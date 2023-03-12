Thunder vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center
The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $4,646,551 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $6,128,685 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 12, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Away TV: Bally Sports OK
Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN
Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!