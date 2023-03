Isaiah Hartenstein was willing to take MLE with Clippers last summer?

Hartenstein admitted his role with the Knicks wasn’t exactly what he thought it would be, but he’s adapted to make the most of his time on the court to help the team win. “It’s been alright,” Isaiah Hartenstein told ClutchPoints in an interview this past weekend. “It’s just more just adjusting to more of a different role, but I think as the year’s going on, it’s been getting better and better. I’m just trying to help the team win and I think I’ve been doing my job in that. “Maybe it’s a little different than the role I thought, but I think I’ve still been doing a good job of just embracing it and doing whatever the team needs to win. That’s what I’m really about and so I think I’ve been helping in that.” -via Clutch Points / March 13, 2023