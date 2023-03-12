Live stream: Wizards 50, 76ers 55

The Washington Wizards (31-36) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (44-22) at Wells Fargo Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 12, 2023
Washington Wizards 50, Philadelphia 76ers 55 (Q3 12:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
HAD TO MAKE A GRAPHIC FOR COREY KISPERT.
Wizards trail Sixers 50-55
Kispert leads the team and is the only double-digit scorer. #DCAboveAll
Embiid 22 pic.twitter.com/liEzfesdLC – 7:15 PM
HAD TO MAKE A GRAPHIC FOR COREY KISPERT.
Wizards trail Sixers 50-55
Kispert leads the team and is the only double-digit scorer. #DCAboveAll
Embiid 22 pic.twitter.com/liEzfesdLC – 7:15 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
NEED HIM FOR THE HALFTIME WASHINGTON WIZARDS SPEECH. #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/OzevPJG23d – 7:11 PM
NEED HIM FOR THE HALFTIME WASHINGTON WIZARDS SPEECH. #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/OzevPJG23d – 7:11 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
PJ Tucker:
15 min
5 reb
2 asst
1 steal
1 block
0 TO
0 pts
Game high +10
👑🤣 – 7:09 PM
PJ Tucker:
15 min
5 reb
2 asst
1 steal
1 block
0 TO
0 pts
Game high +10
👑🤣 – 7:09 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers lead 55-50 at the half. Embiid has 22 points on 8-14 shooting along with 4 rebounds. Harden has 10 points and 7 assists. Tobias Harris has 8 points. C. Kispert leads the Wizards with 14 points on 6-8 shooting. – 7:09 PM
Sixers lead 55-50 at the half. Embiid has 22 points on 8-14 shooting along with 4 rebounds. Harden has 10 points and 7 assists. Tobias Harris has 8 points. C. Kispert leads the Wizards with 14 points on 6-8 shooting. – 7:09 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 55-50 Sixers at the half, as the Wizards cut the lead down from 14. Corey Kispert the standout so far with 14 pts (6-8 FG). – 7:09 PM
It’s 55-50 Sixers at the half, as the Wizards cut the lead down from 14. Corey Kispert the standout so far with 14 pts (6-8 FG). – 7:09 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers are up 55-50 at the half in a game that’s closer than it feels, thanks to Corey Kispert dropping 14 off the bench for Washington in that half
Embiid’s up to 22 on 8-14 shooting for the Sixers, who are shooting 51.3% from the field as a team but have just 3 made 3s so far. – 7:09 PM
Sixers are up 55-50 at the half in a game that’s closer than it feels, thanks to Corey Kispert dropping 14 off the bench for Washington in that half
Embiid’s up to 22 on 8-14 shooting for the Sixers, who are shooting 51.3% from the field as a team but have just 3 made 3s so far. – 7:09 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
halftime numbers:
📊 Corey: 14 PTS, 1 AST
📊 Kuz: 8 PTS, 5 REB
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/oQHMWZFUvq – 7:09 PM
halftime numbers:
📊 Corey: 14 PTS, 1 AST
📊 Kuz: 8 PTS, 5 REB
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/oQHMWZFUvq – 7:09 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
close game at the half.
🪙 @cryptocom pic.twitter.com/4dAgXQssl5 – 7:09 PM
close game at the half.
🪙 @cryptocom pic.twitter.com/4dAgXQssl5 – 7:09 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Sixers 55, Wizards 50
Kispert: 14 pts., 1 reb., 1 asst.
Beal: 7 pts., 3 rebs., 3 assts.
Embiid: 22 pts., 4 rebs., 1 asst.
3-pointers: Sixers 3/10, Wizards 3/8
Turnovers (opp. pts.): Sixers 5 (9), Wizards 6 (8) – 7:08 PM
Halftime: Sixers 55, Wizards 50
Kispert: 14 pts., 1 reb., 1 asst.
Beal: 7 pts., 3 rebs., 3 assts.
Embiid: 22 pts., 4 rebs., 1 asst.
3-pointers: Sixers 3/10, Wizards 3/8
Turnovers (opp. pts.): Sixers 5 (9), Wizards 6 (8) – 7:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 55-50 Sixers at the half, as the Wizards cut the lead down with a 31-pt 2nd quarter. Corey Kispert the standout so far with 14 pt (6-8 FG). – 7:08 PM
It’s 55-50 Sixers at the half, as the Wizards cut the lead down with a 31-pt 2nd quarter. Corey Kispert the standout so far with 14 pt (6-8 FG). – 7:08 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Philly 55, Wizards 50
Corey Kispert is having a big game for the Wiz and leads with 14, Kuzma has 8p. Joel Embiid has 22p. James Harden has 10p 7a – 7:08 PM
Halftime: Philly 55, Wizards 50
Corey Kispert is having a big game for the Wiz and leads with 14, Kuzma has 8p. Joel Embiid has 22p. James Harden has 10p 7a – 7:08 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Little bit of lazy Sunday game. Not a ton of juice in the building, understandably so. Not a great opponent.
And yet, Joel Embiid has 22 points at the half. – 7:08 PM
Little bit of lazy Sunday game. Not a ton of juice in the building, understandably so. Not a great opponent.
And yet, Joel Embiid has 22 points at the half. – 7:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Sixers 55, Wizards 50 at half.
Joel Embiid has 22 on 8-for-14 shooting in the first half for Philly, while Corey Kispert has 14 points off the bench for Washington, which is trying to hang onto the last play-in spot in the East. – 7:08 PM
Sixers 55, Wizards 50 at half.
Joel Embiid has 22 on 8-for-14 shooting in the first half for Philly, while Corey Kispert has 14 points off the bench for Washington, which is trying to hang onto the last play-in spot in the East. – 7:08 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 55, Wizards 50. Embiid with 22-5-2. Harden with 10 points and 7 assists. Sixers are shooting 51.3 percent from the floor but just 3-of-10 from deep. Wizards have also scored 9 points off 5 Sixers turnovers. – 7:08 PM
Halftime: Sixers 55, Wizards 50. Embiid with 22-5-2. Harden with 10 points and 7 assists. Sixers are shooting 51.3 percent from the floor but just 3-of-10 from deep. Wizards have also scored 9 points off 5 Sixers turnovers. – 7:08 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
hard to guard. 😏 (up to 22 PTS at the half btw) pic.twitter.com/sgLSmDpkSZ – 7:08 PM
hard to guard. 😏 (up to 22 PTS at the half btw) pic.twitter.com/sgLSmDpkSZ – 7:08 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
22 points at the half for Embiid, five-point lead for the Sixers. Pretty pedestrian half on all fronts, but another one of those will get the job done. – 7:07 PM
22 points at the half for Embiid, five-point lead for the Sixers. Pretty pedestrian half on all fronts, but another one of those will get the job done. – 7:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid at half:
22 PTS
8-14 FG
Averaging over 17 PPG in the first half this season. pic.twitter.com/XQp0VM1SeR – 7:07 PM
Embiid at half:
22 PTS
8-14 FG
Averaging over 17 PPG in the first half this season. pic.twitter.com/XQp0VM1SeR – 7:07 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wes Unseld Jr. sat Kristaps Porzingis for the last 6 minutes of the first half after he picked up his second foul before inserting him for the final offensive possession – 7:07 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. sat Kristaps Porzingis for the last 6 minutes of the first half after he picked up his second foul before inserting him for the final offensive possession – 7:07 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Wizards started like a car in the winter that you have to come out early and warm up, but now they are cruising up like a Ferrari. Way to adjust on the road. – 7:04 PM
The Wizards started like a car in the winter that you have to come out early and warm up, but now they are cruising up like a Ferrari. Way to adjust on the road. – 7:04 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Daniel Gafford with AUTHORITY! #CourtSideviews @Daniel Gafford 💪🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/uAmTDlwZHe – 7:03 PM
Daniel Gafford with AUTHORITY! #CourtSideviews @Daniel Gafford 💪🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/uAmTDlwZHe – 7:03 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Corey Kispert heard it was selection Sunday and he Ballin like it’s MARCH MADNESS *Future Voice* – 6:59 PM
Corey Kispert heard it was selection Sunday and he Ballin like it’s MARCH MADNESS *Future Voice* – 6:59 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Deni Avdija with the 50/50 hustle play. TURBO pic.twitter.com/zeCa66lrZy – 6:59 PM
Deni Avdija with the 50/50 hustle play. TURBO pic.twitter.com/zeCa66lrZy – 6:59 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Corey Kispert has scored 12 of Washington’s 40 points, with 2:52 remaining in the second quarter. Subbing in Kispert and Delon Wright changed the tone of the game and helped stabilize Washington. Philly leads 45-40. – 6:57 PM
Corey Kispert has scored 12 of Washington’s 40 points, with 2:52 remaining in the second quarter. Subbing in Kispert and Delon Wright changed the tone of the game and helped stabilize Washington. Philly leads 45-40. – 6:57 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija takes advantage of an over aggressive Jalen McDaniels and finishes with a dunk (with his right of course 🙃)
pic.twitter.com/PuohcqHFxS – 6:55 PM
Deni Avdija takes advantage of an over aggressive Jalen McDaniels and finishes with a dunk (with his right of course 🙃)
pic.twitter.com/PuohcqHFxS – 6:55 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Corey Kispert with a poster dunk against the Sixers 👀 pic.twitter.com/pNVzMPSW3S – 6:54 PM
Corey Kispert with a poster dunk against the Sixers 👀 pic.twitter.com/pNVzMPSW3S – 6:54 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
TURN US 🆙 COREY 😤
flight of the week x @NATCA pic.twitter.com/Wubqpb0naJ – 6:54 PM
TURN US 🆙 COREY 😤
flight of the week x @NATCA pic.twitter.com/Wubqpb0naJ – 6:54 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
AYE COREY KISPERT I AINT NEVER EVER SEEN YOU ACT LIFE THIS BEFO.. pic.twitter.com/OQ11iml7JO – 6:53 PM
AYE COREY KISPERT I AINT NEVER EVER SEEN YOU ACT LIFE THIS BEFO.. pic.twitter.com/OQ11iml7JO – 6:53 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
One Philadelphia 76ers fan is heckling Kyle Kuzma so often it might be his full time job – 6:49 PM
One Philadelphia 76ers fan is heckling Kyle Kuzma so often it might be his full time job – 6:49 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls idle until Wednesday-meantime the Wizards in a free fall-losing at Philadelphia by nine in the second quarter. – 6:48 PM
Bulls idle until Wednesday-meantime the Wizards in a free fall-losing at Philadelphia by nine in the second quarter. – 6:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jalen McDaniels had to leave tonight’s game against the Wizards with what appeared to be a hip issue.
Philly is up 36-27 with 7:30 to go in the second, with Joel Embiid leading all scorers with 14 points. – 6:47 PM
Jalen McDaniels had to leave tonight’s game against the Wizards with what appeared to be a hip issue.
Philly is up 36-27 with 7:30 to go in the second, with Joel Embiid leading all scorers with 14 points. – 6:47 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Jalen McDaniels clearly felt some pain after that foul. Headed straight back to the locker room. Danuel House Jr. in for him. – 6:44 PM
Jalen McDaniels clearly felt some pain after that foul. Headed straight back to the locker room. Danuel House Jr. in for him. – 6:44 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Jalen McDaniels had to leave the game with what appeared to be a hip injury of some sort. – 6:44 PM
Jalen McDaniels had to leave the game with what appeared to be a hip injury of some sort. – 6:44 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Wizards first-quarter box pic.twitter.com/p8leoLVqcn – 6:44 PM
#Sixers vs. #Wizards first-quarter box pic.twitter.com/p8leoLVqcn – 6:44 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Underrated skill shared by both Shake Milton and James Harden: second jumping and rebounding their own missed layups and floaters. – 6:39 PM
Underrated skill shared by both Shake Milton and James Harden: second jumping and rebounding their own missed layups and floaters. – 6:39 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
⚪️🌸🌸🌸
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/iqc3ElEH6J – 6:39 PM
⚪️🌸🌸🌸
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/iqc3ElEH6J – 6:39 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers typically start the second with Harden or Maxey on the floor, but are riding with Melton and Milton with McDaniels, Niang and Reed. Helps that they have a bit of a cushion tonight, of course. – 6:39 PM
Sixers typically start the second with Harden or Maxey on the floor, but are riding with Melton and Milton with McDaniels, Niang and Reed. Helps that they have a bit of a cushion tonight, of course. – 6:39 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Good first quarter for the Sixers, fueled by their defense for a change. P.J. Tucker was flying around in particular. They lead Washington 27-19 after one.
Joel Embiid: 14 points and 4 rebounds – 6:37 PM
Good first quarter for the Sixers, fueled by their defense for a change. P.J. Tucker was flying around in particular. They lead Washington 27-19 after one.
Joel Embiid: 14 points and 4 rebounds – 6:37 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers lead 27-19 after one quarter. Embiid has 14 points on 5-10 shooting and going 4-4 from the foul line. Harden has three points and four assists. – 6:37 PM
#Sixers lead 27-19 after one quarter. Embiid has 14 points on 5-10 shooting and going 4-4 from the foul line. Harden has three points and four assists. – 6:37 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers up 27-19 at the end of 1, as the Wizards are shooting just 8-20 from the field with 4 turnovers. Embiid has 14 to lead all scorers. Beal has 7 for Washington. The rest of the Wizards are shooting 5-16. – 6:37 PM
Sixers up 27-19 at the end of 1, as the Wizards are shooting just 8-20 from the field with 4 turnovers. Embiid has 14 to lead all scorers. Beal has 7 for Washington. The rest of the Wizards are shooting 5-16. – 6:37 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 27, Wizards 19 at the end of the first. Sixers led by as many as 14 and made 10 of their 18 shots. Embiid (14 points) took 10 of those shots and is also 4-of-4 from the FT line. Harden has four assists. – 6:36 PM
Sixers 27, Wizards 19 at the end of the first. Sixers led by as many as 14 and made 10 of their 18 shots. Embiid (14 points) took 10 of those shots and is also 4-of-4 from the FT line. Harden has four assists. – 6:36 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards trail the Sixers 27-19 after one. Embiid has 14 pts already. Beal leads the Wizards with 7. – 6:36 PM
Wizards trail the Sixers 27-19 after one. Embiid has 14 pts already. Beal leads the Wizards with 7. – 6:36 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Wizards trail 27-19 in Philadelphia.
Bradley Beal has 7p and Corey Kispert has 6.
Embiid has 14p.
Sixers are shooting 55.6% from the field. – 6:36 PM
After one, the Wizards trail 27-19 in Philadelphia.
Bradley Beal has 7p and Corey Kispert has 6.
Embiid has 14p.
Sixers are shooting 55.6% from the field. – 6:36 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards trail the Philadelphia 76ers after 1.
#DCAboveAll 19
#BrotherlyLove 27
End Of Q1.
Slow start for the Wizards, pushed back to make it respectable.
Brad Beal leads the team with 7 on (3/4)
Corey Kispert has 6 on (2/3)
Embiid leads all with 14 – 6:36 PM
The Washington Wizards trail the Philadelphia 76ers after 1.
#DCAboveAll 19
#BrotherlyLove 27
End Of Q1.
Slow start for the Wizards, pushed back to make it respectable.
Brad Beal leads the team with 7 on (3/4)
Corey Kispert has 6 on (2/3)
Embiid leads all with 14 – 6:36 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
That was a rough, disjointed first quarter for the Wizards, who turned the ball over four times. Philly leads Washington 27-19. Joel Embiid has 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting. – 6:36 PM
That was a rough, disjointed first quarter for the Wizards, who turned the ball over four times. Philly leads Washington 27-19. Joel Embiid has 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting. – 6:36 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers should probably be up 15-ish with better layup shooting but mostly good first quarter. PJ Tucker with a surprising amount of energy for a 6 pm Sunday game against the Wizards – 6:35 PM
Sixers should probably be up 15-ish with better layup shooting but mostly good first quarter. PJ Tucker with a surprising amount of energy for a 6 pm Sunday game against the Wizards – 6:35 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
your friendly reminder that @Joel Embiid and @James Harden lead the league in PPG and APG. pic.twitter.com/IGQifYWMdv – 6:31 PM
your friendly reminder that @Joel Embiid and @James Harden lead the league in PPG and APG. pic.twitter.com/IGQifYWMdv – 6:31 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards (4-14 FG) are having some trouble getting shots to fall early, as the Sixers lead 22-8 with 3:00 to go in the 1st. – 6:30 PM
Wizards (4-14 FG) are having some trouble getting shots to fall early, as the Sixers lead 22-8 with 3:00 to go in the 1st. – 6:30 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Ton of game left, but at least somewhat surprised the Sixers are *this* engaged on defense on a 6 p.m., EST, tip on a Sunday night against a sub-.500 club.
Totally stifling Washington, which has more TOs than made shots more than halfway through the first quarter. – 6:26 PM
Ton of game left, but at least somewhat surprised the Sixers are *this* engaged on defense on a 6 p.m., EST, tip on a Sunday night against a sub-.500 club.
Totally stifling Washington, which has more TOs than made shots more than halfway through the first quarter. – 6:26 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers have already scored six points off four Wizards turnovers to lead 16-6. Even 37-year-old P.J. Tucker is hitting the deck for loose balls. – 6:25 PM
Sixers have already scored six points off four Wizards turnovers to lead 16-6. Even 37-year-old P.J. Tucker is hitting the deck for loose balls. – 6:25 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
happy birthday @SixersFranklin!
@TISSOT pic.twitter.com/lyAVXfVKaw – 6:24 PM
happy birthday @SixersFranklin!
@TISSOT pic.twitter.com/lyAVXfVKaw – 6:24 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers are up 14-6 midway through the first against the Wizards, despite the fact that they’re seemingly shooting about 1-6 on wide open layups. – 6:23 PM
The Sixers are up 14-6 midway through the first against the Wizards, despite the fact that they’re seemingly shooting about 1-6 on wide open layups. – 6:23 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Interesting start to the game. 11-6, 7:02. Wizards will have the ball coming out of the timeout. – 6:19 PM
Interesting start to the game. 11-6, 7:02. Wizards will have the ball coming out of the timeout. – 6:19 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers started 2-of-7 from the floor, but a Harden finish and Maxey 3 have given them a bit of life. They’re up 11-6 about five minutes into this one. – 6:18 PM
Sixers started 2-of-7 from the floor, but a Harden finish and Maxey 3 have given them a bit of life. They’re up 11-6 about five minutes into this one. – 6:18 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
First Wizards basket comes at 9:07 in the first from Daniel Gafford. – 6:17 PM
First Wizards basket comes at 9:07 in the first from Daniel Gafford. – 6:17 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
IMHO, zero chance that Nikola Jokic wins 3rd straight #NBAMVP. Joel Embiid is a value eager today. – 6:06 PM
IMHO, zero chance that Nikola Jokic wins 3rd straight #NBAMVP. Joel Embiid is a value eager today. – 6:06 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Tonight’s office. Wizards v Sixers (2-0) all-time in Wells Fargo as a reporter. pic.twitter.com/ZQsZOg5tJy – 6:03 PM
Tonight’s office. Wizards v Sixers (2-0) all-time in Wells Fargo as a reporter. pic.twitter.com/ZQsZOg5tJy – 6:03 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Jokic missed 2 jumpers that would’ve given the Nuggets the lead with less than 5 seconds left.
Denver loses, tying them with Philadelphia in the loss column, removing an already minimal negligible difference in team success between 2 MVP candidates. – 6:02 PM
Jokic missed 2 jumpers that would’ve given the Nuggets the lead with less than 5 seconds left.
Denver loses, tying them with Philadelphia in the loss column, removing an already minimal negligible difference in team success between 2 MVP candidates. – 6:02 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Jokic just missed a fadeaway that would’ve given the Nuggets the lead with less than 5 seconds left.
A Denver loss would give tie them with Philadelphia in the loss column, removing an already minimal negligible difference in team success between 2 MVP candidates. – 5:59 PM
Jokic just missed a fadeaway that would’ve given the Nuggets the lead with less than 5 seconds left.
A Denver loss would give tie them with Philadelphia in the loss column, removing an already minimal negligible difference in team success between 2 MVP candidates. – 5:59 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
first 5 out against the 76ers 🖐️
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/ecv2Hy8D0y – 5:43 PM
first 5 out against the 76ers 🖐️
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/ecv2Hy8D0y – 5:43 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
ready to run 🔋
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/kms2mDYKnV – 5:40 PM
ready to run 🔋
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/kms2mDYKnV – 5:40 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers starters:
James Harden
Tyrese Maxey
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
Joel Embiid – 5:30 PM
Sixers starters:
James Harden
Tyrese Maxey
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
Joel Embiid – 5:30 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/0xKhPGv2Dn – 5:30 PM
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/0xKhPGv2Dn – 5:30 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“we really lock down on defense, get stops, and then we’ve got great offensive players.”
-@CoachJoerger on the team’s ability to come back this season.
courtside comparisons presented by @NerdWallet pic.twitter.com/S90zMBjjz5 – 5:17 PM
“we really lock down on defense, get stops, and then we’ve got great offensive players.”
-@CoachJoerger on the team’s ability to come back this season.
courtside comparisons presented by @NerdWallet pic.twitter.com/S90zMBjjz5 – 5:17 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
My guy @Georges Niang warming up with the beard JAMES HARDEN. SORRY G, we need this one. #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/IUhtig89qx – 5:13 PM
My guy @Georges Niang warming up with the beard JAMES HARDEN. SORRY G, we need this one. #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/IUhtig89qx – 5:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kawhi was a far better defender in 2017 than Russ and Harden. They both fared far better in voting largely because they had more ball-handling responsibility and put up better numbers. Isn’t that kind of where Jokic lands compared to Giannis and Embiid? – 5:12 PM
Kawhi was a far better defender in 2017 than Russ and Harden. They both fared far better in voting largely because they had more ball-handling responsibility and put up better numbers. Isn’t that kind of where Jokic lands compared to Giannis and Embiid? – 5:12 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Whatever you think of Nikola Jokic defensively, he’s definitely the worst defender of the three MVP candidates.
However, historically speaking, that hasn’t really been a major issue in MVP races.
Nash, Rose, Westbrook, Dirk Harden and Curry all won as meh defenders. – 5:09 PM
Whatever you think of Nikola Jokic defensively, he’s definitely the worst defender of the three MVP candidates.
However, historically speaking, that hasn’t really been a major issue in MVP races.
Nash, Rose, Westbrook, Dirk Harden and Curry all won as meh defenders. – 5:09 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Dominating both ends of the court, Sixers’ Joel Embiid should dethrone Nikola Jokić as MVP inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:07 PM
Dominating both ends of the court, Sixers’ Joel Embiid should dethrone Nikola Jokić as MVP inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:07 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
STAY ON THAT SIDE. My Rook. My guy. Bet on us… I feel like you gonna hit the lottery we a winning ticket. “TEN” toes down!
@Johnny Davis
@Washington Wizards | @CapitalCityGoGo
#TheJohnnyDavisWhisperer
Ps. Be Careful who you sleep and speak on. Stephen A smith had A.I, I got Johnny. pic.twitter.com/nMs7q5tuUF – 5:07 PM
STAY ON THAT SIDE. My Rook. My guy. Bet on us… I feel like you gonna hit the lottery we a winning ticket. “TEN” toes down!
@Johnny Davis
@Washington Wizards | @CapitalCityGoGo
#TheJohnnyDavisWhisperer
Ps. Be Careful who you sleep and speak on. Stephen A smith had A.I, I got Johnny. pic.twitter.com/nMs7q5tuUF – 5:07 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Coach Rob is getting those pregame assist to Bradley Beal. #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/mdocYW5xqM – 5:00 PM
Coach Rob is getting those pregame assist to Bradley Beal. #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/mdocYW5xqM – 5:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
full range of fits in Philly today.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/a2sDhF4LLK – 4:52 PM
full range of fits in Philly today.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/a2sDhF4LLK – 4:52 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wiz starters tonight in Philly:
Morris
Beal
Kuzma
Porzingis
Gafford – 4:42 PM
Wiz starters tonight in Philly:
Morris
Beal
Kuzma
Porzingis
Gafford – 4:42 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Daniel Gafford
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 4:41 PM
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Daniel Gafford
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 4:41 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers said pregame that the Sixers will “definitely” play Dewayne Dedmon at some point.
Rivers said Dedmon hasn’t played yet in part because the Sixers wanted him to get fully healthy. – 4:27 PM
Doc Rivers said pregame that the Sixers will “definitely” play Dewayne Dedmon at some point.
Rivers said Dedmon hasn’t played yet in part because the Sixers wanted him to get fully healthy. – 4:27 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers says Dewayne Dedmon is looking healthy and that they do plan to get him into games and see what he can do.
In the few games Dedmon has been available for the Sixers, he has not played. – 4:25 PM
Doc Rivers says Dewayne Dedmon is looking healthy and that they do plan to get him into games and see what he can do.
In the few games Dedmon has been available for the Sixers, he has not played. – 4:25 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Dear younger lil @Wayne Cole, you will “GO” FAR if you CENTER yourself like Joel Embiid trusting the process that got you here; I wish 🫵🏽 well. Go get EM! make sure you inspire BALTIMORE & the DMV in the name of BROTHERLY LOVE! …. MOMMA WE HERE! 📍#NBA pic.twitter.com/F1aOMhXYSd – 3:52 PM
Dear younger lil @Wayne Cole, you will “GO” FAR if you CENTER yourself like Joel Embiid trusting the process that got you here; I wish 🫵🏽 well. Go get EM! make sure you inspire BALTIMORE & the DMV in the name of BROTHERLY LOVE! …. MOMMA WE HERE! 📍#NBA pic.twitter.com/F1aOMhXYSd – 3:52 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
To all my Washington Wizards fans, if you are watching the game check in with me below. We will be outnumbered; need to feel your energy! 😤 #DCAboveAll – 3:04 PM
To all my Washington Wizards fans, if you are watching the game check in with me below. We will be outnumbered; need to feel your energy! 😤 #DCAboveAll – 3:04 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📼 crunchin’ the numbers on tonight’s matchup in Philly 📼
#DCAboveAll | @Amtrak pic.twitter.com/PufB9y6ssx – 3:00 PM
📼 crunchin’ the numbers on tonight’s matchup in Philly 📼
#DCAboveAll | @Amtrak pic.twitter.com/PufB9y6ssx – 3:00 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The Sixers recalled Jaden Springer ahead of tonight’s game, per team official – 2:57 PM
The Sixers recalled Jaden Springer ahead of tonight’s game, per team official – 2:57 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
*checking in hotel in Philly*
Reception asking what brings me to town so tell them 76ers-Wizards game
They happen to be from DC and a Wizards fan and go “I know the long suffering history”
Me: pic.twitter.com/46J1jccQnq – 2:54 PM
*checking in hotel in Philly*
Reception asking what brings me to town so tell them 76ers-Wizards game
They happen to be from DC and a Wizards fan and go “I know the long suffering history”
Me: pic.twitter.com/46J1jccQnq – 2:54 PM
Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ
Tap in on @Twitch today/tonight after the wizards game! Will be on a interview with @zacharyconyers during his subathon! – 2:47 PM
Tap in on @Twitch today/tonight after the wizards game! Will be on a interview with @zacharyconyers during his subathon! – 2:47 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“People often say Philly is like the biggest small town…it still has that sense of community to me.” – Kaitlin Orner, Pomelo 🪴🌻
full feature at: https://t.co/YjjStrd5VS
spirit of small business empowered by
@legalzoom | @Danuel House pic.twitter.com/spj4i0A7uZ – 2:43 PM
“People often say Philly is like the biggest small town…it still has that sense of community to me.” – Kaitlin Orner, Pomelo 🪴🌻
full feature at: https://t.co/YjjStrd5VS
spirit of small business empowered by
@legalzoom | @Danuel House pic.twitter.com/spj4i0A7uZ – 2:43 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Last week in the Wizards media room, Josh of (@TheAthletic) asked me, as someone who travels through 95 for Philadelphia had I ever stopped here, and I replied no.
The next day I heard him ask where my “protege” I just so happened to look up, & he said, “no, not you, my other 1.” pic.twitter.com/3hSmyiKgrO – 2:39 PM
Last week in the Wizards media room, Josh of (@TheAthletic) asked me, as someone who travels through 95 for Philadelphia had I ever stopped here, and I replied no.
The next day I heard him ask where my “protege” I just so happened to look up, & he said, “no, not you, my other 1.” pic.twitter.com/3hSmyiKgrO – 2:39 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Here’s a look inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, where the Wizards will play the 76ers early this evening: pic.twitter.com/GULYRFCMhs – 2:37 PM
Here’s a look inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, where the Wizards will play the 76ers early this evening: pic.twitter.com/GULYRFCMhs – 2:37 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/R3FIaLbOwS – 2:34 PM
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/R3FIaLbOwS – 2:34 PM
Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ
I never tried to get over on no one never tried to back door a soul! But I have seen it all man! – 1:46 PM
I never tried to get over on no one never tried to back door a soul! But I have seen it all man! – 1:46 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
putting in that weekend work.
🎥 the grind hydrated by @BioSteelSports pic.twitter.com/G72uliDltl – 1:33 PM
putting in that weekend work.
🎥 the grind hydrated by @BioSteelSports pic.twitter.com/G72uliDltl – 1:33 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
key matchup in our Sunday night showdown 🔑
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/5EmB3JGt4p – 1:30 PM
key matchup in our Sunday night showdown 🔑
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/5EmB3JGt4p – 1:30 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“we’ve got a long way to go. I think we can be way better than we’ve been.”
💻 GAMEDAY REPORT | @NJMIns
nba.com/sixers/news/76… – 12:30 PM
“we’ve got a long way to go. I think we can be way better than we’ve been.”
💻 GAMEDAY REPORT | @NJMIns
nba.com/sixers/news/76… – 12:30 PM