Domantas Sabonis, Joel Embiid named Players of the Week

Cody Taylor: Sacramento Kings forward-center Domantas Sabonis and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 21 of the 2022-23 season (March 6-12).
Source: Twitter @CodyTaylorNBA
Source: Twitter @CodyTaylorNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“[Joel Embiid] is Hakeem Olajuwon 2.0.”
—@Kendrick Perkins pic.twitter.com/UwSfm3ETBj – 3:53 PM
“[Joel Embiid] is Hakeem Olajuwon 2.0.”
—@Kendrick Perkins pic.twitter.com/UwSfm3ETBj – 3:53 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid is the #NBA Eastern Conference player of the week. pic.twitter.com/xQ1It5hWk6 – 3:41 PM
#Sixers center Joel Embiid is the #NBA Eastern Conference player of the week. pic.twitter.com/xQ1It5hWk6 – 3:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat’s uneven week left Jimmy Butler not even nominated for NBA East Player of Week that went to Joel Embiid. Solo brilliance; team mediocrity. – 3:40 PM
The Heat’s uneven week left Jimmy Butler not even nominated for NBA East Player of Week that went to Joel Embiid. Solo brilliance; team mediocrity. – 3:40 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis earns player if the week in the west. pic.twitter.com/mPYkRO6W8g – 3:40 PM
Domantas Sabonis earns player if the week in the west. pic.twitter.com/mPYkRO6W8g – 3:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker (36.0 PPG, 6.0 APG, 3.0 RPG, 66.7 FG%, 50 3P%, 1-1 record) was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week. Domantas Sabonis (20.0 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 8.3 APG, 57.9 FG%, 3-0 record) won it – 3:36 PM
Devin Booker (36.0 PPG, 6.0 APG, 3.0 RPG, 66.7 FG%, 50 3P%, 1-1 record) was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week. Domantas Sabonis (20.0 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 8.3 APG, 57.9 FG%, 3-0 record) won it – 3:36 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Kings star Domantas Sabonis earned NBA Western Conference Player of the Week honors. Lakers superstar Anthony Davis was a nominee along with former Laker Talen Horton-Tucker, Devin Booker and Kawhi Leonard: pic.twitter.com/AHV9DgqEFl – 3:36 PM
Kings star Domantas Sabonis earned NBA Western Conference Player of the Week honors. Lakers superstar Anthony Davis was a nominee along with former Laker Talen Horton-Tucker, Devin Booker and Kawhi Leonard: pic.twitter.com/AHV9DgqEFl – 3:36 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid (38.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, 4-0 record) has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Domantas Sabonis won the Western Conference award. – 3:35 PM
Joel Embiid (38.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, 4-0 record) has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Domantas Sabonis won the Western Conference award. – 3:35 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Sacramento Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid are the Players of the Week. – 3:33 PM
Sacramento Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid are the Players of the Week. – 3:33 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid – the @NBA’s leading scorer – has once again been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/egHfFUkSrR – 3:32 PM
Joel Embiid – the @NBA’s leading scorer – has once again been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/egHfFUkSrR – 3:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis is the Western Conference Player of the Week: pic.twitter.com/XPfjMBYIQF – 3:31 PM
Domantas Sabonis is the Western Conference Player of the Week: pic.twitter.com/XPfjMBYIQF – 3:31 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is the Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging 39 PPG, 7 RPG, and 2.8 BPG as the Sixers went on a 4-0 stretch. – 3:31 PM
Joel Embiid is the Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging 39 PPG, 7 RPG, and 2.8 BPG as the Sixers went on a 4-0 stretch. – 3:31 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis earns player if the week in. The west. pic.twitter.com/rIdu1GfxyR – 3:31 PM
Domantas Sabonis earns player if the week in. The west. pic.twitter.com/rIdu1GfxyR – 3:31 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for last week. – 3:30 PM
Joel Embiid has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for last week. – 3:30 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Sacramento Kings forward-center Domantas Sabonis and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 21 of the 2022-23 season (March 6-12). – 3:30 PM
Sacramento Kings forward-center Domantas Sabonis and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 21 of the 2022-23 season (March 6-12). – 3:30 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Wednesday’s Bulls-Kings matchup features the 1st- and 3rd-most prolific double-double producers in Domantas Sabonis and Nikola Vučević
Talked to the Bulls’ big man about his consistency and he placed it in intriguing broader perspective
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 3:04 PM
Wednesday’s Bulls-Kings matchup features the 1st- and 3rd-most prolific double-double producers in Domantas Sabonis and Nikola Vučević
Talked to the Bulls’ big man about his consistency and he placed it in intriguing broader perspective
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 3:04 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 13 RPR MVP:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.2
2. Joel Embiid: 16.0
3. Luka Dončić: 15.7
4. Damian Lillard: 14.7
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.3
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.2
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.1
8. Anthony Davis: 13.1
9. LeBron James: 12.9
10. Stephen Curry: 12.3 pic.twitter.com/KDrJQzsNRk – 2:30 PM
March 13 RPR MVP:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.2
2. Joel Embiid: 16.0
3. Luka Dončić: 15.7
4. Damian Lillard: 14.7
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.3
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.2
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.1
8. Anthony Davis: 13.1
9. LeBron James: 12.9
10. Stephen Curry: 12.3 pic.twitter.com/KDrJQzsNRk – 2:30 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Most in-form players in the NBA right now.
What a run by Joel Embiid. pic.twitter.com/VbTMJsXN0I – 2:24 PM
Most in-form players in the NBA right now.
What a run by Joel Embiid. pic.twitter.com/VbTMJsXN0I – 2:24 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Excelling individually, Joel Embiid, James Harden catapult Sixers to Eastern Conference contenders inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 12:10 PM
Excelling individually, Joel Embiid, James Harden catapult Sixers to Eastern Conference contenders inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 12:10 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Vegas senses some voters coming around to Embiid for MVP, the gap is narrowing fairly quickly here pic.twitter.com/Q0CLBOyv4v – 12:05 PM
Vegas senses some voters coming around to Embiid for MVP, the gap is narrowing fairly quickly here pic.twitter.com/Q0CLBOyv4v – 12:05 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid has scored 20+ points in 27 straight games, the longest such streak of his career.
He’s scored 25+ points on 50% shooting from the field in eight straight games, one shy of the @Philadelphia 76ers record held by Wilt Chamberlain (Feb. 7-19, 1966).
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:31 AM
Joel Embiid has scored 20+ points in 27 straight games, the longest such streak of his career.
He’s scored 25+ points on 50% shooting from the field in eight straight games, one shy of the @Philadelphia 76ers record held by Wilt Chamberlain (Feb. 7-19, 1966).
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:31 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid’s last three games:
✅ 39 PTS, 3 BLK
✅ 39 PTS. 3 BLK
✅ 34 PTS, 4 BLK
Embiid is the first player to record at least 30 points and three blocks in three consecutive games since Tim Duncan in 2003-04.
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:03 AM
Joel Embiid’s last three games:
✅ 39 PTS, 3 BLK
✅ 39 PTS. 3 BLK
✅ 34 PTS, 4 BLK
Embiid is the first player to record at least 30 points and three blocks in three consecutive games since Tim Duncan in 2003-04.
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:03 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. on the #Sixers: “Embiid and Harden are the catalyst for this group. Embiid is going to require a lot of attention. So in doing that, [his teammates] have opportunities.” inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:48 AM
#Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. on the #Sixers: “Embiid and Harden are the catalyst for this group. Embiid is going to require a lot of attention. So in doing that, [his teammates] have opportunities.” inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:48 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
The week begins with Nikola Jokic of the #Nuggets (L3 straight) still favored for #NBA MVP. Interesting. Joel Embiid of the #Sixers seems more likely. He is +260 at @FanDuelSportsbook, which still does not have Domantas Sabonis of #Kings on the board. – 6:46 AM
The week begins with Nikola Jokic of the #Nuggets (L3 straight) still favored for #NBA MVP. Interesting. Joel Embiid of the #Sixers seems more likely. He is +260 at @FanDuelSportsbook, which still does not have Domantas Sabonis of #Kings on the board. – 6:46 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Howie’s biggest test
Slay, or no Slay
Different Embiid
Choc chip cookies go.audacy.com/cj8CYR9b8xb – 6:40 AM
Howie’s biggest test
Slay, or no Slay
Different Embiid
Choc chip cookies go.audacy.com/cj8CYR9b8xb – 6:40 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Dominating both ends of the court, Sixers’ Joel Embiid should dethrone Nikola Jokić as MVP inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:51 PM
Dominating both ends of the court, Sixers’ Joel Embiid should dethrone Nikola Jokić as MVP inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:51 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
In what is becoming a regular occurrence, Joel Embiid had another big offensive night. He discussed it as well as resting in the 4th in a win over the Wizards at home. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/12/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:10 PM
In what is becoming a regular occurrence, Joel Embiid had another big offensive night. He discussed it as well as resting in the 4th in a win over the Wizards at home. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/12/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:10 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid continued a simply masterful stretch of two-way play in Sunday’s wire-to-wire win over the Wizards.
Capping off a 4-0 week for the Sixers:
thepaintedlines.com/embiid-and-har… – 10:06 PM
Joel Embiid continued a simply masterful stretch of two-way play in Sunday’s wire-to-wire win over the Wizards.
Capping off a 4-0 week for the Sixers:
thepaintedlines.com/embiid-and-har… – 10:06 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Excelling individually, Joel Embiid, James Harden catapult Sixers to Eastern Conference contenders inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:34 PM
Excelling individually, Joel Embiid, James Harden catapult Sixers to Eastern Conference contenders inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:34 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid said he has continued to feel good physically since the All-Star Break, and that he’s happy with the way both he and the 76ers are playing defensively as they continue to prepare for the playoffs. – 9:08 PM
Joel Embiid said he has continued to feel good physically since the All-Star Break, and that he’s happy with the way both he and the 76ers are playing defensively as they continue to prepare for the playoffs. – 9:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid on Philly’s blowout win keeping him on the bench down the stretch: “I love not playing the fourth quarter.”
He applauded the team’s start to the game. – 9:05 PM
Joel Embiid on Philly’s blowout win keeping him on the bench down the stretch: “I love not playing the fourth quarter.”
He applauded the team’s start to the game. – 9:05 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Rivers, asked if he thinks Embiid’s defense is disregarded in the MVP argument, made it clear that he does believe it gets ignored.
“I’m so tired of that argument…Yeah, I do. I said it last year. Yeah, I think it’s missed a lot.” – 8:39 PM
Rivers, asked if he thinks Embiid’s defense is disregarded in the MVP argument, made it clear that he does believe it gets ignored.
“I’m so tired of that argument…Yeah, I do. I said it last year. Yeah, I think it’s missed a lot.” – 8:39 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Final: Sixers win 112-93 for their 5th straight win. They’re 45-22.
* Embiid: 34 on 12-21 shooting.
* Harden: 18 points, 14 assists and a game high +25.
Next up are the Cavs on Wednesday, in what is arguably the most important game the Sixers have left on their schedule. – 8:21 PM
Final: Sixers win 112-93 for their 5th straight win. They’re 45-22.
* Embiid: 34 on 12-21 shooting.
* Harden: 18 points, 14 assists and a game high +25.
Next up are the Cavs on Wednesday, in what is arguably the most important game the Sixers have left on their schedule. – 8:21 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
34-8-4-4 from Embiid in just three quarters, an awesome closing kick from James Harden, and a comfortable Sixers win to close out the weekend. Philly keeps rolling phillyvoice.com/sixers-news-ph… – 8:21 PM
34-8-4-4 from Embiid in just three quarters, an awesome closing kick from James Harden, and a comfortable Sixers win to close out the weekend. Philly keeps rolling phillyvoice.com/sixers-news-ph… – 8:21 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers beat Washington, 112-93. That is the Sixers’ fifth win a row. They are 45-22.
Comfortable, stress-free performance. Big nights for Joel Embiid (34 points, 8 rebounds) and James Harden (18 points, 14 assists). – 8:20 PM
Sixers beat Washington, 112-93. That is the Sixers’ fifth win a row. They are 45-22.
Comfortable, stress-free performance. Big nights for Joel Embiid (34 points, 8 rebounds) and James Harden (18 points, 14 assists). – 8:20 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers win, led this game wire-to-wire. Another dominant fourth quarter for the second best fourth quarter team in the NBA.
23 games above .500 in an 82-game season for the first time since before the Embiid era. – 8:20 PM
Sixers win, led this game wire-to-wire. Another dominant fourth quarter for the second best fourth quarter team in the NBA.
23 games above .500 in an 82-game season for the first time since before the Embiid era. – 8:20 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Sixers 112, Wizards 93
Kispert: 25 pts. (t-career high), 3 rebs., 1 asst.
Beal: 13 pts., 1 reb., 4 assts.
Kuzma: 12 pts., 11 rebs., 4 assts.
Embiid: 34 pts., 8 rebs., 4 assts.
Harden: 18 pts., 2 rebs., 14 assts.
3s: Sixers 11/29, Wizards 6/26
FG%: Sixers 51%, Wizards 41% – 8:19 PM
Final: Sixers 112, Wizards 93
Kispert: 25 pts. (t-career high), 3 rebs., 1 asst.
Beal: 13 pts., 1 reb., 4 assts.
Kuzma: 12 pts., 11 rebs., 4 assts.
Embiid: 34 pts., 8 rebs., 4 assts.
Harden: 18 pts., 2 rebs., 14 assts.
3s: Sixers 11/29, Wizards 6/26
FG%: Sixers 51%, Wizards 41% – 8:19 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Sixers 112, Wizards 93.
Joel Embiid has 34-8-4 without playing in the fourth quarter for Philly, which is now 6-1 to begin March.
Corey Kispert had 25 off the bench for Washington, which is now tied with Indiana for 11th in the East – .5 games back of Chicago in 10th. – 8:19 PM
Final: Sixers 112, Wizards 93.
Joel Embiid has 34-8-4 without playing in the fourth quarter for Philly, which is now 6-1 to begin March.
Corey Kispert had 25 off the bench for Washington, which is now tied with Indiana for 11th in the East – .5 games back of Chicago in 10th. – 8:19 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Harden-led bench unit has blown this game wide open. Sixers now up by 23 over Washington.
Would need to be some major slippage for Embiid to not have the rest of the night off. – 8:03 PM
The Harden-led bench unit has blown this game wide open. Sixers now up by 23 over Washington.
Would need to be some major slippage for Embiid to not have the rest of the night off. – 8:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A 17-6 run for the Sixers to open the fourth has them up 98-75 with 7:27 left. The only question left about this one is whether Joel Embiid will have to check back in. – 8:02 PM
A 17-6 run for the Sixers to open the fourth has them up 98-75 with 7:27 left. The only question left about this one is whether Joel Embiid will have to check back in. – 8:02 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers +11 with Embiid on the bench to start the fourth quarter. Up 23. Paul Reed has been excellent. – 8:02 PM
Sixers +11 with Embiid on the bench to start the fourth quarter. Up 23. Paul Reed has been excellent. – 8:02 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
If Wizards want any chance of getting back into this one, they need to put a dent in a 81-69 deficit to start the fourth quarter with Joel Embiid on the bench – 7:53 PM
If Wizards want any chance of getting back into this one, they need to put a dent in a 81-69 deficit to start the fourth quarter with Joel Embiid on the bench – 7:53 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards threw a quadruple team at Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/dFj65S2lLj – 7:52 PM
The Wizards threw a quadruple team at Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/dFj65S2lLj – 7:52 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Heading into the fourth quarter, the Wizards trail the Sixers 81-69. Joel Embiid has a game-high 34 points, and James Harden has a game-high 11 assists. The Wizards are shooting 42 percent from the field, including 4 of 16 from three-point range. – 7:52 PM
Heading into the fourth quarter, the Wizards trail the Sixers 81-69. Joel Embiid has a game-high 34 points, and James Harden has a game-high 11 assists. The Wizards are shooting 42 percent from the field, including 4 of 16 from three-point range. – 7:52 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
81-69 Sixers at the end of 3.
Embiid’s up to 34/8/4 in 31 minutes of play. Would be good for the Sixers if they could extend this lead here to start the 4th and limit his minutes.
Harden has 13/11, and the Sixers have just 6 TOs in the first 36 minutes of this one. – 7:52 PM
81-69 Sixers at the end of 3.
Embiid’s up to 34/8/4 in 31 minutes of play. Would be good for the Sixers if they could extend this lead here to start the 4th and limit his minutes.
Harden has 13/11, and the Sixers have just 6 TOs in the first 36 minutes of this one. – 7:52 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers lead 81-69 after three quarters. Embiid up to 34 points on 12-21 shooting. Harden has 13 points and 11 assists. Beal with 13 points for the Wizards. – 7:51 PM
Sixers lead 81-69 after three quarters. Embiid up to 34 points on 12-21 shooting. Harden has 13 points and 11 assists. Beal with 13 points for the Wizards. – 7:51 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Pregame I asked Coach Wes Unseld Jr about the “Others” for the 76ers. Embiid 33 but still in striking distance. – 7:42 PM
Pregame I asked Coach Wes Unseld Jr about the “Others” for the 76ers. Embiid 33 but still in striking distance. – 7:42 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Excelling individually, Joel Embiid, James Harden catapult Sixers to Eastern Conference contenders inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:42 PM
Excelling individually, Joel Embiid, James Harden catapult Sixers to Eastern Conference contenders inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:42 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid up to 33 points. Harden has 13 points and 11 assists. #Sixers lead 77-67 w/ 3:56 left in the third quarter. – 7:40 PM
Embiid up to 33 points. Harden has 13 points and 11 assists. #Sixers lead 77-67 w/ 3:56 left in the third quarter. – 7:40 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid up to 33-7-3 with 4 to go in the third, Sixers up 10. Starters in cruise control on offense right now. – 7:39 PM
Embiid up to 33-7-3 with 4 to go in the third, Sixers up 10. Starters in cruise control on offense right now. – 7:39 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Taj Gibson is now out with a non-COVID illness, per the Wizards. Gibson was getting some run as the Wizards try to counter Joel Embiid. – 7:37 PM
Taj Gibson is now out with a non-COVID illness, per the Wizards. Gibson was getting some run as the Wizards try to counter Joel Embiid. – 7:37 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
HAD TO MAKE A GRAPHIC FOR COREY KISPERT.
Wizards trail Sixers 50-55
Kispert leads the team and is the only double-digit scorer. #DCAboveAll
Embiid 22 pic.twitter.com/liEzfesdLC – 7:15 PM
HAD TO MAKE A GRAPHIC FOR COREY KISPERT.
Wizards trail Sixers 50-55
Kispert leads the team and is the only double-digit scorer. #DCAboveAll
Embiid 22 pic.twitter.com/liEzfesdLC – 7:15 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers lead 55-50 at the half. Embiid has 22 points on 8-14 shooting along with 4 rebounds. Harden has 10 points and 7 assists. Tobias Harris has 8 points. C. Kispert leads the Wizards with 14 points on 6-8 shooting. – 7:09 PM
Sixers lead 55-50 at the half. Embiid has 22 points on 8-14 shooting along with 4 rebounds. Harden has 10 points and 7 assists. Tobias Harris has 8 points. C. Kispert leads the Wizards with 14 points on 6-8 shooting. – 7:09 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers are up 55-50 at the half in a game that’s closer than it feels, thanks to Corey Kispert dropping 14 off the bench for Washington in that half
Embiid’s up to 22 on 8-14 shooting for the Sixers, who are shooting 51.3% from the field as a team but have just 3 made 3s so far. – 7:09 PM
Sixers are up 55-50 at the half in a game that’s closer than it feels, thanks to Corey Kispert dropping 14 off the bench for Washington in that half
Embiid’s up to 22 on 8-14 shooting for the Sixers, who are shooting 51.3% from the field as a team but have just 3 made 3s so far. – 7:09 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Sixers 55, Wizards 50
Kispert: 14 pts., 1 reb., 1 asst.
Beal: 7 pts., 3 rebs., 3 assts.
Embiid: 22 pts., 4 rebs., 1 asst.
3-pointers: Sixers 3/10, Wizards 3/8
Turnovers (opp. pts.): Sixers 5 (9), Wizards 6 (8) – 7:08 PM
Halftime: Sixers 55, Wizards 50
Kispert: 14 pts., 1 reb., 1 asst.
Beal: 7 pts., 3 rebs., 3 assts.
Embiid: 22 pts., 4 rebs., 1 asst.
3-pointers: Sixers 3/10, Wizards 3/8
Turnovers (opp. pts.): Sixers 5 (9), Wizards 6 (8) – 7:08 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Philly 55, Wizards 50
Corey Kispert is having a big game for the Wiz and leads with 14, Kuzma has 8p. Joel Embiid has 22p. James Harden has 10p 7a – 7:08 PM
Halftime: Philly 55, Wizards 50
Corey Kispert is having a big game for the Wiz and leads with 14, Kuzma has 8p. Joel Embiid has 22p. James Harden has 10p 7a – 7:08 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Little bit of lazy Sunday game. Not a ton of juice in the building, understandably so. Not a great opponent.
And yet, Joel Embiid has 22 points at the half. – 7:08 PM
Little bit of lazy Sunday game. Not a ton of juice in the building, understandably so. Not a great opponent.
And yet, Joel Embiid has 22 points at the half. – 7:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Sixers 55, Wizards 50 at half.
Joel Embiid has 22 on 8-for-14 shooting in the first half for Philly, while Corey Kispert has 14 points off the bench for Washington, which is trying to hang onto the last play-in spot in the East. – 7:08 PM
Sixers 55, Wizards 50 at half.
Joel Embiid has 22 on 8-for-14 shooting in the first half for Philly, while Corey Kispert has 14 points off the bench for Washington, which is trying to hang onto the last play-in spot in the East. – 7:08 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 55, Wizards 50. Embiid with 22-5-2. Harden with 10 points and 7 assists. Sixers are shooting 51.3 percent from the floor but just 3-of-10 from deep. Wizards have also scored 9 points off 5 Sixers turnovers. – 7:08 PM
Halftime: Sixers 55, Wizards 50. Embiid with 22-5-2. Harden with 10 points and 7 assists. Sixers are shooting 51.3 percent from the floor but just 3-of-10 from deep. Wizards have also scored 9 points off 5 Sixers turnovers. – 7:08 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
22 points at the half for Embiid, five-point lead for the Sixers. Pretty pedestrian half on all fronts, but another one of those will get the job done. – 7:07 PM
22 points at the half for Embiid, five-point lead for the Sixers. Pretty pedestrian half on all fronts, but another one of those will get the job done. – 7:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid at half:
22 PTS
8-14 FG
Averaging over 17 PPG in the first half this season. pic.twitter.com/XQp0VM1SeR – 7:07 PM
Embiid at half:
22 PTS
8-14 FG
Averaging over 17 PPG in the first half this season. pic.twitter.com/XQp0VM1SeR – 7:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jalen McDaniels had to leave tonight’s game against the Wizards with what appeared to be a hip issue.
Philly is up 36-27 with 7:30 to go in the second, with Joel Embiid leading all scorers with 14 points. – 6:47 PM
Jalen McDaniels had to leave tonight’s game against the Wizards with what appeared to be a hip issue.
Philly is up 36-27 with 7:30 to go in the second, with Joel Embiid leading all scorers with 14 points. – 6:47 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Good first quarter for the Sixers, fueled by their defense for a change. P.J. Tucker was flying around in particular. They lead Washington 27-19 after one.
Joel Embiid: 14 points and 4 rebounds – 6:37 PM
Good first quarter for the Sixers, fueled by their defense for a change. P.J. Tucker was flying around in particular. They lead Washington 27-19 after one.
Joel Embiid: 14 points and 4 rebounds – 6:37 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers lead 27-19 after one quarter. Embiid has 14 points on 5-10 shooting and going 4-4 from the foul line. Harden has three points and four assists. – 6:37 PM
#Sixers lead 27-19 after one quarter. Embiid has 14 points on 5-10 shooting and going 4-4 from the foul line. Harden has three points and four assists. – 6:37 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers up 27-19 at the end of 1, as the Wizards are shooting just 8-20 from the field with 4 turnovers. Embiid has 14 to lead all scorers. Beal has 7 for Washington. The rest of the Wizards are shooting 5-16. – 6:37 PM
Sixers up 27-19 at the end of 1, as the Wizards are shooting just 8-20 from the field with 4 turnovers. Embiid has 14 to lead all scorers. Beal has 7 for Washington. The rest of the Wizards are shooting 5-16. – 6:37 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 27, Wizards 19 at the end of the first. Sixers led by as many as 14 and made 10 of their 18 shots. Embiid (14 points) took 10 of those shots and is also 4-of-4 from the FT line. Harden has four assists. – 6:36 PM
Sixers 27, Wizards 19 at the end of the first. Sixers led by as many as 14 and made 10 of their 18 shots. Embiid (14 points) took 10 of those shots and is also 4-of-4 from the FT line. Harden has four assists. – 6:36 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards trail the Sixers 27-19 after one. Embiid has 14 pts already. Beal leads the Wizards with 7. – 6:36 PM
Wizards trail the Sixers 27-19 after one. Embiid has 14 pts already. Beal leads the Wizards with 7. – 6:36 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Wizards trail 27-19 in Philadelphia.
Bradley Beal has 7p and Corey Kispert has 6.
Embiid has 14p.
Sixers are shooting 55.6% from the field. – 6:36 PM
After one, the Wizards trail 27-19 in Philadelphia.
Bradley Beal has 7p and Corey Kispert has 6.
Embiid has 14p.
Sixers are shooting 55.6% from the field. – 6:36 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards trail the Philadelphia 76ers after 1.
#DCAboveAll 19
#BrotherlyLove 27
End Of Q1.
Slow start for the Wizards, pushed back to make it respectable.
Brad Beal leads the team with 7 on (3/4)
Corey Kispert has 6 on (2/3)
Embiid leads all with 14 – 6:36 PM
The Washington Wizards trail the Philadelphia 76ers after 1.
#DCAboveAll 19
#BrotherlyLove 27
End Of Q1.
Slow start for the Wizards, pushed back to make it respectable.
Brad Beal leads the team with 7 on (3/4)
Corey Kispert has 6 on (2/3)
Embiid leads all with 14 – 6:36 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
That was a rough, disjointed first quarter for the Wizards, who turned the ball over four times. Philly leads Washington 27-19. Joel Embiid has 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting. – 6:36 PM
That was a rough, disjointed first quarter for the Wizards, who turned the ball over four times. Philly leads Washington 27-19. Joel Embiid has 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting. – 6:36 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
IMHO, zero chance that Nikola Jokic wins 3rd straight #NBAMVP. Joel Embiid is a value eager today. – 6:06 PM
IMHO, zero chance that Nikola Jokic wins 3rd straight #NBAMVP. Joel Embiid is a value eager today. – 6:06 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers starters:
James Harden
Tyrese Maxey
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
Joel Embiid – 5:30 PM
Sixers starters:
James Harden
Tyrese Maxey
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
Joel Embiid – 5:30 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kawhi was a far better defender in 2017 than Russ and Harden. They both fared far better in voting largely because they had more ball-handling responsibility and put up better numbers. Isn’t that kind of where Jokic lands compared to Giannis and Embiid? – 5:12 PM
Kawhi was a far better defender in 2017 than Russ and Harden. They both fared far better in voting largely because they had more ball-handling responsibility and put up better numbers. Isn’t that kind of where Jokic lands compared to Giannis and Embiid? – 5:12 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Dominating both ends of the court, Sixers’ Joel Embiid should dethrone Nikola Jokić as MVP inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:07 PM
Dominating both ends of the court, Sixers’ Joel Embiid should dethrone Nikola Jokić as MVP inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:07 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Nothing is more important than availability of stars.
The Kings are flying high because Domantas Sabonis & De’Aaron Fox have been on the court. Conversely, Zion Williamson & Brandon Ingram have not, so it’s hard to remain optimistic about these Pelicans. https://t.co/dp9I4xtzAA pic.twitter.com/ZdFJNC80s8 – 3:53 PM
Nothing is more important than availability of stars.
The Kings are flying high because Domantas Sabonis & De’Aaron Fox have been on the court. Conversely, Zion Williamson & Brandon Ingram have not, so it’s hard to remain optimistic about these Pelicans. https://t.co/dp9I4xtzAA pic.twitter.com/ZdFJNC80s8 – 3:53 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Dear younger lil @Wayne Cole, you will “GO” FAR if you CENTER yourself like Joel Embiid trusting the process that got you here; I wish 🫵🏽 well. Go get EM! make sure you inspire BALTIMORE & the DMV in the name of BROTHERLY LOVE! …. MOMMA WE HERE! 📍#NBA pic.twitter.com/F1aOMhXYSd – 3:52 PM
Dear younger lil @Wayne Cole, you will “GO” FAR if you CENTER yourself like Joel Embiid trusting the process that got you here; I wish 🫵🏽 well. Go get EM! make sure you inspire BALTIMORE & the DMV in the name of BROTHERLY LOVE! …. MOMMA WE HERE! 📍#NBA pic.twitter.com/F1aOMhXYSd – 3:52 PM
More on this storyline
“Joel always having my back was always a really big deal for me,” Thybulle continued. “Joel was an amazing example of that, and now I’ve got guys like Damian Lillard, who also have my back, and it’s it’s really nice to see how all that transition has gone. Now being on a new team, I know how important it is to have the belief of your best player and how far that goes. Like how Joel’s been doing it in Philly for years and now how Dame is doing it for me, it really is a big deal and a sign of leadership.” -via Sports Illustrated / March 11, 2023
“I’ve said it: I think I’m unguardable,” Joel Embiid said. “It’s all about using that and trying to make my teammates better. With that comes a lot of doubles and triple teams every single game. So it’s about, ‘How do I make my teammates better every game?’ But you know, it’s not just about offense. Defensively, we gotta be better. I thought in the fourth quarter we did a better job but that’s how we gotta start the game.” -via Clutch Points / March 11, 2023
Thybulle was talking with Joel Embiid before Friday’s 120-119 Sixers victory and after the win, the big fella stated that he didn’t like his comments. “I loved him when he was here,” said Embiid. “I kinda told him I kinda was not happy with some of the comments that was made lately, but it’s whatever.” -via Sixers Wire / March 11, 2023
Sean Cunningham: Domantas Sabonis has notched his league leading 52nd double double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds tonight vs. Pelicans. -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / March 7, 2023
Increasing the contract extension limits, which would add flexibility and have significant effects incredibly quickly. Under the current CBA, teams and players can only increase the player’s salary by 120 percent in the first new year of the extension unless that player qualifies as a designated player/rookie or makes well below the league’s average salary. Shifting that 120 percent to potentially 140-150 percent as the sides have discussed, according to sources, opens the door a lot more for players who signed contracts that eventually become below-market deals to get enough of a raise to commit ahead of time, a group that potentially includes O.G. Anunoby, Domantas Sabonis and Lauri Markkanen over the next few seasons. -via The Athletic / February 27, 2023
Justin Kubatko: Domantas Sabonis last night: ✅ 18 PTS ✅ 18 REB ✅ 10 AST Sabonis now has 25 career triple-doubles. He’s the 22nd player in NBA history to reach that mark, and with a listed height of 7’1″ is tied with Wilt Chamberlain as the tallest to do so. More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / February 24, 2023