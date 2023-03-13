Bucks vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center
The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,780,028 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $3,420,590 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Monday March 13, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSCA
Away TV: Bally Sports WI
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!