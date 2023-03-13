Grizzlies vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center

The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $3,153,414 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $5,213,065 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday March 13, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

