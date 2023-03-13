Ja Morant enters counseling program, no timetable for return

Adrian Wojnarowski: Reporting with @ESPN_MacMahon: Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has entered a counseling program in Florida and there remains no timetable for his return to active play.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Reporting with @ESPN_MacMahon: Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has entered a counseling program in Florida and there remains no timetable for his return to active play. – 7:55 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Powerade pulls Ja Morant ad in wake of gun incident nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/13/pow… – 10:16 AM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
.@memgrizz status report, March 13 at @dallasmavs:
OUT
Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain
Brandon Clarke – LT Achilles Tear
Jake LaRavia – Back Soreness
Ja Morant – Not With Team
Vince Williams Jr. – RT Shoulder Soreness – 6:22 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Ja Morant club photos wild. That’s a couple of game checks on the ground. Somebody just made more than every WNBA player ever. pic.twitter.com/sB2lvpKp2M – 4:02 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
People can say what they want about Dillon Brooks… but what he has done is give the Memphis Grizzlies Swag. With the absence of Ja Morant he has become the LEADER of that team!!! Carry the hell on… – 11:30 PM
Tim MacMahon: Taylor Jenkins on if Ja Morant returns Fri: “There are a lot of internal dialogues going on and obviously there’s still things going on at the league level that we’re in communication with. Ja’s fully engaged in this process and ready for whatever comes next after these 2 games.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / March 13, 2023
Ja Morant’s off-the-court troubles are having real-world consequences — including potentially putting a dent in the NBA superstar’s wallet. Coca-Cola’s Powerade pulled its ads featuring the 23-year-old point guard after the Memphis Grizzlies suspended him because he flashed a gun on social media during a wild night at a Denver-area strip joint, according to Sports Illustrated. It’s unclear whether the popular drink-maker has severed ties with Morant, but the company also stripped his likeness from the brand’s website. -via New York Post / March 13, 2023
NBA Central: Gilbert Arenas calls Ja Morant a “Philanthropist” for donating $50K to a local community pic.twitter.com/HPEycdXjMU -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / March 12, 2023