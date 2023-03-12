Live stream: Nets 41, Nuggets 35

The Brooklyn Nets (38-29) play against the Denver Nuggets (46-21) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday March 12, 2023
Brooklyn Nets 41, Denver Nuggets 35 (Q2 09:24)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Christian Braun is out of the rotation again. Nuggets bench unit is bleeding defensively. Again. – 4:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ok, this Mikal Bridges offensive stretch is reaching insane levels. – 4:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton with a four-for-four start from the free throw line. I wrote earlier this week on his improvement from the charity stripe: theathletic.com/4281335/2023/0… – 4:13 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Mikal Bridges with a 3-pointer, and Vlatko Cancar hit with a flagrant. – 4:10 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets out-rebounded the Nets 16-3 in that quarter and are currently down. – 4:10 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
No Thomas Bryant today for the Nuggets, even with Brooklyn going with Nerlens Noel at backup center. First game that Bryant’s been out of the rotation for since Denver acquired him at the deadline. Didn’t see that coming today. – 4:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets and Nuggets tied at 30 after the 1st.
16-3 rebounding advantage (7-1 offensive) for Denver is the story so far. Nets need to be more active when these shots go up. – 4:07 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert rolled his left ankle in Friday’s game against Brooklyn and is now listed as questionable for Monday’s game in Atlanta. – 4:07 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets closing lineup was Jamal, Reggie, Bruce, Jeff and Vlatko. Cancar misses three 3-pointers to close. Brown’s baseline jumper was the only basket reserve player scored.
MPJ has game-high 9, Joker with 7 points and 7 rebounds. 30-30 after 1. – 4:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets and #Nuggets knotted at 30 after one. Brooklyn shot 52.4 percent and forced six turnovers, but got outrebounded 16-3. – 4:06 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
For the latest and greatest on the Nets and today’s matchup, the one and only @Sarah Kustok joined me pregame. Be sure to check out her podcast NBA pulse too! pic.twitter.com/0tCMDNPyJd – 4:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets and Nuggets tied at 30. Nice rebound from the Nets, though they are getting killed on the boards 16-3. Mikal Bridges leads with eight. Bruce Brown just had a stepback j on the baseline in front of Nerlens Noel. You didn’t see that shot in Brooklyn. – 4:06 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Really nice defensive play by Nerlens Noel to take the charge on Jokic, who had a full head of steam.
Uncharacteristic play by Jokic given he had as much room to operate as you could imagine. – 4:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Check that, Vlatko is at the scorer’s table.
Looks like he will check in for Joker with Jeff at the 5 – 4:02 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Might not be room in the rotation for Thomas Bryant tonight. Vlatko Cancar is at the scorer’s table. It’s Murray, Reggie Jackson, Bruce Brown, Jeff Green and Cancar out there after the substitute. – 4:02 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic has just walked Claxton to his spot a few times this first quarter. Way too big. – 4:01 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Denver’s bench today looks like it’s going to be Reggie Jackson, Bruce Brown, Jeff Green, Thomas Bryant and Jamal. – 3:59 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Quick 9 for Mike 🪣
2:55 left in the first pic.twitter.com/5w8Qfg5qiJ – 3:59 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Spencer Dinwiddie taking stepback threes in isolation against a 36-year-old Jeff Green is not what you want to see. – 3:58 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
MPJ’s activity so far is impossible to miss. Nine points in his first eight minutes and working on the glass. – 3:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jeff Green checks in to join Bruce Brown on the Nuggets’ second-unit. Nuggets’ PA puts the ‘unce’ title in front of Green when he’s announced. I like it. – 3:56 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Denver has 5 offensive rebounds already. Manhandling the Nets down low. – 3:56 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jeff Green and Reggie Jackson enter.
This is the second straight game Vlatko has been available. – 3:56 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Bruce Brown in for Jamal Murray midway through the first. Murray will likely stagger with the bench unit. Nuggets up two after MPJ hits a 3. – 3:54 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Phenomenal recovery from MPJ on that last forced turnover. Covered a lot of ground and read the rotation quickly. – 3:52 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Mile High… @Brooklyn Nets v the West leading @Denver Nuggets on @YESNetwork ! pic.twitter.com/uzu0g0rudv – 3:50 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
That was pretty ugly from Nerlens Noel on what should have been an easy lob finish. – 3:49 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Two games in a row that MPJ caught a body. No ejection this time though. – 3:48 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
MPJ just caught another body. Nerlens Noel is the victim today. No extracurriculars this time. Nuggets up 13-12 after a tough bucket from Gordon. – 3:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nerlens Noel checking in early for Nic Claxton after logging a DNP-CD at Minnesota. – 3:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nuggets seem content to leave Nic Claxton open on the short-roll early in this one.
Nets will need Clax to make plays. – 3:47 PM
Nuggets seem content to leave Nic Claxton open on the short-roll early in this one.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Akin to how they played the second half against Rudy Gobert, Brooklyn opened today with power forward Dorian Finney-Smith on bruising Nikola Jokic and have center Nic Claxton on Aaron Gordon. #Nets #Nuggets – 3:45 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Like the Raptors, who used OG, and like the Wolves, who used Slo Mo, the Nets are going small, with DFS, on Joker. – 3:43 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Dorian Finney-Smith drew the straw of guarding Jokic, which makes sense given his long history in the Western Conference. – 3:43 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nets starting with Dorian Finney-Smith on Jokic. Nic Claxton’s matched up with Gordon. – 3:43 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets are opening the game with Dorian Finney-Smith on Jokic and Nic Claxton on Aaron Gordon. – 3:43 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Aaron Gordon starts the game with a defensive rebound, an offensive rebound and a put-back to open the scoring against Brooklyn. – 3:41 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Spencer Dinwiddie was just standing on the court collecting himself when DeAndre Jordan came over and shoved him. Spencer looked at DJ, who put both hands up, like, ‘Who me?’ Then they embraced. – 3:40 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Just caught the “Jeff Green poster dunks” compilation on a League Pass commercial break. So much fun.
cc: @jeskeets
nba.com/watch/video/nb… – 3:29 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
And a new handshake was born…
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Denver. Nets-Nuggets tips shortly. The Nets’ defense is atop the league their past five games. Denver’s offense is stupid loaded. Good test. Former Nets Jeff Green, Bruce Brown and DeAndre Jordan on the Nuggets. Royce O’Neale’s recent play has reminded me of Brown. – 3:26 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Maine is 1:53 from ending a 15 game Long Island win streak (Nets 22-3). Still a 5 point game. – 3:05 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Lots of former Nets faces in Denver today with Bruce Brown, Jeff Green, and DeAndre Jordan.
Joe Harris and Nic Claxton are the only current Nets who spent significant time with all three. – 3:04 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Same starters for Nets today at Denver:
Dinwiddie, Bridges, Johnson, Finney-Smith and Claxton – 3:01 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Checking out a fun finish in Maine. #Celtics built a big lead behind 9 Kabengele and Tony Snell 3s. #Nets storming back with pressure, tons of 3s and trail by 5 with 5 to play. The G-League pace is so crazy. pic.twitter.com/Ln8TVvOKIt – 2:51 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Vlatko Čančar is available for today’s game.
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/WFzJoAiqrQ – 2:35 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Vlatko Čančar is available for tonight’s game.
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Vmf8mfo41c – 2:34 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
For those who want to know —
Haircut Jok for their game against Brooklyn today. pic.twitter.com/WEy5aKqNqc – 2:18 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Just my two cents: I didn’t find the answer super encouraging if you’re a Nuggets fan. The plan appears ambiguous at best, grasping at possible straws at worst.
I don’t know if the Nuggets know what will work or are backed into a corner playing lineups they know are bad. – 2:16 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets to victory playing an iso-dominant brand of basketball Friday.
I wrote about Jacque Vaughn’s strategy in the win, his comments on Dinwiddie’s role, and where Mikal Bridges fits into the offensive equation late in games: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-jacq… – 2:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
No update on Ben Simmons from Jacque Vaughn. He’s still managing the inflammation in his back. – 2:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn jokes he wrote the recommendation letters for DeAndre Jordan, Bruce Brown and Jeff Green to all get to Denver. – 2:06 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Haircut Joker in the house wearing cheetah print? Okay, dub. pic.twitter.com/KfwstTYuuI – 2:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nuggets coach Mike Malone describes former Net Bruce Brown the same way those in Brooklyn did. Calls him Mr. Versatility. “He’s literally played every position for us this year.” – 1:53 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Michael Singer @msinger
Bruce Brown said the second unit is still establishing an identity. Reggie Jackson admitted he’s pressing. Thomas Bryant has yet to look comfortable in a #Nuggets uniform. And the rest of Denver’s bench? It’s as fluid as a waterfall.
denverpost.com/2023/03/12/nug… – 11:13 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets journal: Denver’s bench needs serious auditing before the postseason arrives.
denverpost.com/2023/03/12/nug… – 10:40 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets journal: Denver bench’s needs serious auditing before the postseason arrives.
denverpost.com/2023/03/12/nug… – 10:39 AM
