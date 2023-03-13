Live stream: Celtics 10, Rockets 11

The Boston Celtics (47-21) play against the Houston Rockets (15-52) at Toyota Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Monday March 13, 2023
Boston Celtics 10, Houston Rockets 11 (Q1 06:42)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The Rockets are really good at offensive rebounding because their entire offense is one guy going iso so everyone else has nothing else to do but crash – 8:17 PM
The Rockets are really good at offensive rebounding because their entire offense is one guy going iso so everyone else has nothing else to do but crash – 8:17 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets are down 6-0. They’ve airballed one three and had another hit off the side of the backboard – 8:14 PM
Rockets are down 6-0. They’ve airballed one three and had another hit off the side of the backboard – 8:14 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
nice start by the Celtics here in the opening minutes. Not playing down to Houston. They are engaged, playing at good pace – 8:14 PM
nice start by the Celtics here in the opening minutes. Not playing down to Houston. They are engaged, playing at good pace – 8:14 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Since a few have asked: Players only call tonight for Celtics-Rockets on NBCSN with @SeanGrandePBP limited on how many games he can do on TV when Mike is off due to Sports Hub duties. Grande will be on call with @cedricmaxwell81 tonight on 98.5 with Scal and Perk on TV call. – 8:12 PM
Since a few have asked: Players only call tonight for Celtics-Rockets on NBCSN with @SeanGrandePBP limited on how many games he can do on TV when Mike is off due to Sports Hub duties. Grande will be on call with @cedricmaxwell81 tonight on 98.5 with Scal and Perk on TV call. – 8:12 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Enormous turnout of Celtics fans in Toyota Center. Pressure on Lakers fans on Wednesday or Warriors fans next week to match this. – 8:06 PM
Enormous turnout of Celtics fans in Toyota Center. Pressure on Lakers fans on Wednesday or Warriors fans next week to match this. – 8:06 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Payton Pritchard slowly working his way back from the heel injury. pic.twitter.com/IgEAlw9BXE – 7:42 PM
Payton Pritchard slowly working his way back from the heel injury. pic.twitter.com/IgEAlw9BXE – 7:42 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Rockets – Toyota Center – March 13, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Houston – Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr., Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr.
OUT: Boston: Pritchard, R. Williams, Gallinari Houston: Sengun pic.twitter.com/JZtJ04DYjv – 7:38 PM
Celtics at Rockets – Toyota Center – March 13, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Houston – Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr., Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr.
OUT: Boston: Pritchard, R. Williams, Gallinari Houston: Sengun pic.twitter.com/JZtJ04DYjv – 7:38 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Tari Eason moves into the Rockets starting lineup with Alperen Sengun out tonight, so Jabari Smith Jr starts at the 5 – 7:37 PM
Tari Eason moves into the Rockets starting lineup with Alperen Sengun out tonight, so Jabari Smith Jr starts at the 5 – 7:37 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jaylen Brown scored 39 points earlier this year against Rockets … and it was only the 15th highest scoring game against them this season (including that 71-point game by Dame).
@DKSportsbook has Brown’s over/under at 24.5 points tonight. Brown at exactly 24.5 PPG in March. – 7:37 PM
Jaylen Brown scored 39 points earlier this year against Rockets … and it was only the 15th highest scoring game against them this season (including that 71-point game by Dame).
@DKSportsbook has Brown’s over/under at 24.5 points tonight. Brown at exactly 24.5 PPG in March. – 7:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Eason, Smith Jr., Green, Porter Jr.
Celtics starters: Brown, Tatum, Horford, White, Smart. – 7:31 PM
Rockets starters: Martin, Eason, Smith Jr., Green, Porter Jr.
Celtics starters: Brown, Tatum, Horford, White, Smart. – 7:31 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jabari is starting at center. #Rockets starters tonight against Boston:
PG – Kevin Porter Jr
SG – Jalen Green
SF – KJ Martin
PF – Tari Eason
C – Jabari Smith Jr. – 7:31 PM
Jabari is starting at center. #Rockets starters tonight against Boston:
PG – Kevin Porter Jr
SG – Jalen Green
SF – KJ Martin
PF – Tari Eason
C – Jabari Smith Jr. – 7:31 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
A stream of well-wishers seeking out Damon Stoudamire before his last game with the Celtics. He politely excused himself from one group to go help Marcus Smart do his pregame shooting routine. pic.twitter.com/yBt9RQo1jd – 7:15 PM
A stream of well-wishers seeking out Damon Stoudamire before his last game with the Celtics. He politely excused himself from one group to go help Marcus Smart do his pregame shooting routine. pic.twitter.com/yBt9RQo1jd – 7:15 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Robert Williams said he’s scheduled to ramp up his workout tomorrow.
“Just more intensity…being able to move a little more in my movement.”
Return date remains unclear. – 7:11 PM
Robert Williams said he’s scheduled to ramp up his workout tomorrow.
“Just more intensity…being able to move a little more in my movement.”
Return date remains unclear. – 7:11 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Damon Stoudamire is here with the Celtics for their game against the Rockets. He told me he wanted one last night with the team before flying to Atlanta afterward. – 7:06 PM
Damon Stoudamire is here with the Celtics for their game against the Rockets. He told me he wanted one last night with the team before flying to Atlanta afterward. – 7:06 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Alperen Sengun is out for the Rockets after some soreness in the pregame walk-through. – 6:19 PM
Alperen Sengun is out for the Rockets after some soreness in the pregame walk-through. – 6:19 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
We picked Boston first… and Washington last.
hoopshype.com/lists/future-r… – 6:06 PM
We picked Boston first… and Washington last.
hoopshype.com/lists/future-r… – 6:06 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Malcolm Brogdon says we’re focusing on ourselves heading into tonight’s matchup with the Rockets in Houston. pic.twitter.com/nK1fGiGxHW – 6:00 PM
Malcolm Brogdon says we’re focusing on ourselves heading into tonight’s matchup with the Rockets in Houston. pic.twitter.com/nK1fGiGxHW – 6:00 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
drip doesn’t rest on Monday 🥶
@MichelobUltra | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/sVYstykZSN – 5:53 PM
drip doesn’t rest on Monday 🥶
@MichelobUltra | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/sVYstykZSN – 5:53 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
NBA has fined Marcus Smart $25,000 for starting the on court fracas with Trae Young on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/4daVMARMOq – 5:53 PM
NBA has fined Marcus Smart $25,000 for starting the on court fracas with Trae Young on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/4daVMARMOq – 5:53 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Marcus Smart was fined $25,000 for his takedown of Trae Young. pic.twitter.com/HBSPfUHQtG – 5:35 PM
Marcus Smart was fined $25,000 for his takedown of Trae Young. pic.twitter.com/HBSPfUHQtG – 5:35 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Celtics’ Marcus Smart fined $25,000z pic.twitter.com/ChfBs6TMhT – 5:32 PM
#Celtics’ Marcus Smart fined $25,000z pic.twitter.com/ChfBs6TMhT – 5:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Celtics’ Marcus Smart is fined $25,00 for initiating an on-court altercation and pulling #Hawks’ Trae Young to the floor. pic.twitter.com/nO315vxrKo – 5:31 PM
#Celtics’ Marcus Smart is fined $25,00 for initiating an on-court altercation and pulling #Hawks’ Trae Young to the floor. pic.twitter.com/nO315vxrKo – 5:31 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart has been fined $25,000 by NBA for his altercation with Trae Young on Saturday night – 5:31 PM
Marcus Smart has been fined $25,000 by NBA for his altercation with Trae Young on Saturday night – 5:31 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#NBA fines Marcus Smart $25K for his on-court actions and ejection Saturday against #Hawks. #Celtics. – 5:31 PM
#NBA fines Marcus Smart $25K for his on-court actions and ejection Saturday against #Hawks. #Celtics. – 5:31 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will grab the first rebound of the night?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 4:14 PM
Which team will grab the first rebound of the night?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 4:14 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Hey! Join our Celtics Lab March Madness Pool!
Free to play – check out @CelticsLab for details
picks.cbssports.com/college-basket… – 4:13 PM
Hey! Join our Celtics Lab March Madness Pool!
Free to play – check out @CelticsLab for details
picks.cbssports.com/college-basket… – 4:13 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Hardwood Classic vibes! 🟢🟡
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/gkWtEDySpT – 4:00 PM
Hardwood Classic vibes! 🟢🟡
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/gkWtEDySpT – 4:00 PM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
Ex-NBA star and #Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire is named Georgia Tech’s new head coach after being passed over in Boston for Joe Mazzulla when fired Ime Udoka was first banned for alleged affair mol.im/a/11855091 via @MailSport – 3:48 PM
Ex-NBA star and #Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire is named Georgia Tech’s new head coach after being passed over in Boston for Joe Mazzulla when fired Ime Udoka was first banned for alleged affair mol.im/a/11855091 via @MailSport – 3:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Teammates that are both in the top 20 for total points this season:
— Randle and Brunson
— Tatum and Brown
— LaVine and DeMar pic.twitter.com/NMsGDU5jFQ – 3:43 PM
Teammates that are both in the top 20 for total points this season:
— Randle and Brunson
— Tatum and Brown
— LaVine and DeMar pic.twitter.com/NMsGDU5jFQ – 3:43 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
No player in the NBA has scored more points this season than Jayson Tatum (1,915).
He’s one of only two players to average 30.0 ppg with less than 3.0 turnovers (SGA).
@DKSportsbook has JT at -135 to score over 29.5 points tonight. He dropped 38 last game against the #Rockets. – 3:40 PM
No player in the NBA has scored more points this season than Jayson Tatum (1,915).
He’s one of only two players to average 30.0 ppg with less than 3.0 turnovers (SGA).
@DKSportsbook has JT at -135 to score over 29.5 points tonight. He dropped 38 last game against the #Rockets. – 3:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — How to watch NCAA Tournament like a Rockets’ draft scout ift.tt/Z4JItym – 3:18 PM
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — How to watch NCAA Tournament like a Rockets’ draft scout ift.tt/Z4JItym – 3:18 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Congratulations, Coach ☘️
Thank you for all your hard work and best of luck in your next journey. pic.twitter.com/vnVi0NaFHK – 3:05 PM
Congratulations, Coach ☘️
Thank you for all your hard work and best of luck in your next journey. pic.twitter.com/vnVi0NaFHK – 3:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Stoudamire had a profound impact on this group, particularly on Marcus Smart, who he spoke plainly to and emphasized erasing some of the reckless plays from his game. My interview with him from October:
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/10/28/nba… – 3:01 PM
Stoudamire had a profound impact on this group, particularly on Marcus Smart, who he spoke plainly to and emphasized erasing some of the reckless plays from his game. My interview with him from October:
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/10/28/nba… – 3:01 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
“Great opportunity, but at the same time, too humble…I’ve sat in this seat. So I understand what comes with it … the most that I took it in was at the end,” Stoudamire said after coaching the Celtics to a win earlier this season. “We collectively, as a group, do a great job.” – 2:58 PM
“Great opportunity, but at the same time, too humble…I’ve sat in this seat. So I understand what comes with it … the most that I took it in was at the end,” Stoudamire said after coaching the Celtics to a win earlier this season. “We collectively, as a group, do a great job.” – 2:58 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 13 RPR ROY:
1. Jalen Williams: 4.9
2. Paolo Banchero: 4.7
3. Walker Kessler: 3.5
4. Bennedict Mathurin: 3.1
5. Keegan Murray: 2.5
6. Jalen Duren: 2.4
7. Jaden Ivey: 2.1
8. Tari Eason: 1.0
9. Jabari Smith Jr.: 0.9
10. Jeremy Sochan: 0.7 pic.twitter.com/fe06nPZ8hh – 2:45 PM
March 13 RPR ROY:
1. Jalen Williams: 4.9
2. Paolo Banchero: 4.7
3. Walker Kessler: 3.5
4. Bennedict Mathurin: 3.1
5. Keegan Murray: 2.5
6. Jalen Duren: 2.4
7. Jaden Ivey: 2.1
8. Tari Eason: 1.0
9. Jabari Smith Jr.: 0.9
10. Jeremy Sochan: 0.7 pic.twitter.com/fe06nPZ8hh – 2:45 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Celtics assistant Stoudamire to coach Georgia Tech
sportando.basketball/en/celtics-ass… – 2:40 PM
Celtics assistant Stoudamire to coach Georgia Tech
sportando.basketball/en/celtics-ass… – 2:40 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 13 RPR MVP:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.2
2. Joel Embiid: 16.0
3. Luka Dončić: 15.7
4. Damian Lillard: 14.7
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.3
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.2
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.1
8. Anthony Davis: 13.1
9. LeBron James: 12.9
10. Stephen Curry: 12.3 pic.twitter.com/KDrJQzsNRk – 2:30 PM
March 13 RPR MVP:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.2
2. Joel Embiid: 16.0
3. Luka Dončić: 15.7
4. Damian Lillard: 14.7
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.3
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.2
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.1
8. Anthony Davis: 13.1
9. LeBron James: 12.9
10. Stephen Curry: 12.3 pic.twitter.com/KDrJQzsNRk – 2:30 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics have lost Ime Udoka, Will Hardy and Damon Stoudamire in less than one year from their #NBAFinals run. Would expect Ben Sullivan to become lead asst. while Aaron Miles, DJ Macleay, Ime hires, and Tony Dobbins (from the Stevens era) remain. Big story going forward. – 2:29 PM
#Celtics have lost Ime Udoka, Will Hardy and Damon Stoudamire in less than one year from their #NBAFinals run. Would expect Ben Sullivan to become lead asst. while Aaron Miles, DJ Macleay, Ime hires, and Tony Dobbins (from the Stevens era) remain. Big story going forward. – 2:29 PM