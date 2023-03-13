Giannis Antetokounmpo returns to lineup against Sacramento

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play tonight for the #Bucks vs. the Kings in Sacramento.
Goran Dragić is expected to make his debut & Wesley Matthews is also expected back tonight for Milwaukee.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n…
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says he expects Giannis Antetokounmpo to warm up and play tonight. – 8:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (hand) is expected to play in tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings. – 8:38 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Giannis Antetokounmpo concludes his pregame warmups ahead of tonight’s game against the Kings in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/TuTRVh9hv2 – 8:28 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Giannis Antetokounmpo, still listed as questionable for the Bucks, warming up ahead of tonight’s game in Sacramento pic.twitter.com/bwJ0d9p4Rk – 7:57 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable for the #Bucks tonight vs. the #Kings in Sacramento with right hand soreness.
He’s going through a warmup currently.
https://t.co/hxA74BYmO8
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Milwaukee Bucks have ruled Joe Ingles out for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to left knee injury management. Giannis Antetokounmpo (hand) is still questionable. Wesley Matthews (calf) is probable. – 5:53 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Sacramento has lost 13 straight to the Bucks. Their last win came in the 2015-16 season before Giannis was an NBA All-Star.
Can the Kings end the losing skid against Milwaukee?
NIGHT CHAT returns TONIGHT following Kings-Bucks:
youtube.com/watch?v=SBAwgb…
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
“Giannis is the MVP of our league.” – Jon Horst.
The #Bucks GM took a minute to “fight for his guys” in the season-ending award race.
Tap in re: Antetokounmpo for MVP, Brook Lopez for defensive player of year, Bobby Portis for 6th man et al.
🎖️🎖️🎖️
jsonline.com/story/sports/n…
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 13 RPR MVP:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.2
2. Joel Embiid: 16.0
3. Luka Dončić: 15.7
4. Damian Lillard: 14.7
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.3
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.2
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.1
8. Anthony Davis: 13.1
9. LeBron James: 12.9
pic.twitter.com/KDrJQzsNRk
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Bucks gameday live: Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status; latest on NBA playoff race
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac…
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Do you remember when Antetokounmpo would play almost every game every season? In his first 5 NBA seasons, he missed a mere 17 games.
Well, those days appear over.
Antetokounmpo missed 15 games last season, and he’s already missed 15 games this season. And the Bucks still have… – 12:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo for MVP? Brook Lopez for defensive player of year? Bobby Portis for 6th Man?
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable (right hand soreness) for tonight’s game against the Kings.
Bucks also play the Suns tomorrow. – 9:56 AM
Milwaukee Bucks champion Giannis Antetokounmpo, 27, is extremely careful about preserving his hard-earned coins and has accounts at 50 different banks containing $250,000, revealed his team’s co-owner Marc Lasry to Bloomberg News. The two-time NBA MVP is utilizing the total standard deposit insurance coverage limit of $250,000 at each Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, or the FDIC-insured bank, according to the New York Post. Hedge fund manager and billionaire Lasry, who is the founder of Avenue Capital Group, a private equity firm, advised Antetokounmpo and his teammates on better investment practices, the New York Post reports. -via Yahoo! Finance / March 12, 2023
Jason Anderson: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is out vs. the Warriors tonight. This is the third game he will miss due to right hand soreness. We’ll see if he’s ready to return when the Bucks visit the Kings on Monday. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / March 11, 2023
Giannis: I’m not done. I believe I have a long way to go. I try to work on my craft every single day. I want people to remember me not for the things I’ve accomplished on the court but for my attitude toward the game and my work ethic. I want people to remember me as more than just a basketball player. I want people to remember how I made people feel along this journey and if I inspired them to be better. -via For The Win / March 11, 2023