ll receive treatment and his status will be updated daily. – 12:35 PM
#Cavs Jarrett Allen is listed as doubtful for today’s game in Charlotte. Cavs say after examination postgame on Friday, and again on Saturday, confirmed a right eye contusion without structural damage. He’ll receive treatment and his status will be updated daily. – 12:35 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Cavaliers say center Jarrett Allen is doubtful for today’s game at Charlotte after sustaining an injury to his right eye. He has a right eye contusion without structural damage. Allen will receive treatment and his status will be updated on a daily basis. – 12:34 PM
Cavaliers say center Jarrett Allen is doubtful for today’s game at Charlotte after sustaining an injury to his right eye. He has a right eye contusion without structural damage. Allen will receive treatment and his status will be updated on a daily basis. – 12:34 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
￼Cavaliers announce Jarrett Allen will be listed as doubtful for today’s road game at CLT after sustaining an injury to his right eye in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game at Miami. Examination postgame/again on Saturday confirmed a right eye contusion without structural damage – 12:33 PM
￼Cavaliers announce Jarrett Allen will be listed as doubtful for today’s road game at CLT after sustaining an injury to his right eye in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game at Miami. Examination postgame/again on Saturday confirmed a right eye contusion without structural damage – 12:33 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen, listed as DOUBTFUL today, had further examination Friday and Saturday on his injured eye that showed no structural damage. The examination confirmed a contusion. – 12:33 PM
#Cavs Jarrett Allen, listed as DOUBTFUL today, had further examination Friday and Saturday on his injured eye that showed no structural damage. The examination confirmed a contusion. – 12:33 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs say that Jarrett Allen is doubtful for today’s game and announced the following update: “Examination postgame and again on Saturday confirmed a right eye contusion without structural damage. Allen will receive treatment and his status will be updated on a daily basis.” – 12:32 PM
#Cavs say that Jarrett Allen is doubtful for today’s game and announced the following update: “Examination postgame and again on Saturday confirmed a right eye contusion without structural damage. Allen will receive treatment and his status will be updated on a daily basis.” – 12:32 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
A source to @clevelanddotcom on #Cavs Jarrett Allen’s eye injury: “Looked better than I thought it would.”
Even with Allen doubtful for tomorrow’s game in Charlotte, Cleveland might have dodged one.
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/j… – 6:48 PM
A source to @clevelanddotcom on #Cavs Jarrett Allen’s eye injury: “Looked better than I thought it would.”
Even with Allen doubtful for tomorrow’s game in Charlotte, Cleveland might have dodged one.
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/j… – 6:48 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland is questionable with a right quad contusion tomorrow against Charlotte.
Jarrett Allen is listed as doubtful with a right eye contusion. #Cavs – 5:34 PM
Darius Garland is questionable with a right quad contusion tomorrow against Charlotte.
Jarrett Allen is listed as doubtful with a right eye contusion. #Cavs – 5:34 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland (quad) is listed QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game against the Hornets. Jarrett Allen (eye contusion) is DOUBTFUL. – 5:33 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland (quad) is listed QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game against the Hornets. Jarrett Allen (eye contusion) is DOUBTFUL. – 5:33 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland (quad contusion) is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game in Charlotte.
Jarrett Allen (eye contusion) is listed as doubtful. – 5:32 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland (quad contusion) is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game in Charlotte.
Jarrett Allen (eye contusion) is listed as doubtful. – 5:32 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
How the #Rockets got the “Clippers Pick” stems from the player return of the Harden trade. What’s left:
OUT
Jarrett Allen
Caris LeVert
Taurean Prince
PJ Tucker
Eric Gordon
#31, 2021 (Isaiah Todd)
#32, 2023
IN
#24, 2021 (Josh Christopher)
#30, 2023 (swap w/ LAC/OKC, top-6 prot) – 1:49 PM
How the #Rockets got the “Clippers Pick” stems from the player return of the Harden trade. What’s left:
OUT
Jarrett Allen
Caris LeVert
Taurean Prince
PJ Tucker
Eric Gordon
#31, 2021 (Isaiah Todd)
#32, 2023
IN
#24, 2021 (Josh Christopher)
#30, 2023 (swap w/ LAC/OKC, top-6 prot) – 1:49 PM
More on this storyline
The Cavs are calling Jarrett Allen’s injury an “eye contusion.” A source who spoke with cleveland.com on Saturday said Allen’s eye “looked better than expected” and will “hopefully be back sooner rather than later.” Given how bad the injury initially seemed, with Allen immediately covering his face, staying down on the court in pain and immediately exiting with the training staff, an eye contusion may be the best-case scenario. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / March 11, 2023
Cleveland: Jarrett Allen (right eye contusion) has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game against Charlotte. Darius Garland (right quadricep contusion) is questionable. -via HoopsHype / March 11, 2023
Cleveland has lost two of the first three against New York this season. The finale — a matchup that could determine the all-important tiebreaker — is at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on March 31. “I think that’s something that’s sought after a lot in this league,” Allen said when asked about the importance of home-court advantage. “I’ve never had it, so I don’t know how important it is, but from what I hear, everybody is clamoring over it. I think it’s important.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / March 6, 2023