Live stream: Nets 41, Nuggets 35

The Brooklyn Nets (38-29) play against the Denver Nuggets (46-21) at Ball Arena

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday March 12, 2023

Brooklyn Nets 41, Denver Nuggets 35 (Q2 09:24)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Christian Braun is out of the rotation again. Nuggets bench unit is bleeding defensively. Again. – Christian Braun is out of the rotation again. Nuggets bench unit is bleeding defensively. Again. – 4:15 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Ok, this Mikal Bridges offensive stretch is reaching insane levels. – Ok, this Mikal Bridges offensive stretch is reaching insane levels. – 4:14 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nic Claxton with a four-for-four start from the free throw line. I wrote earlier this week on his improvement from the charity stripe: 4:13 PM Nic Claxton with a four-for-four start from the free throw line. I wrote earlier this week on his improvement from the charity stripe: theathletic.com/4281335/2023/0…

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Mikal Bridges with a 3-pointer, and Vlatko Cancar hit with a flagrant. – Mikal Bridges with a 3-pointer, and Vlatko Cancar hit with a flagrant. – 4:10 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Nuggets out-rebounded the Nets 16-3 in that quarter and are currently down. – Nuggets out-rebounded the Nets 16-3 in that quarter and are currently down. – 4:10 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

No Thomas Bryant today for the Nuggets, even with Brooklyn going with Nerlens Noel at backup center. First game that Bryant’s been out of the rotation for since Denver acquired him at the deadline. Didn’t see that coming today. – No Thomas Bryant today for the Nuggets, even with Brooklyn going with Nerlens Noel at backup center. First game that Bryant’s been out of the rotation for since Denver acquired him at the deadline. Didn’t see that coming today. – 4:08 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets and Nuggets tied at 30 after the 1st.

16-3 rebounding advantage (7-1 offensive) for Denver is the story so far. Nets need to be more active when these shots go up. – Nets and Nuggets tied at 30 after the 1st.16-3 rebounding advantage (7-1 offensive) for Denver is the story so far. Nets need to be more active when these shots go up. – 4:07 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Rudy Gobert rolled his left ankle in Friday’s game against Brooklyn and is now listed as questionable for Monday’s game in Atlanta. – Rudy Gobert rolled his left ankle in Friday’s game against Brooklyn and is now listed as questionable for Monday’s game in Atlanta. – 4:07 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets and Nuggets tied at 30 after the 1st.

16-3 rebounding advantage (7-1 offensive) is the story so far. Nets need to be more active when these shots go up. – Nets and Nuggets tied at 30 after the 1st.16-3 rebounding advantage (7-1 offensive) is the story so far. Nets need to be more active when these shots go up. – 4:07 PM

Michael Singer @msinger



MPJ has game-high 9, Joker with 7 points and 7 rebounds. 30-30 after 1. – #Nuggets closing lineup was Jamal, Reggie, Bruce, Jeff and Vlatko. Cancar misses three 3-pointers to close. Brown’s baseline jumper was the only basket reserve player scored.MPJ has game-high 9, Joker with 7 points and 7 rebounds. 30-30 after 1. – 4:06 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

For the latest and greatest on the Nets and today’s matchup, the one and only 4:06 PM For the latest and greatest on the Nets and today’s matchup, the one and only @Sarah Kustok joined me pregame. Be sure to check out her podcast NBA pulse too! pic.twitter.com/0tCMDNPyJd

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the first quarter: Nets and Nuggets tied at 30. Nice rebound from the Nets, though they are getting killed on the boards 16-3. Mikal Bridges leads with eight. Bruce Brown just had a stepback j on the baseline in front of Nerlens Noel. You didn’t see that shot in Brooklyn. – End of the first quarter: Nets and Nuggets tied at 30. Nice rebound from the Nets, though they are getting killed on the boards 16-3. Mikal Bridges leads with eight. Bruce Brown just had a stepback j on the baseline in front of Nerlens Noel. You didn’t see that shot in Brooklyn. – 4:06 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

It’s 30-all after one.

MPJ leads the Nuggets with 9 points. Jokic with 7-7-3. Denver’s 2-9 from 3. Brooklyn’s 5-12. Mikal Bridges leads Brooklyn with 8 points. – It’s 30-all after one.MPJ leads the Nuggets with 9 points. Jokic with 7-7-3. Denver’s 2-9 from 3. Brooklyn’s 5-12. Mikal Bridges leads Brooklyn with 8 points. – 4:05 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Really nice defensive play by Nerlens Noel to take the charge on Jokic, who had a full head of steam.

Uncharacteristic play by Jokic given he had as much room to operate as you could imagine. – Really nice defensive play by Nerlens Noel to take the charge on Jokic, who had a full head of steam.Uncharacteristic play by Jokic given he had as much room to operate as you could imagine. – 4:04 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Check that, Vlatko is at the scorer’s table.

Looks like he will check in for Joker with Jeff at the 5 – Check that, Vlatko is at the scorer’s table.Looks like he will check in for Joker with Jeff at the 5 – 4:02 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Might not be room in the rotation for Thomas Bryant tonight. Vlatko Cancar is at the scorer’s table. It’s Murray, Reggie Jackson, Bruce Brown, Jeff Green and Cancar out there after the substitute. – Might not be room in the rotation for Thomas Bryant tonight. Vlatko Cancar is at the scorer’s table. It’s Murray, Reggie Jackson, Bruce Brown, Jeff Green and Cancar out there after the substitute. – 4:02 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Jokic has just walked Claxton to his spot a few times this first quarter. Way too big. – Jokic has just walked Claxton to his spot a few times this first quarter. Way too big. – 4:01 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Denver’s bench today looks like it’s going to be Reggie Jackson, Bruce Brown, Jeff Green, Thomas Bryant and Jamal. – Denver’s bench today looks like it’s going to be Reggie Jackson, Bruce Brown, Jeff Green, Thomas Bryant and Jamal. – 3:59 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Quick 9 for Mike 🪣

2:55 left in the first 3:59 PM Quick 9 for Mike 🪣2:55 left in the first pic.twitter.com/5w8Qfg5qiJ

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Spencer Dinwiddie taking stepback threes in isolation against a 36-year-old Jeff Green is not what you want to see. – Spencer Dinwiddie taking stepback threes in isolation against a 36-year-old Jeff Green is not what you want to see. – 3:58 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets trail Nuggets, 11-2, on the boards so far today. – Nets trail Nuggets, 11-2, on the boards so far today. – 3:57 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

MPJ’s activity so far is impossible to miss. Nine points in his first eight minutes and working on the glass. – MPJ’s activity so far is impossible to miss. Nine points in his first eight minutes and working on the glass. – 3:56 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Jeff Green checks in to join Bruce Brown on the Nuggets’ second-unit. Nuggets’ PA puts the ‘unce’ title in front of Green when he’s announced. I like it. – Jeff Green checks in to join Bruce Brown on the Nuggets’ second-unit. Nuggets’ PA puts the ‘unce’ title in front of Green when he’s announced. I like it. – 3:56 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Denver has 5 offensive rebounds already. Manhandling the Nets down low. – Denver has 5 offensive rebounds already. Manhandling the Nets down low. – 3:56 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Jeff Green and Reggie Jackson enter.

This is the second straight game Vlatko has been available. – Jeff Green and Reggie Jackson enter.This is the second straight game Vlatko has been available. – 3:56 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Bruce Brown in for Jamal Murray midway through the first. Murray will likely stagger with the bench unit. Nuggets up two after MPJ hits a 3. – Bruce Brown in for Jamal Murray midway through the first. Murray will likely stagger with the bench unit. Nuggets up two after MPJ hits a 3. – 3:54 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Nuggets are dribbling drunk from brunch – The Nuggets are dribbling drunk from brunch – 3:53 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Phenomenal recovery from MPJ on that last forced turnover. Covered a lot of ground and read the rotation quickly. – Phenomenal recovery from MPJ on that last forced turnover. Covered a lot of ground and read the rotation quickly. – 3:52 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Not the best sequence from Nerlens Noel – Not the best sequence from Nerlens Noel – 3:50 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

That was pretty ugly from Nerlens Noel on what should have been an easy lob finish. – That was pretty ugly from Nerlens Noel on what should have been an easy lob finish. – 3:49 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Two games in a row that MPJ caught a body. No ejection this time though. – Two games in a row that MPJ caught a body. No ejection this time though. – 3:48 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

MPJ just caught another body. Nerlens Noel is the victim today. No extracurriculars this time. Nuggets up 13-12 after a tough bucket from Gordon. – MPJ just caught another body. Nerlens Noel is the victim today. No extracurriculars this time. Nuggets up 13-12 after a tough bucket from Gordon. – 3:48 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nerlens Noel checking in early for Nic Claxton after logging a DNP-CD at Minnesota. – Nerlens Noel checking in early for Nic Claxton after logging a DNP-CD at Minnesota. – 3:48 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nuggets seem content to leave Nic Claxton open on the short-roll early in this one.

Nets will need Clax to make plays. – Nuggets seem content to leave Nic Claxton open on the short-roll early in this one.Nets will need Clax to make plays. – 3:47 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Akin to how they played the second half against Rudy Gobert, Brooklyn opened today with power forward Dorian Finney-Smith on bruising Nikola Jokic and have center Nic Claxton on Aaron Gordon. #Nuggets – 3:45 PM Akin to how they played the second half against Rudy Gobert, Brooklyn opened today with power forward Dorian Finney-Smith on bruising Nikola Jokic and have center Nic Claxton on Aaron Gordon. #Nets

Michael Singer @msinger

Like the Raptors, who used OG, and like the Wolves, who used Slo Mo, the Nets are going small, with DFS, on Joker. – Like the Raptors, who used OG, and like the Wolves, who used Slo Mo, the Nets are going small, with DFS, on Joker. – 3:43 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Dorian Finney-Smith drew the straw of guarding Jokic, which makes sense given his long history in the Western Conference. – Dorian Finney-Smith drew the straw of guarding Jokic, which makes sense given his long history in the Western Conference. – 3:43 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Nets starting with Dorian Finney-Smith on Jokic. Nic Claxton’s matched up with Gordon. – Nets starting with Dorian Finney-Smith on Jokic. Nic Claxton’s matched up with Gordon. – 3:43 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets are opening the game with Dorian Finney-Smith on Jokic and Nic Claxton on Aaron Gordon. – Nets are opening the game with Dorian Finney-Smith on Jokic and Nic Claxton on Aaron Gordon. – 3:43 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Aaron Gordon starts the game with a defensive rebound, an offensive rebound and a put-back to open the scoring against Brooklyn. – Aaron Gordon starts the game with a defensive rebound, an offensive rebound and a put-back to open the scoring against Brooklyn. – 3:41 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Spencer Dinwiddie was just standing on the court collecting himself when DeAndre Jordan came over and shoved him. Spencer looked at DJ, who put both hands up, like, ‘Who me?’ Then they embraced. – Spencer Dinwiddie was just standing on the court collecting himself when DeAndre Jordan came over and shoved him. Spencer looked at DJ, who put both hands up, like, ‘Who me?’ Then they embraced. – 3:40 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Just caught the “Jeff Green poster dunks” compilation on a League Pass commercial break. So much fun.

cc:

nba.com/watch/video/nb… – 3:29 PM Just caught the “Jeff Green poster dunks” compilation on a League Pass commercial break. So much fun.cc: @jeskeets

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from Denver. Nets-Nuggets tips shortly. The Nets’ defense is atop the league their past five games. Denver’s offense is stupid loaded. Good test. Former Nets Jeff Green, Bruce Brown and DeAndre Jordan on the Nuggets. Royce O’Neale’s recent play has reminded me of Brown. – Greetings from Denver. Nets-Nuggets tips shortly. The Nets’ defense is atop the league their past five games. Denver’s offense is stupid loaded. Good test. Former Nets Jeff Green, Bruce Brown and DeAndre Jordan on the Nuggets. Royce O’Neale’s recent play has reminded me of Brown. – 3:26 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Maine is 1:53 from ending a 15 game Long Island win streak (Nets 22-3). Still a 5 point game. – Maine is 1:53 from ending a 15 game Long Island win streak (Nets 22-3). Still a 5 point game. – 3:05 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Lots of former Nets faces in Denver today with Bruce Brown, Jeff Green, and DeAndre Jordan.

Joe Harris and Nic Claxton are the only current Nets who spent significant time with all three. – Lots of former Nets faces in Denver today with Bruce Brown, Jeff Green, and DeAndre Jordan.Joe Harris and Nic Claxton are the only current Nets who spent significant time with all three. – 3:04 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Same starters for Nets today at Denver:

Dinwiddie, Bridges, Johnson, Finney-Smith and Claxton – Same starters for Nets today at Denver:Dinwiddie, Bridges, Johnson, Finney-Smith and Claxton – 3:01 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Calling all gamers! 🎮 We’re giving away copies of @NBA2K to lucky Hornets fans.

Enter here for a chance to win: pic.twitter.com/eQ2dtFtFy8 – 3:00 PM Calling all gamers! 🎮 We’re giving away copies of @NBA2K to lucky Hornets fans.Enter here for a chance to win: https://t.co/RjYOK4sFsI

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Checking out a fun finish in Maine. #Celtics built a big lead behind 9 Kabengele and Tony Snell 3s. #Nets storming back with pressure, tons of 3s and trail by 5 with 5 to play. The G-League pace is so crazy. 2:51 PM Checking out a fun finish in Maine. #Celtics built a big lead behind 9 Kabengele and Tony Snell 3s. #Nets storming back with pressure, tons of 3s and trail by 5 with 5 to play. The G-League pace is so crazy. pic.twitter.com/Ln8TVvOKIt

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

For those who want to know —

Haircut Jok for their game against Brooklyn today. 2:18 PM For those who want to know —Haircut Jok for their game against Brooklyn today. pic.twitter.com/WEy5aKqNqc

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Just my two cents: I didn’t find the answer super encouraging if you’re a Nuggets fan. The plan appears ambiguous at best, grasping at possible straws at worst.

I don’t know if the Nuggets know what will work or are backed into a corner playing lineups they know are bad. – Just my two cents: I didn’t find the answer super encouraging if you’re a Nuggets fan. The plan appears ambiguous at best, grasping at possible straws at worst.I don’t know if the Nuggets know what will work or are backed into a corner playing lineups they know are bad. – 2:16 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets to victory playing an iso-dominant brand of basketball Friday.

I wrote about Jacque Vaughn’s strategy in the win, his comments on Dinwiddie’s role, and where Mikal Bridges fits into the offensive equation late in games: 2:14 PM Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets to victory playing an iso-dominant brand of basketball Friday.I wrote about Jacque Vaughn’s strategy in the win, his comments on Dinwiddie’s role, and where Mikal Bridges fits into the offensive equation late in games: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-jacq…

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

No update on Ben Simmons from Jacque Vaughn. He’s still managing the inflammation in his back. – No update on Ben Simmons from Jacque Vaughn. He’s still managing the inflammation in his back. – 2:07 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Jacque Vaughn jokes he wrote the recommendation letters for DeAndre Jordan, Bruce Brown and Jeff Green to all get to Denver. – Jacque Vaughn jokes he wrote the recommendation letters for DeAndre Jordan, Bruce Brown and Jeff Green to all get to Denver. – 2:06 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nuggets coach Mike Malone describes former Net Bruce Brown the same way those in Brooklyn did. Calls him Mr. Versatility. “He’s literally played every position for us this year.” – Nuggets coach Mike Malone describes former Net Bruce Brown the same way those in Brooklyn did. Calls him Mr. Versatility. “He’s literally played every position for us this year.” – 1:53 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Vlatko Cancar should be available today, Michael Malone said. – Vlatko Cancar should be available today, Michael Malone said. – 1:47 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

The

The last team to average at least 130 PPG over a 12-game span was the Denver Nuggets in November 1990.

More: 12:58 PM The @Sacramento Kings are averaging 130.6 PPG over their last 12 games, the highest scoring average over a 12-game span in franchise history.The last team to average at least 130 PPG over a 12-game span was the Denver Nuggets in November 1990.More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…

Michael Singer @msinger

Bruce Brown said the second unit is still establishing an identity. Reggie Jackson admitted he’s pressing. Thomas Bryant has yet to look comfortable in a

denverpost.com/2023/03/12/nug… – 11:13 AM Bruce Brown said the second unit is still establishing an identity. Reggie Jackson admitted he’s pressing. Thomas Bryant has yet to look comfortable in a #Nuggets uniform. And the rest of Denver’s bench? It’s as fluid as a waterfall.