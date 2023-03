Giannis Antetokounmpo returns to lineup against Sacramento

Milwaukee Bucks champion Giannis Antetokounmpo, 27, is extremely careful about preserving his hard-earned coins and has accounts at 50 different banks containing $250,000, revealed his team’s co-owner Marc Lasry to Bloomberg News . The two-time NBA MVP is utilizing the total standard deposit insurance coverage limit of $250,000 at each Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, or the FDIC-insured bank, according to the New York Post. Hedge fund manager and billionaire Lasry, who is the founder of Avenue Capital Group, a private equity firm, advised Antetokounmpo and his teammates on better investment practices, the New York Post reports. -via Yahoo! Finance / March 12, 2023