Wizards vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Washington Wizards play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center
The Washington Wizards are spending $4,898,985 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $3,420,384 per win
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 12, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV
NBA League Pass
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Away TV: NBCSWA
Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Away Radio: The Team 980
