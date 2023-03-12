Michael Porter Jr on finding a rhythm: It's impossible to catch one when I'm not in the game

Vinny Benedetto: Just heard from Michael Porter Jr. in the postgame locker room. @VidaVivaDiva asked MPJ about finding a rhythm. Porter answered: “(He) sat me the whole fourth and put me in with 20 seconds left, I think. So, I mean it’s impossible to catch a rhythm then.”
Source: Twitter @VBenedetto
Source: Twitter @VBenedetto
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
MPJ has done everything right this season. I think he’s more than earned the right to not get yanked in a game like that.
Denver will see 5-out small ball again in the playoffs. Tonight was the first hint that Malone might not trust him very much in those moments. Short leash. – 8:02 PM
MPJ has done everything right this season. I think he’s more than earned the right to not get yanked in a game like that.
Denver will see 5-out small ball again in the playoffs. Tonight was the first hint that Malone might not trust him very much in those moments. Short leash. – 8:02 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic said when he huddled MPJ and AG at the end of the game before his final shot, he wasn’t telling them anything. He wanted Brooklyn to think they were adjusting the final play. – 7:14 PM
Nikola Jokic said when he huddled MPJ and AG at the end of the game before his final shot, he wasn’t telling them anything. He wanted Brooklyn to think they were adjusting the final play. – 7:14 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Just heard from Michael Porter Jr. in the postgame locker room. @VidaVivaDiva asked MPJ about finding a rhythm. Porter answered: “(He) sat me the whole fourth and put me in with 20 seconds left, I think. So, I mean it’s impossible to catch a rhythm then.” – 6:30 PM
Just heard from Michael Porter Jr. in the postgame locker room. @VidaVivaDiva asked MPJ about finding a rhythm. Porter answered: “(He) sat me the whole fourth and put me in with 20 seconds left, I think. So, I mean it’s impossible to catch a rhythm then.” – 6:30 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
“He had a really good half, first half shooting the ball. But everybody in that 3rd quarter played poorly. Wasn’t just Michael Porter Jr. Everybody struggled. When you get outscored 38-17…” – 6:27 PM
“He had a really good half, first half shooting the ball. But everybody in that 3rd quarter played poorly. Wasn’t just Michael Porter Jr. Everybody struggled. When you get outscored 38-17…” – 6:27 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Michael Malone didn’t give a definitive answer for why MPJ didn’t play. Says he rode the group that found success in the 4th quarter. – 6:19 PM
Michael Malone didn’t give a definitive answer for why MPJ didn’t play. Says he rode the group that found success in the 4th quarter. – 6:19 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they lose 122-120:
-Jokić: 35-20-11-2-2, +14, missed the final 2 shots unfortunately
-MPJ: 23 points in 23 minutes, played just 8 minutes in the 2nd half
-Murray: 16 points on 19 shots, 0/7 from 2
Nuggets drop to 46-22. pic.twitter.com/c3hYxJbfaK – 6:06 PM
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they lose 122-120:
-Jokić: 35-20-11-2-2, +14, missed the final 2 shots unfortunately
-MPJ: 23 points in 23 minutes, played just 8 minutes in the 2nd half
-Murray: 16 points on 19 shots, 0/7 from 2
Nuggets drop to 46-22. pic.twitter.com/c3hYxJbfaK – 6:06 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
After replay review, call is overturned.
Denver ball and it was an offensive foul.
Denver has the ball down 121-120 with 23.2 left in the game.
MPJ is back in the game. – 5:55 PM
After replay review, call is overturned.
Denver ball and it was an offensive foul.
Denver has the ball down 121-120 with 23.2 left in the game.
MPJ is back in the game. – 5:55 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets challenge is successful. MPJ is back on the court for what may be the final possession. – 5:55 PM
Nuggets challenge is successful. MPJ is back on the court for what may be the final possession. – 5:55 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
No idea why Michael Porter Jr. isn’t in the game. Currently sitting on the bench with his arms crossed. – 5:44 PM
No idea why Michael Porter Jr. isn’t in the game. Currently sitting on the bench with his arms crossed. – 5:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Nuggets 116-107 with 5:10 left. Malone putting all of his firepower back in with MPJ and Gordon joining Jokic. Dinwiddie has a career-high 15 assists. – 5:40 PM
Nets lead the Nuggets 116-107 with 5:10 left. Malone putting all of his firepower back in with MPJ and Gordon joining Jokic. Dinwiddie has a career-high 15 assists. – 5:40 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Nets 69-61:
-Joker: 19-11-7, 9/13 FG, pretty good defense in 2Q
-MPJ: 19 points on 9 shots, hotter than the suns
-AG: 12 points on 6 shots
Bench continues to disappoint, but the starters were fantastic pic.twitter.com/rZsrNUpCcx – 4:45 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Nets 69-61:
-Joker: 19-11-7, 9/13 FG, pretty good defense in 2Q
-MPJ: 19 points on 9 shots, hotter than the suns
-AG: 12 points on 6 shots
Bench continues to disappoint, but the starters were fantastic pic.twitter.com/rZsrNUpCcx – 4:45 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
At the half: Nuggets 69, Nets 61
Defense has been an issue so far.
Murray with his 9th point after a buzz-beating 3-pointer.
Michael Porter Jr has 19 points. Jokic also has 19 points and 11 rebounds to go along with it.
If you’re Malone, whats your message to the team? – 4:40 PM
At the half: Nuggets 69, Nets 61
Defense has been an issue so far.
Murray with his 9th point after a buzz-beating 3-pointer.
Michael Porter Jr has 19 points. Jokic also has 19 points and 11 rebounds to go along with it.
If you’re Malone, whats your message to the team? – 4:40 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic with 19 points (9-13 FG’s), 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, 1 block in 18 first-half minutes. Was a +20. He and Michael Porter Jr. have saved Denver today. – 4:40 PM
Nikola Jokic with 19 points (9-13 FG’s), 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, 1 block in 18 first-half minutes. Was a +20. He and Michael Porter Jr. have saved Denver today. – 4:40 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Murray drains a deep 3 before the buzzer, giving the Nuggets a 69-61 lead at halftime.
Jokic with 19-11-7.
MPJ with 19 points on 9 shots. AG with 12.
Claxton leads the Nets with 18 points. – 4:38 PM
Murray drains a deep 3 before the buzzer, giving the Nuggets a 69-61 lead at halftime.
Jokic with 19-11-7.
MPJ with 19 points on 9 shots. AG with 12.
Claxton leads the Nets with 18 points. – 4:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets trail the Nuggets 69-61. Jamal Murray beats the buzzer. Interesting decision by Vaughn to let the Nets play through that Denver run and not call timeout. Nic Claxton hasn’t missed and has 18 points. Bridges has 15. Both Jokic and MPJ are hot for Denver. – 4:38 PM
Halftime: Nets trail the Nuggets 69-61. Jamal Murray beats the buzzer. Interesting decision by Vaughn to let the Nets play through that Denver run and not call timeout. Nic Claxton hasn’t missed and has 18 points. Bridges has 15. Both Jokic and MPJ are hot for Denver. – 4:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Michael Porter Jr. is on fire. He’s got 17 points on 7-for-8 shooting. Nuggets up by seven all of the sudden. – 4:33 PM
Michael Porter Jr. is on fire. He’s got 17 points on 7-for-8 shooting. Nuggets up by seven all of the sudden. – 4:33 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jokic layup -> MPJ 3 -> AG 3. Nuggets take a three-point lead. Porter’s up to 14 points on 7 shots. Jokic is a rebound away from a first half double-double with 17-9-6. – 4:31 PM
Jokic layup -> MPJ 3 -> AG 3. Nuggets take a three-point lead. Porter’s up to 14 points on 7 shots. Jokic is a rebound away from a first half double-double with 17-9-6. – 4:31 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
MPJ hits a 3 before finding Jokic alone in the middle of the paint, but the Nuggets are still down 6 midway through the second. Brooklyn’s shooting 59.4% from the field and 47.1% from 3. Jokic with 13-8-5. MPJ with 11-1-2 on 5-6 FG. – 4:27 PM
MPJ hits a 3 before finding Jokic alone in the middle of the paint, but the Nuggets are still down 6 midway through the second. Brooklyn’s shooting 59.4% from the field and 47.1% from 3. Jokic with 13-8-5. MPJ with 11-1-2 on 5-6 FG. – 4:27 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
MPJ comes in and immediately makes positive contributions. He’s been fantastic all game. – 4:26 PM
MPJ comes in and immediately makes positive contributions. He’s been fantastic all game. – 4:26 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets closing lineup was Jamal, Reggie, Bruce, Jeff and Vlatko. Cancar misses three 3-pointers to close. Brown’s baseline jumper was the only basket reserve player scored.
MPJ has game-high 9, Joker with 7 points and 7 rebounds. 30-30 after 1. – 4:06 PM
#Nuggets closing lineup was Jamal, Reggie, Bruce, Jeff and Vlatko. Cancar misses three 3-pointers to close. Brown’s baseline jumper was the only basket reserve player scored.
MPJ has game-high 9, Joker with 7 points and 7 rebounds. 30-30 after 1. – 4:06 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
It’s 30-all after one.
MPJ leads the Nuggets with 9 points. Jokic with 7-7-3. Denver’s 2-9 from 3. Brooklyn’s 5-12. Mikal Bridges leads Brooklyn with 8 points. – 4:05 PM
It’s 30-all after one.
MPJ leads the Nuggets with 9 points. Jokic with 7-7-3. Denver’s 2-9 from 3. Brooklyn’s 5-12. Mikal Bridges leads Brooklyn with 8 points. – 4:05 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
MPJ’s activity so far is impossible to miss. Nine points in his first eight minutes and working on the glass. – 3:56 PM
MPJ’s activity so far is impossible to miss. Nine points in his first eight minutes and working on the glass. – 3:56 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Bruce Brown in for Jamal Murray midway through the first. Murray will likely stagger with the bench unit. Nuggets up two after MPJ hits a 3. – 3:54 PM
Bruce Brown in for Jamal Murray midway through the first. Murray will likely stagger with the bench unit. Nuggets up two after MPJ hits a 3. – 3:54 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Phenomenal recovery from MPJ on that last forced turnover. Covered a lot of ground and read the rotation quickly. – 3:52 PM
Phenomenal recovery from MPJ on that last forced turnover. Covered a lot of ground and read the rotation quickly. – 3:52 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Two games in a row that MPJ caught a body. No ejection this time though. – 3:48 PM
Two games in a row that MPJ caught a body. No ejection this time though. – 3:48 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
MPJ just caught another body. Nerlens Noel is the victim today. No extracurriculars this time. Nuggets up 13-12 after a tough bucket from Gordon. – 3:48 PM
MPJ just caught another body. Nerlens Noel is the victim today. No extracurriculars this time. Nuggets up 13-12 after a tough bucket from Gordon. – 3:48 PM
More on this storyline
Denver: Vlatko Cancar (right wrist sprain) has been downgraded to out for Wednesday’s game against Chicago. Michael Porter Jr (non-COVID illness) is available. -via HoopsHype / March 8, 2023
Speaking at shootaround on Wednesday morning ahead of their matchup against Chicago, veteran Aaron Gordon described the selflessness that’s become a defining trait of the Nuggets. “I’m not here to win a championship for myself,” Gordon said. “I’m here to win a championship for Joker (Nikola Jokic). Joker’s here to win a championship for Jamal (Murray) and Michael Malone and Michael Porter. KCP, we’re looking to get him another one. I’m not doing this for myself. I’m doing it for the guys around me.” -via Denver Post / March 8, 2023
Harrison Wind: Michael Porter Jr. (listed as probable, non-COVID illness) looks good to go for tonight. Nuggets are wrapping up shootaround. pic.twitter.com/ldhGkVzHNi -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / March 8, 2023