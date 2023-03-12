Live stream: Thunder 6, Spurs 7

The Oklahoma City Thunder (32-35) play against the San Antonio Spurs (17-49) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 12, 2023
Oklahoma City Thunder 6, San Antonio Spurs 7 (Q1 08:13)
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Given this OKC starting frontcourt, I can imaging the Spurs’ huddle turning into an Abbott and Costello routine:
“You’ve got Jalen Williams.”
“Did you say Jaylin Williams?”
“No, pay attention. I said you’ve got Jalen Williams.” – 7:09 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Branham, Graham, Vassell, KBD, Collins
OKC: Joe, Giddey, Dort, Williams, Williams – 7:06 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder starters vs Spurs:
Josh Giddey
Isaiah Joe
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams – 6:58 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Sunday starters!
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/5afp1kC39d – 6:56 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“The opportunity that I got this year is something you can never take for granted.”
Tre Jones opened the season at a crossroads. Handed the Spurs’ PG reins almost by default, he appears to have carved a foothold into an NBA career.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 6:45 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Sunday’s starters 🌟
#PorVida | @Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/Z3v3AGdhLS – 6:40 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
30 more minutes until tip! 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/igdB9LoG4d – 6:30 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
We’re doing research on how much the teams of NBA legends spent per season and Duncan’s Spurs numbers are 😮
During Duncan’s career, San Antonio only once underperformed on the court relative to player salary spending. ONCE IN 19 SEASONS. – 6:13 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
San Antonio’s salary ranking each of the seasons they won the title
1999: No. 7 league-wide
2003: No. 16
2005: No. 24
2007: No. 8
2014: No. 19
Really a commendable run by Tim Duncan and the Spurs there outperforming the big spenders. – 6:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nuggets last 3 games:
— Lost to Bulls
— Lost to Spurs
— Lost to Nets
Still 5 games ahead of the 2 seed. pic.twitter.com/zUZ6ydN4K3 – 6:01 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Ready to roll 😎🤘
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/5ChQR6UuIQ – 5:52 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Keldon, Sochan and Tre Jones out this evening pic.twitter.com/k75wXnIIri – 5:37 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jaylin Williams is making a strong impact as a rookie, and this season for him can be broken into two parts. Welcome to the Boom era:
thunderousintentions.com/2023/03/12/jay… – 5:37 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
No Keldon, no Sochan, no Tre Jones. But Blake Wesley was called back to San Antonio yesterday, so expect him to get back on the floor.
Neither Devonte’ Graham nor Romeo Langford played last game despite being available, so perhaps we’ll see their returns as well. – 5:35 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
No Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan or Tre Jones for Spurs tonight vs. OKC. Wheeeeeeeee!!!! – 5:34 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Pop says both Jeremy Sochan (knee soreness) and Keldon Johnson (foot soreness) have been downgraded to OUT tonight. – 5:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Dorian Finney-Smith has matched his career-high with four steals.
He previously recorded four steals on 1/26/17 with Dallas at Oklahoma City.
DFS has half of Brooklyn’s eight steals today. – 5:09 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Want a Suite Night? 😏 Play Call Your Shot for a chance to win an exclusive Spurs Suite experience! https://t.co/29RFzpD8v5
#PorVida | @bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/hsX990STnc – 5:05 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
In 31 games since Jan. 1, only the Cavs, Nuggets and Bucks have played better basketball than the Thunder (by net rating). OKC has the No. 3 offense and No. 13 defense during that stretch. – 4:26 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Four teams rank top-12 in both offense and defense
Celtics: 4th off, 4th def (1st in net rating)
Cavaliers: 9th off, 1st def (2nd in net rating)
Sixers: 3rd off, 9th def (3rd in net rating)
Thunder: 12th off, 11th def (10th in net rating, 4th in net rating since Jan. 1) – 4:21 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Celebrating our 2014 Championship this Tuesday night! 🎟: https://t.co/Uj7iAXTNTk
Reply with your favorite memory from that championship run ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/8OAPsTHY5l – 3:42 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder is in San Antonio on the second night of a back to back roadtrip, as it looks to remain focused and disciplined on the defensive end for all 48 minutes.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson bring us today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/ijERpeMeCJ – 3:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is OUT today vs the Spurs.
We’ve known since his return that SGA will sit one game of back to backs due to management of his abdominal strain. – 3:18 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Spurs (H) Traditional Home Whites vs. Thunder (A) Alternate Road Oranges
7.1/10 pic.twitter.com/75095Q49VP – 3:11 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal strain injury management) is out tonight. No surprise on the second night of a back-to-back. – 2:50 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs rule Tre Jones out tonight vs. OKC with a non-COVID illness.
Keldon Johnson (foot soreness), Jeremy Sochan (knee soreness) remain questionable. – 2:44 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The #Thunder injury report for tonight’s game against the Spurs:
Chet Holmgren (Foot) OUT
Kenrich Williams (wrist) OUT
Aleksej Pokusevski (leg) OUT
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Abdominal) OUT – 2:33 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Abdominal Strain/ Injury Management) is out for tonight’s game against the Spurs – 2:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Spurs list Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan as questionable for tonight’s game against the Thunder. Khem Birch and Dominick Barlow are OUT for the Spurs. – 2:23 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs say Tre Jones is OUT tonight with a non-Covid illness.
Keldon Johnson (foot soreness) and Jeremy Sochan (knee soreness) remain questionable. – 2:04 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Per Spurs, Tre Jones is out tonight with a non-Covid illness pic.twitter.com/CHOd7AA5ec – 2:01 PM
