Live stream: Bucks 25, Kings 29

The Milwaukee Bucks (48-19) play against the Sacramento Kings (40-26) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Monday March 13, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks 25, Sacramento Kings 29 (Q1 00:20)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Celtics lose at the buzzer in Houston, and (for now) fall 3 back of Milwaukee in the loss column and into a tie with Philly in the loss column atop the East standings.
That one will be remembered if Boston winds up a game short of first or second in the East at season’s end. – 10:32 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Jayson Tatum just missed a game-tying layup at the buzzer.
The Celtics just lost to the Houston Rockets, tying the Sixers in the loss column.
Philly now just 2 games back of the 2-seed, with a chance to still move up another half game tonight if Milwaukee loses to Sacramento. – 10:31 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Ring the bell 🔔
Domas putting his body on the line and takes the charge 😤 pic.twitter.com/J5IOZoHOaH – 10:30 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis is figuring out how to score on Lopez. 6 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists in 9 minutes. – 10:29 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Watching Giannis in person is special. Man is simply unstoppable. 13 of Milwaukee’s first 15 points. pic.twitter.com/WgBqNE3fY0 – 10:29 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Ball movement ends with a Giannis three. pic.twitter.com/S02wwrft2P – 10:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has missed the last three games, is 6 for 7 for 13 points in the first seven minutes of this one vs. the #Kings – 10:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis are the first off the bench for the #Bucks with Joe Ingles off tonight. – 10:24 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
With his second rebound tonight vs. MIL, @Domantas Sabonis has now passed Chris Webber (1999-00: 787) for the fourth-most rebounds in a single season in the Sacramento era.
He currently has 788 boards this season, trailing Otis Thorpe (1986-87: 819) for third. pic.twitter.com/RYgADiuRci – 10:23 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Next six games for the Jazz: Celtics, Kings, Blazers, Bucks, kings, Suns – 10:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Kings have opened up 4 for 7 from behind the three-point line, #Bucks 0 for 4. – 10:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday got a little taste of his own medicine as De’Aaron Fox poked the ball away –> three more #Kings points and a #Bucks timeout. This after Sabonis scored on Lopez inside.
Kings lead 14-6 in the early going. – 10:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox picked Jrue Holiday’s pocket. Finds Barnes for an open triple. 14-6 Kings. – 10:19 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Look at these three Sacramento legends sitting courtside! Well done by the Kings to have Sean Chew (@chewislin), Nadim Satar (@nadreaam) & Jon Lardy courtside tonight.
These three are a perfect representation of this fanbase. pic.twitter.com/OKIR3Q1PcD – 10:18 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Tonight Domantas Sabonis has passed Chris Webber (1999-00: 787) for the fourth-most rebounds in a single season in the Sacramento era. – 10:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Per Kings PR: With his second rebound tonight vs. MIL, Domantas Sabonis has now passed Chris Webber (1999-00: 787) for the fourth-most rebounds in a single season in the Sacramento era.
He currently has 788 boards this season, trailing Otis Thorpe (1986-87: 819) for third. – 10:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Kings:
With his second rebound tonight vs. MIL, Domantas Sabonis has now passed Chris Webber (1999-00: 787) for the fourth-most rebounds in a single season in the Sacramento era.
He currently has 788 boards this season, trailing Otis Thorpe (1986-87: 819) for third. – 10:16 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis breezes by for the first bucket of the game for the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/Oy0AnRwtbF – 10:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brook Lopez didn’t think Khris Middleton should’ve helped off Keegan Murray on the first basket of the game and #Kings coach Mike Brown thought Kevin Huerter should’ve done .. something … vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo in transition so, this one is off an interesting start. – 10:15 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings got 40 wins and now the summer league guys are sitting courtside with Vivek. Kings basketball is a vibe right now. pic.twitter.com/zn2WllGHTP – 10:12 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray gets the Kings on the board first with a 3-ball from the corner. – 10:12 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
This 7-year-old just slayed the national anthem in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/RGqsLXNof2 – 10:10 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
My official petition to have 7-year-old Kinsley Murray sing the National Anthem at every Kings home game. (🎥 @James Ham) pic.twitter.com/VceW3Vb8sS – 10:10 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Bucks and Kings have just started in Sacramento. Giannis Antetokounmpo is active.
Memphis fans who want the No. 2 seed should be cheering for Jevon Carter and his current team tonight. – 10:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
OK Sacramento, “For Whom The Bell Tolls” as one of the intro hype songs works very well. – 10:05 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics are losing by nine with five minutes to go in Houston. Safe to say this would be quite a terrible loss – one that would again move Milwaukee 3 games up in the loss column, and Philly into a tie with Boston in the loss column for 2nd in the East. – 10:01 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis back in the starting lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/BBH2FJy9Fq – 9:56 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
there’s no place like home 👑
@mybonney Tunnel Cam #PaidPartnership pic.twitter.com/lun5WIn4RT – 9:53 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Joe Ingles has found a rhythm lately. Pat Connaughton is shooting just 25 percent from 3 in his last 8 games. Crowder has played 18 minutes per game in 9 games.
So, I asked Budenholzer how tough it has been to balance minutes for Crowder, Connaughton, and Ingles.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/qYr7AQ1TBB – 9:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks rolling out their “regular” starting lineup for the first time in a long time:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Grayson Allen. – 9:42 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“He’s one of the best people in our league.”
🎙 Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer speaks highly of the Kings’ success under Mike Brown’s leadership. pic.twitter.com/915zoVM0WA – 9:42 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Get the pregame scouting report on the Kings from @DaveKoehnPxP and @Bucks Assistant Coach Blaine Mueller on the Bucks Radio Network
on.soundcloud.com/JyPxh – 9:40 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
It should be an interesting night in Sacramento. Keegan Murray is coming off a rough, 0 point performance and Trey Lyles is on a nice run so I’m going with these two Kings for tonight’s Prize Picks. Tossed in a Steph Curry selection as well with him going https://t.co/010FcLlBkp… pic.twitter.com/iWzsvuI1IG – 9:39 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
did you have Coach Brown as a big Dungeons & Dragons fan on your bingo card this year?
we did. ⚔️🐉 pic.twitter.com/hSClXLWbhU – 9:27 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
start the week off with fresh fits 🔥
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS #PaidPartnership pic.twitter.com/9UoRtDHTWm – 9:19 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers lose to the Pistons, who had lost 11 straight & own the worst record in the East (16-53): 117-97.
They were outscored by 18 in the 1Q, cut it to 12 in the 3Q. Nwora scored 14 of his 20 in the 4th.
Cory Jospeh scored a SH 22pts v his former team.
Next: Thu. at MIL. – 9:13 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis and Jrue combine for 66 points to defeat the Kings, 126-113 on December 7th, 2022.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind. pic.twitter.com/RQgj9yL2YX – 9:08 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on the success Mike Brown has had in his first season as head coach of the Sacramento Kings. pic.twitter.com/ZXlDs8PaWK – 8:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play tonight for the #Bucks vs. the Kings in Sacramento.
Goran Dragić is expected to make his debut & Wesley Matthews is also expected back tonight for Milwaukee.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 8:46 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue Holiday led the way with 33 points & had a crucial steal to help lift the Bucks past the Suns, 104-101 on February 26th.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/55bYNwIauG – 8:45 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says he expects Giannis Antetokounmpo to warm up and play tonight. – 8:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (hand) is expected to play in tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings. – 8:38 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
There are only 3 teams in the NBA who are .500 or better this season that have a bottom-10 D on the season — DAL, SAC, ATL
In the 10 games since the Mike Conley trade, the Wolves have only had above average O against two teams — DAL and SAC.
And they’re torching ATL tonight. – 8:28 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Giannis Antetokounmpo concludes his pregame warmups ahead of tonight’s game against the Kings in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/TuTRVh9hv2 – 8:28 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Giannis Antetokounmpo, still listed as questionable for the Bucks, warming up ahead of tonight’s game in Sacramento pic.twitter.com/bwJ0d9p4Rk – 7:57 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable for the #Bucks tonight vs. the #Kings in Sacramento with right hand soreness.
He’s going through a warmup currently.
https://t.co/hxA74BYmO8 pic.twitter.com/MAnKudIoPV – 7:50 PM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43
Is ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ the best movie ever!?!
The full episode of Thanalysis with Brook Lopez drops on Tuesday!!
Subscribe now 👉🏾 https://t.co/tTgxrumtY1 pic.twitter.com/kewyWiDQ3X – 7:11 PM
Ted Davis @nbated
In 1971 Jon McGlocklin won a Championship with the Bucks. Saturday Night his Granddaughter Keegan Lodes won a State championship with Kettle Moraine High School. Both are now CHAMPIONS! This is so Cool. Congrats Keegan. pic.twitter.com/2OvNn3Q22d – 7:10 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
A big road trip calls for a big pregame. I’ve got 90 minutes for you – leading you into @Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network pregame
The rest of the trip, Philly’s resurgence, the MVP debate, Eastern Conference projections and more. Join me starting at 7:00p on @620wtmj – 7:09 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
No 1. in the east vs. No. 2 in the west.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/TQ1vlE6EKf – 7:01 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“They basically have four guys that any given night can carry them statistically”
With 1 month to go before the playoffs, @Eddie Johnson thinks the Bucks are the favorite to win the NBA Title right now #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/J3qCTpEJkh – 6:54 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Domantas Sabonis Named Western Conference Player of the Week
📝⏩ https://t.co/rbkEJLXZJV pic.twitter.com/LcszVX8rxt – 6:30 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Kings column includes perspective on Mike Brown’s tough love messaging from De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter and – as seen below – Malik Monk.
More here, at @TheAthletic
https://t.co/dmS3CrgeHc pic.twitter.com/9VAQddbDg4 – 6:28 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks have more or less than 28 assists tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/jkXwoPVvyh – 6:13 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Another Mavs-Grizzlies matchup with no Kyrie Irving or Luka Doncic for Dallas. Memphis has lost 11 of 12 on the road, but this feels like one it needs to take care of business. The Kings are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. – 5:55 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Milwaukee Bucks have ruled Joe Ingles out for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to left knee injury management. Giannis Antetokounmpo (hand) is still questionable. Wesley Matthews (calf) is probable. – 5:53 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Sacramento has lost 13 straight to the Bucks. Their last win came in the 2015-16 season before Giannis was an NBA All-Star.
Can the Kings end the losing skid against Milwaukee?
NIGHT CHAT returns TONIGHT following Kings-Bucks:
youtube.com/watch?v=SBAwgb… pic.twitter.com/QfC5x6FE49 – 5:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nerlens Noel’s 10-day ostensibly ends on Wednesday. So he can play tomorrow at the OKC Thunder, and the #Nets would need to make a decision whether to let him go or sign him to a second 10-day. Brooklyn hosts the #Kings on Thursday. – 4:45 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Defense ruled the week.
Plays of the Week presented by @BMO_US. pic.twitter.com/XmYJlgxPAG – 4:31 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Breaking: @jj_redick apologizes to the Kings and Kings fans:
youtube.com/watch?v=YB6w1w… – 4:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
“Giannis is the MVP of our league.” – Jon Horst.
The #Bucks GM took a minute to “fight for his guys” in the season-ending award race.
Tap in re: Antetokounmpo for MVP, Brook Lopez for defensive player of year, Bobby Portis for 6th man et al.
🎖️🎖️🎖️
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 4:15 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
NBA adjusted its national TV schedule
Games moving onto NBA TV:
OKC Thunder at Clippers on March 23
Bucks at Nuggets on March 25
Mavericks at Pacers on March 27
Games moving off of NBA TV:
Nets at Heat on March 25
Pelicans at Clippers on March 25
Bucks at Pistons on March 27 – 4:10 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The Bucks at #Nuggets on March 25th will now be televised by NBA TV, league announces. – 4:07 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets at #Heat on Saturday March 25 has been dropped by #NBATV, as has New Orleans at the #Clippers. Milwaukee at Denver will now be televised by NBA TV. – 4:05 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The NBA just announced that the #Pistons home game against the Bucks on March 27 will no longer be televised by NBA TV.
It was supposed to be their 4th & final national TV game, but since their TNT game also got taken away, it leaves DET with 2 national TV games this season. – 4:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks games moved around television wise – March 25 game at Denver is now on NBATV, and the March 27 gave vs. Detroit has been pulled off that network. – 4:05 PM
