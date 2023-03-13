Georgia Tech officially names Damon Stoudamire as new head coach

Damon Stoudamire, well-known throughout the basketball world for his success as a player and coach at the collegiate and professional levels, has been named the 15th head coach in Georgia Tech men’s basketball history, Tech announced on Monday. Stoudamire comes to Georgia Tech after most recently serving as an assistant coach of the Boston Celtics
Source: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
Ex-NBA star and #Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire is named Georgia Tech’s new head coach after being passed over in Boston for Joe Mazzulla when fired Ime Udoka was first banned for alleged affair mol.im/a/11855091 via @MailSport – 3:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics have lost Ime Udoka, Will Hardy and Damon Stoudamire in less than one year from their #NBAFinals run. Would expect Ben Sullivan to become lead asst. while Aaron Miles, DJ Macleay, Ime hires, and Tony Dobbins (from the Stevens era) remain. Big story going forward. – 2:29 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
NCAA Coaching Carousel: Georgia Tech Set To Hire Damon Stoudamire To 5-Year Deal: Report
forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 2:00 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
NEW: Damon Stoudamire is leaving the Celtics bench to take the Georgia Tech job, so what does this mean for a Celtics team trying to find a rhythm heading into the playoffs?
Story with @Jeff Schultz up on @The Athletic theathletic.com/4303466/2023/0… – 1:51 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Damon Stoudamire is heading back to the college game masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:38 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire informed the Celtics players in the last hour or so that he has accepted the Georgia Tech job, according to a league source.
Celtics have no immediate plans to fill the opening.
@Adrian Wojnarowski and @PeteThamel had the news first. – 12:34 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN reporting with @PeteThamel: Boston Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire is finalizing a deal to become Georgia Tech’s head coach. Stoudamire has informed the Celtics that he’s accepting job and making the leap to the ACC. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 13, 2023
Jeff Goodman: Boston Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire has emerged as a strong candidate at Georgia Tech, source told @Stadium. Stoudamire has Atlanta ties, did a good job at the head coach at Pacific and has also been an assistant at Memphis and Arizona. -via Twitter @GoodmanHoops / March 13, 2023
The 34-year-old was diagnosed with corneal abrasions in both eyes. Assistant coach Damon Stoudamire replaced him and went 2-0. “It just didn’t get much better. I think in a situation like that I thought it was a good opportunity to trust and empower the staff and the guys,” Mazzulla said before the Celtics began a four-game trip with a 123-111 loss to the West-leading Denver Nuggets. “I didn’t feel like I was at my best and I didn’t want to be a distraction.” -via ESPN / January 2, 2023