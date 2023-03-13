D'Angelo Russell wants to be PG of future for Lakers?

During halftime of Sunday’s contest against the Knicks, a game in which Russell scored 23 first-half points as part of his team-high 33 on the night, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN discussed D’Lo’s return and his motivation. “D’Angelo Russell very much wanted a second chance in LA with the Lakers and you’ve seen the impact he made coming back against Toronto the other night, playing great in a win, and again tonight. He wants to be the point guard of the future for this organization. He’ll be a free agent this summer.”
Source: Jacob Rude @ Silverscreenandroll.com
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
D’Angelo Russell on battling w/ Julius Randle (2/2): “That’s how I am with everybody. I’m not really friends with anybody, to be honest. On the court, it’s no love. Just trying to battle and try to get the win. Maybe shake hands after.” – 12:52 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
D’Angelo Russell on battling with Julius Randle (1/2): “I’m a fan of his game. No relationship. We played together. We went our separate ways after that. It’s just been competitive energy ever since then…” – 12:52 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
DLo said this game showed that the Lakers are still figuring out their 2nd, 3rd options with the chemistry of their new groups. When he started getting trapped later in the game, they didn’t have many solid answers. It’s a learning curve: “You can’t play off of what’s not there.” – 12:21 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
DLo last 2 games:
33 PTS | 5 REB | 8 AST | 6 3P
28 PTS | 5 REB | 9 AST | 5 3P
DLo last 2 games:
33 PTS | 5 REB | 8 AST | 6 3P
28 PTS | 5 REB | 9 AST | 5 3P
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers lose to the Knicks, 112-108, squander chance to get back to .500. DLo 33p on 13-of-19 8a; AD 17p 16r 4a; Schroder 14p; Reaves 13p 4a; Rui 12p; Beasley 10p on 4-of-12; TBJ 3p on 0-of-8. LAL has a b2b in NOP and HOU on Tues and Weds next. – 11:38 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
D’Angelo Russell had 33 points, Anthony Davis 17 points, 16 rebounds. – 11:36 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Knicks 112, Lakers 108
The Lakers drop to 33-35 and 8-4 since the trade deadline. They are now in a three-way tie with Utah and New Orleans for the No. 9 seed. They’re two games back of No. 6. D’Angelo Russell had 33/5/8. AD had 17 and 16.
Final: Knicks 112, Lakers 108
The Lakers drop to 33-35 and 8-4 since the trade deadline. They are now in a three-way tie with Utah and New Orleans for the No. 9 seed. They’re two games back of No. 6. D’Angelo Russell had 33/5/8. AD had 17 and 16.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
The comparison of Josh Hart going for a loose rebound vs D’Angelo Russell or Rui Hachimura is not particularly favorable for the Lakers. – 11:26 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Excluding 2/23 when he left early (ankle) vs. GSW after 8 minutes…
D’Angelo Russell last 5 games in Minnesota:
🏀 19.2 ppg, 5.2 apg, 38.5% 3pt
D-Lo after four starts + 3 quarters vs. New York:
Excluding 2/23 when he left early (ankle) vs. GSW after 8 minutes…
D’Angelo Russell last 5 games in Minnesota:
🏀 19.2 ppg, 5.2 apg, 38.5% 3pt
D-Lo after four starts + 3 quarters vs. New York:
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Today was the day D’Angelo Russell finally became President. AK – 10:48 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
D’Angelo Russell has season high 31 points on 12-for-14 FGs, 6-8 on 3s. – 10:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
D’Angelo Russell playing with so much control and poise on offense, directing teammates on where to cut while knowing when to shoot or pass – 10:47 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Shoot-out between D’Angelo Russell and Julius Randle is fun. Russell has 23 for Lakers and Randle 25 for Knicks. Lakers down 62-59 at the half. – 10:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Last 4 quarters for D’Angelo Russell, including the 4th Q on Friday and the first three tonight: 15 for 17 FG’s, 9 of 11 3’s, 42 points, 9 assists. – 10:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
DLo at half:
23 PTS
5 AST
9-10 FG
DLo at half:
23 PTS
5 AST
9-10 FG
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Knicks 62, Lakers 59
D’Angelo Russell has 23 points on 9-for-10 shooting (4-for-5 on 3s) and 5 assists. Anthony Davis has 12 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 block. The bench-centric units are struggling after dominating against Toronto. Julius Randle has 26 points. – 10:13 PM
Halftime: Knicks 62, Lakers 59
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The bench carried the starters on Friday night, but tonight that equation has flipped, with LAL’s starters – led by D’Angelo Russell’s +14 – outplaying those of NYK.
A 7-0 run trimmed NYK’s 8-point lead to 1 at the 6:05 mark. – 10:01 PM
The bench carried the starters on Friday night, but tonight that equation has flipped, with LAL’s starters – led by D’Angelo Russell’s +14 – outplaying those of NYK.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Knicks 31, Lakers 27
A disappointing end to the first for the Lakers after leading for much of the frame. D’Angelo Russell has 13 points. Anthony Davis has 4 points and 4 rebounds. The Knicks are drawing a ton of fouls — already 9-for-9 at the FT line. – 9:46 PM
First quarter: Knicks 31, Lakers 27
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
D’Angelo Russell has scored 11 of the Lakers’ first 16 points. He’s 4-for-4 overall and 3-for-3 on 3s. The Lakers are up 16-11. – 9:23 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Latest piece for @SportingTrib – D’Angelo Russell’s maturity speaks volumes for Lakers future:
thesportingtribune.com/dangelo-russel… pic.twitter.com/evBsRRtFIT – 8:07 PM
Latest piece for @SportingTrib – D’Angelo Russell’s maturity speaks volumes for Lakers future:
After LA’s tough loss against the Knicks, Russell was asked to share his thoughts about battling Randle on the court. It was at that point that the Lakers guard admitted that he actually has no relationship with Randle whatsoever: “Nah, I’m a fan of his game,” Russell responded when asked if there was anything that was dredged up for him. “No relationship. We played together, went our separate ways. After that, it’s just competitive energy ever since then. “That’s how I am with everybody. I’m not really friends with anybody, to be honest. On the court, it’s no love. Just want to battle, try to get the win, and maybe shake hands after.” -via Clutch Points / March 13, 2023
Clutch Points: “I feel the flow…I could feel the energy. We come down with a dunk, a steal, get a stop and a transition three, they call timeout, I can feel that.” D’Angelo Russell showing his maturity with the Lakers 🗣️ (via @michaelcorvoNBA) pic.twitter.com/EGS2elJ1Wo -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / March 11, 2023
“They’re lucky I sprained my ankle. Simple as that. I was ready to go crazy and have fun with this.” D’Angelo Russell on his return to the Lakers lineup after missing 6 games. -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / March 11, 2023