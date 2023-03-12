Trey Murphy III sets franchise record for most points for first or second year player

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Trey Murphy III gave the Pelicans exactly what they needed
youtube.com/c/lockedonpeli… pic.twitter.com/DExyQDcDX3 – 10:10 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Huge night for Trey Murphy III in New Orleans’ 127-110 win over Portland on Sunday‼️
The Pels guard dropped a career-high 41 points to keep New Orleans in play-in contention. pic.twitter.com/qIy3uYLiwR – 10:07 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Best believe this ball is going home with Trey Murphy in a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/iUZ3UyR3Nh – 10:05 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Among the #NBA‘s 400-plus players, Trey Murphy was the answer to the “Poeltl” guessing game today. Coincidence? – 9:36 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Trey Murphy III got it done in under 30 minutes 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cAbrcSD9IR – 9:32 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Trey Murphy erupts for career highs with 41 points, nine made three-pointers, leading #Pelicans to a 127-110 home win over Trail Blazers. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/nldc255ShI pic.twitter.com/zdHgVZi6fA – 9:30 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey Murphy explodes for a new career high of 41 points, leading the Pelicans to a 127-110 win over the Trail Blazers.
This was one of the most fun games of the season. Let’s do it again on Tuesday against the Lakers, please! https://t.co/IleReNGyDN pic.twitter.com/YCH3UpUXBm – 9:25 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Pelicans 127, Blazers 110
Murphy 41 pts, 9 threes (both career-highs)
McCollum 22 pts, 11 assts
Richardson 19 pts, 4 stls
Trey Murphy comes up with a historic performance to give the Pels they badly needed after yesterday’s clunker. Incredible heat check. – 9:25 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Pelicans 127, Trail Blazers 110
Trey Murphy: career-high 41 points. 9 of 14 on 3s.
New Orleans’ 19 made 3s were a season high.
Important game Tuesday against the Lakers looming. – 9:24 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Trey Murphy’s final stat line:
41 points (career-high)
7 rebounds
1 block
1 steal
13-20 FG
9-14 3PT (both career-highs)
6-6 FT pic.twitter.com/pElhH161Dr – 9:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Trey Murphy tonight:
41 PTS
7 REB
9 3P
The first Pelican ever to reach those numbers in a game. pic.twitter.com/9BMgWFIIXX – 9:06 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
New Orleans Pelicans @treymurphy III’s 41 points are the highest total for a first or second-year player in franchise history, surpassing Anthony Davis’s mark of 40 on 3/16/14. – 9:05 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
If Trey Murphy is done, he’ll join CJ McCollum as the only Pelicans players in franchise history to score 40+ points on 20 or fewer field goal attempts. – 8:59 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Smoothie King Center gave Trey Murphy a standing ovation upon taking a seat with 41 points, and then teammates started celebrating individually with him on the sidelines. pic.twitter.com/2tj2rSTNtu – 8:59 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Trey Murphy throws down the reverse dunk to give him 41 points before subbing out for what might be his final time tonight.
Incredible performance – 8:58 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans players to score 38+ points in a game this season:
Zion Williamson
Brandon Ingram
CJ McCollum
Jose Alvarado
Trey Murphy – 8:55 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Trey Murphy is going crazy tonight, but Josh Richardson is also quietly having an excellent game.
He’s got 16 points, 2 blocks and 3 steals in 15 minutes – 8:51 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
New career-high 36 points for Trey Murphy. Drilled his 7th and 8th 3s of the game near the SKC logo. – 8:47 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Trey Murphy drains another 3. He’s got a career-high 33 points – 8:46 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Trey Murphy has a career-high 33 points.
There’s 2:30 left in the third quarter. – 8:46 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
First half scoring
Trey Murphy and CJ McCollum: 47 points
Portland Trailblazers: 54 points – 8:11 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Trey Murphy with 25 first-half points. Nailed 5 3s. Most he’s hit in a game is 7. His career high is 32. – 8:10 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Trey Murphy had 25 points in the first half.
That’s the most he’s had in his career in one half. – 8:10 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Trey Murphy is up to 25 points — the most he’s ever scored in one half in his career. – 8:08 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Trey Murphy looking real sharp tonight. Great move to create contact and draw the foul there – 8:04 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Trey Murphy is locked in and within range when he crosses halfcourt right now. Murphy 23 pts, 5/7 on threes in 1H – 8:03 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey Murphy (23 points) and CJ McCollum (19 points) are having some kind of first half. They’ve combined for 14 of the Pelicans’ 22 made field goals and 9 of their 11 made 3-pointers. – 8:02 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Trey Murphy just hit his 5th 3-pointer of the half. He’s up to 23 points. That man is feeling it. – 8:02 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey Murphy is on fire, up to 15 points and there’s still a minute+ left in the first quarter.
His previous scoring best for a first quarter had been 10 points. – 7:39 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Had Trey Murphy III with 15+ points and 3+ made threes. Cool to hit that in the first quarter. Thanks @FanDuel @FDSportsbook – 7:38 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Larry Nance Jr. can’t catch a break in his return from a five-game injury absence. Wrong place wrong time a couple times and now he has three fouls in three minutes, has to sub out late 1Q. Meanwhile Trey Murphy is scorching (15 pts) – 7:37 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey Murphy couldn’t started this game any better. A 3, a couple of tough finishes at the rim, in which he was fouled, AND defensively dropping back like a good safety while reading Nurkic’s eyes resulted in a steal. – 7:19 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Trey Murphy making his presence felt early in this one. He’s already got a 3-pointer and two and-ones five minutes in. – 7:19 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Great start for Trey Murphy. Made a 3 and converted a pair of and-1s against the Trail Blazers’ zone already. – 7:19 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:34 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:33 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Trey Murphy seemed to put a little extra emphasis on that putback dunk, with #Pelicans needing a spark from somewhere. OKC is holding a parade to the foul line, now 22 attempts – 9:36 PM
More on this storyline
But New Orleans decided it wasn’t the right time to make an all-in move for a player like Anunoby or new Brooklyn Net Mikal Bridges. The Pelicans didn’t show much interest in including former first-round picks Trey Murphy and Dyson Daniels in potential deals, according to league sources who were not authorized to speak publicly on trade discussions. This made it challenging to construct the type of mega-deals other teams were looking to make for some of the big names that were available. -via The Athletic / February 9, 2023
Still, Murphy isn’t going to Salt Lake City just happy to be there. “I’m trying to win it,” he said. While he’s unlikely to be a favorite, Murphy believes he can rise to the occasion once he gets to experience the bright lights. “It’s a special night. You know it’s one of those nights when everybody is watching you,” Murphy said. “They’re expecting a show. I feel like, myself, I’m a showman, and I try to get the crowd excited. Get the crowd involved. And I’ll make sure I show myself in my best light.” -via The Athletic / February 1, 2023
Christian Clark: Trey Murphy and Jose Alvarado are named Rising Stars for NBA All-Star Weekend. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / January 31, 2023