Isaiah Hartenstein was willing to take MLE with Clippers last summer?

Hartenstein says he was willing to take the taxpayer mid-level exception, which was less than what the Knicks offered, to stay in Los Angeles with the Clippers. “Yeah, I mean, they gave the only thing they really could’ve offered me to John Wall. I was — I can’t take that big of a pay-cut. I think I was actually gonna come back, but I can’t take that big of a pay cut. So they picked John Wall over me and I got to live with that. “I mean I was open to taking it, but I think I’m now in a good situation where the fans are great in New York, playing at Madison Square Garden every night is great, and I think I’m a part of what we’ve been doing here in winning.”
Source: Tomer Azarly @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Isaiah Hartenstein a game-high +22 tonight. Mitchell Robinson is -15. – 11:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
No tribute video for Isaiah Hartenstein, but he did get a welcome back mention from Clippers just now. – 4:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
While Isaiah Hartenstein is here — Moses Brown is not. Inactive on two-way contract and with Westchester Knicks. – 3:41 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Jalen Brunson is OUT tomorrow against the Clippers. Knicks list him with a sore left foot. Isaiah Hartenstein is probable with a sore left ankle. @Steve Popper first to report. – 7:57 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
As you’d expect hearing Brunson is out tomorrow vs. the Clippers with a sore left foot. Isaiah Hartenstein is probable with a sore left ankle. – 7:56 PM
More on this storyline
Hartenstein admitted his role with the Knicks wasn’t exactly what he thought it would be, but he’s adapted to make the most of his time on the court to help the team win. “It’s been alright,” Isaiah Hartenstein told ClutchPoints in an interview this past weekend. “It’s just more just adjusting to more of a different role, but I think as the year’s going on, it’s been getting better and better. I’m just trying to help the team win and I think I’ve been doing my job in that. “Maybe it’s a little different than the role I thought, but I think I’ve still been doing a good job of just embracing it and doing whatever the team needs to win. That’s what I’m really about and so I think I’ve been helping in that.” -via Clutch Points / March 13, 2023
Bobby Marks: 🚨Bonus Alert Part 2🚨 🏀Isaiah Hartenstein (NYK) 💰350K 🏀Team wins -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / March 13, 2023
Bobby Marks: 🚨Bonus Alert 🚨 🏀Isaiah Hartenstein (NYK) 💰350K 🏀Minutes played -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / March 13, 2023
Main Rumors, Madison Square Garden, Isaiah Hartenstein, John Wall, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks