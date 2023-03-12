Wizards vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Washington Wizards play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center

The Washington Wizards are spending $4,898,985 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $3,420,384 per win

Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 12, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Away TV: NBCSWA

Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Away Radio: The Team 980

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!