Grizzlies vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (40-26) play against the Dallas Mavericks (34-34) at American Airlines Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday March 13, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies 0, Dallas Mavericks 0 (7:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Taylor Jenkins on if Ja Morant returns Fri: “There are a lot of internal dialogues going on and obviously there’s still things going on at the league level that we’re in communication with. Ja’s fully engaged in this process and ready for whatever comes next after these 2 games.” – 7:20 PM
Taylor Jenkins on if Ja Morant returns Fri: “There are a lot of internal dialogues going on and obviously there’s still things going on at the league level that we’re in communication with. Ja’s fully engaged in this process and ready for whatever comes next after these 2 games.” – 7:20 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the injury/will-not-play report for mavs-grizzlies pic.twitter.com/Nw7EEbHWls – 7:19 PM
the injury/will-not-play report for mavs-grizzlies pic.twitter.com/Nw7EEbHWls – 7:19 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Green, Hardy
MEM starters: Brooks, Jackson, Tillman, bane, Jones
6:45 tip @971TheFreak – 7:16 PM
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Green, Hardy
MEM starters: Brooks, Jackson, Tillman, bane, Jones
6:45 tip @971TheFreak – 7:16 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Injuries continue to mount for Mavericks as Christian Wood joins Luka and Kyrie on the sideline. But they have lots of company in trying to navigate the stretch run in the crowded Western Conference. Details here:
mavs.com/mavs-injury-up… – 7:15 PM
Injuries continue to mount for Mavericks as Christian Wood joins Luka and Kyrie on the sideline. But they have lots of company in trying to navigate the stretch run in the crowded Western Conference. Details here:
mavs.com/mavs-injury-up… – 7:15 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
we here. you here.
hit the RT button if you tapped in tonight. pic.twitter.com/BoQLkwjLCn – 7:13 PM
we here. you here.
hit the RT button if you tapped in tonight. pic.twitter.com/BoQLkwjLCn – 7:13 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the bank at the end is crazy 🔥 @Luke Kennard pic.twitter.com/dsOTWLbgVc – 7:01 PM
the bank at the end is crazy 🔥 @Luke Kennard pic.twitter.com/dsOTWLbgVc – 7:01 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@modelousa // #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/FbxDZZgpMq – 7:00 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@modelousa // #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/FbxDZZgpMq – 7:00 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Christian Wood (right foot soreness) is out tonight, per Mavs. – 6:49 PM
Christian Wood (right foot soreness) is out tonight, per Mavs. – 6:49 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Christian Wood (right foot soreness) will miss tonight’s game against the Grizzlies. – 6:49 PM
Christian Wood (right foot soreness) will miss tonight’s game against the Grizzlies. – 6:49 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
all the homies rock with @David Roddy 〽️ pic.twitter.com/N8fnT1Td0U – 6:46 PM
all the homies rock with @David Roddy 〽️ pic.twitter.com/N8fnT1Td0U – 6:46 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Rook is ready 💪
@Jaden Hardy // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/htah4zVs9y – 6:06 PM
Rook is ready 💪
@Jaden Hardy // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/htah4zVs9y – 6:06 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Another Mavs-Grizzlies matchup with no Kyrie Irving or Luka Doncic for Dallas. Memphis has lost 11 of 12 on the road, but this feels like one it needs to take care of business. The Kings are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. – 5:55 PM
Another Mavs-Grizzlies matchup with no Kyrie Irving or Luka Doncic for Dallas. Memphis has lost 11 of 12 on the road, but this feels like one it needs to take care of business. The Kings are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. – 5:55 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
eat up the drip 🦄
@Hennessy | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/UmEt5elRKR – 5:52 PM
eat up the drip 🦄
@Hennessy | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/UmEt5elRKR – 5:52 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd says the hope is that both Luka Doncic (thigh) and Kyrie Irving (foot) can practice tomorrow.
Christian Wood (foot) is a game-time decision tonight. – 5:48 PM
Jason Kidd says the hope is that both Luka Doncic (thigh) and Kyrie Irving (foot) can practice tomorrow.
Christian Wood (foot) is a game-time decision tonight. – 5:48 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Mavs vs Grizzlies at 630p on BSSW, Kyrie Irving is out tonight (right foot soreness). Christian Wood is a game time decision with right foot soreness. – 5:46 PM
For Mavs vs Grizzlies at 630p on BSSW, Kyrie Irving is out tonight (right foot soreness). Christian Wood is a game time decision with right foot soreness. – 5:46 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: Both Luka and Kyrie are out tonight vs MEM. 6:45 @971TheFreak – 5:46 PM
Per JKidd: Both Luka and Kyrie are out tonight vs MEM. 6:45 @971TheFreak – 5:46 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Per the Mavericks’ injury report from Mavs PR:
Christian Wood (right foot soreness) is now questionable for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies.
Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) will be out. – 5:40 PM
Per the Mavericks’ injury report from Mavs PR:
Christian Wood (right foot soreness) is now questionable for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies.
Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) will be out. – 5:40 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavs say Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) joins Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) as OUT tonight against Memphis. – 5:36 PM
The Mavs say Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) joins Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) as OUT tonight against Memphis. – 5:36 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Monday Night Fits 💧
@TISSOT // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/eqMz6haBxW – 5:36 PM
Monday Night Fits 💧
@TISSOT // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/eqMz6haBxW – 5:36 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
support local clothing brands 🔥
@Hennessy | @Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/PPshR9g4h9 – 5:06 PM
support local clothing brands 🔥
@Hennessy | @Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/PPshR9g4h9 – 5:06 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
croc appreciation tweet.
@Hennessy | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/L9atJ8KKbg – 5:06 PM
croc appreciation tweet.
@Hennessy | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/L9atJ8KKbg – 5:06 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Normally Kyrie Irving would be out here warming up about now. The fact that he is not, at least not yet, doesn’t necessarily mean he isn’t playing. He could be warming up on the basement court. – 5:05 PM
Normally Kyrie Irving would be out here warming up about now. The fact that he is not, at least not yet, doesn’t necessarily mean he isn’t playing. He could be warming up on the basement court. – 5:05 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Mavs (H) Traditional Home Whites vs. Grizzlies (A) Alternate Roads
6.1/10 pic.twitter.com/YaeNWZGbKx – 4:46 PM
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Mavs (H) Traditional Home Whites vs. Grizzlies (A) Alternate Roads
6.1/10 pic.twitter.com/YaeNWZGbKx – 4:46 PM
David Cobb @DavidWCobb
Previewed the East Region of the NCAA Tournament for @EyeOnCBBPodcast with @MattNorlander.
Among the 🔥 takes: Memphis over Purdue to reach the Sweet 16.
youtube.com/watch?v=B3DEjR… – 4:18 PM
Previewed the East Region of the NCAA Tournament for @EyeOnCBBPodcast with @MattNorlander.
Among the 🔥 takes: Memphis over Purdue to reach the Sweet 16.
youtube.com/watch?v=B3DEjR… – 4:18 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
NBA adjusted its national TV schedule
Games moving onto NBA TV:
OKC Thunder at Clippers on March 23
Bucks at Nuggets on March 25
Mavericks at Pacers on March 27
Games moving off of NBA TV:
Nets at Heat on March 25
Pelicans at Clippers on March 25
Bucks at Pistons on March 27 – 4:10 PM
NBA adjusted its national TV schedule
Games moving onto NBA TV:
OKC Thunder at Clippers on March 23
Bucks at Nuggets on March 25
Mavericks at Pacers on March 27
Games moving off of NBA TV:
Nets at Heat on March 25
Pelicans at Clippers on March 25
Bucks at Pistons on March 27 – 4:10 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
see you at the watch party tonight in cville
⏰ tipoff at 6:30pm
📍 The Skybox Grill
🎁 @MichelobULTRA specials, prizes & more 🍻
More information⤵️
🔗: https://t.co/ftoREFuv6t pic.twitter.com/4yMKXohFgs – 3:33 PM
see you at the watch party tonight in cville
⏰ tipoff at 6:30pm
📍 The Skybox Grill
🎁 @MichelobULTRA specials, prizes & more 🍻
More information⤵️
🔗: https://t.co/ftoREFuv6t pic.twitter.com/4yMKXohFgs – 3:33 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Calling all MFFLs ☎️ we are back at @AACenter tonight.
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/Mnpte6hvUW – 3:30 PM
Calling all MFFLs ☎️ we are back at @AACenter tonight.
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/Mnpte6hvUW – 3:30 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
🗞️ GAME DAY PREVIEW: Game 3 vs. the Grizzlies this season as Jaden Hardy continues to shine when given the opportunity.
Read more: mavs.com/mav-grizz-prim… – 2:57 PM
🗞️ GAME DAY PREVIEW: Game 3 vs. the Grizzlies this season as Jaden Hardy continues to shine when given the opportunity.
Read more: mavs.com/mav-grizz-prim… – 2:57 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
This is what it would like if JaVale McGee played back in the 80s and 90s youtube.com/watch?v=4qXkn3… – 2:41 PM
This is what it would like if JaVale McGee played back in the 80s and 90s youtube.com/watch?v=4qXkn3… – 2:41 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 13 RPR MVP:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.2
2. Joel Embiid: 16.0
3. Luka Dončić: 15.7
4. Damian Lillard: 14.7
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.3
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.2
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.1
8. Anthony Davis: 13.1
9. LeBron James: 12.9
10. Stephen Curry: 12.3 pic.twitter.com/KDrJQzsNRk – 2:30 PM
March 13 RPR MVP:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.2
2. Joel Embiid: 16.0
3. Luka Dončić: 15.7
4. Damian Lillard: 14.7
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.3
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.2
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.1
8. Anthony Davis: 13.1
9. LeBron James: 12.9
10. Stephen Curry: 12.3 pic.twitter.com/KDrJQzsNRk – 2:30 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane latest players contacted by Steve Kerr about playing for Team USA at the World Cup, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4304059/2023/0… – 1:54 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane latest players contacted by Steve Kerr about playing for Team USA at the World Cup, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4304059/2023/0… – 1:54 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
📍 Game 2 of the home-and-home.
🆚 @Memphis Grizzlies
⌚ 6:30PM CT
📺 @NBA on ESPN & @BallySportsSW
📻 97.1 FM and 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/AqsJVVO3zq – 1:54 PM
📍 Game 2 of the home-and-home.
🆚 @Memphis Grizzlies
⌚ 6:30PM CT
📺 @NBA on ESPN & @BallySportsSW
📻 97.1 FM and 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/AqsJVVO3zq – 1:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo, Darius Bazley, Saben Lee, Ish Wainright and Landry Shamet (foot) getting up shots.
Shamet out tonight with foot injury. Hasn’t played since Jan. 16 at Memphis. #Suns pic.twitter.com/22mJVCopWI – 1:53 PM
Deandre Ayton, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo, Darius Bazley, Saben Lee, Ish Wainright and Landry Shamet (foot) getting up shots.
Shamet out tonight with foot injury. Hasn’t played since Jan. 16 at Memphis. #Suns pic.twitter.com/22mJVCopWI – 1:53 PM