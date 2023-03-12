Nets vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Nets vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Nets vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

March 12, 2023- by

By |

The Brooklyn Nets play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena

The Brooklyn Nets are spending $4,170,259 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $3,507,362 per win

Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday March 12, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Altitude
Away TV: YES
Home Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM
Away Radio: WFAN-FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
Royce O’Neale has exceeded expectations since joining #Nets nypost.com/2023/03/12/roy… via @nypostsports3:41 AM

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home