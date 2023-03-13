Ja Morant's Powerade ads pulled

Ja Morant’s off-the-court troubles are having real-world consequences — including potentially putting a dent in the NBA superstar’s wallet. Coca-Cola’s Powerade pulled its ads featuring the 23-year-old point guard after the Memphis Grizzlies suspended him because he flashed a gun on social media during a wild night at a Denver-area strip joint, according to Sports Illustrated. It’s unclear whether the popular drink-maker has severed ties with Morant, but the company also stripped his likeness from the brand’s website.
Source: Steve Janoski @ New York Post
Source: Steve Janoski @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
.@memgrizz status report, March 13 at @dallasmavs:
OUT
Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain
Brandon Clarke – LT Achilles Tear
Jake LaRavia – Back Soreness
Ja Morant – Not With Team
Vince Williams Jr. – RT Shoulder Soreness – 6:22 PM
.@memgrizz status report, March 13 at @dallasmavs:
OUT
Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain
Brandon Clarke – LT Achilles Tear
Jake LaRavia – Back Soreness
Ja Morant – Not With Team
Vince Williams Jr. – RT Shoulder Soreness – 6:22 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Ja Morant club photos wild. That’s a couple of game checks on the ground. Somebody just made more than every WNBA player ever. pic.twitter.com/sB2lvpKp2M – 4:02 AM
Ja Morant club photos wild. That’s a couple of game checks on the ground. Somebody just made more than every WNBA player ever. pic.twitter.com/sB2lvpKp2M – 4:02 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
People can say what they want about Dillon Brooks… but what he has done is give the Memphis Grizzlies Swag. With the absence of Ja Morant he has become the LEADER of that team!!! Carry the hell on… – 11:30 PM
People can say what they want about Dillon Brooks… but what he has done is give the Memphis Grizzlies Swag. With the absence of Ja Morant he has become the LEADER of that team!!! Carry the hell on… – 11:30 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Will Ja Morant Play This Year and Can Race Determine NBA MVP? audioboom.com/posts/8261984-… via @Audioboom – 5:17 PM
Will Ja Morant Play This Year and Can Race Determine NBA MVP? audioboom.com/posts/8261984-… via @Audioboom – 5:17 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
So, Danny Green felt compelled to ‘blab’ Ja Morant likes to party. Was that really necessary? I was around pro ball for 50 years & encountered 1 or 2 players per team who weren’t tempted 2 do same. What’s next, Danny, gonna ‘reveal’ names of coaches who like to drink to excess? – 2:24 PM
So, Danny Green felt compelled to ‘blab’ Ja Morant likes to party. Was that really necessary? I was around pro ball for 50 years & encountered 1 or 2 players per team who weren’t tempted 2 do same. What’s next, Danny, gonna ‘reveal’ names of coaches who like to drink to excess? – 2:24 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Memphis Grizzlies face multiple problems, including Ja Morant’s gun incident, Dillon Brook’s shenanigans, and Desmond Bane’s injury 🤯
However, there’s one more important thing that matters more than all of those above:
basketnews.com/news-186450-me… – 11:05 AM
Memphis Grizzlies face multiple problems, including Ja Morant’s gun incident, Dillon Brook’s shenanigans, and Desmond Bane’s injury 🤯
However, there’s one more important thing that matters more than all of those above:
basketnews.com/news-186450-me… – 11:05 AM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Talking Ja Morant saga, Jokic, Jon Stewart vs local yokels and much more with Big Wos ($). Great conversation houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/hos-pod-wosn… – 10:57 AM
Talking Ja Morant saga, Jokic, Jon Stewart vs local yokels and much more with Big Wos ($). Great conversation houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/hos-pod-wosn… – 10:57 AM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
The Grizzlies got a victory message from Ja Morant. And another hard day ended with hope. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 8:25 AM
The Grizzlies got a victory message from Ja Morant. And another hard day ended with hope. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 8:25 AM
More on this storyline
NBA Central: Gilbert Arenas calls Ja Morant a “Philanthropist” for donating $50K to a local community pic.twitter.com/HPEycdXjMU -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / March 12, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant dribbled and drooled over a stripper at the same Denver-area jiggle joint where he blew $50,000 in tips — and flashed a gun 48 hours later — shocking photos obtained by The Post and insiders reveal. -via New York Post / March 12, 2023
The new March 2 snaps show the bad-boy baller at raunchy Shotgun Willie’s in Glendale, CO, transfixed by the backboard of a G-string-clad brunette straddling his lap inside in the VIP room — and almost every inch of surface covered in cash. “The whole room is full of money — it’s literally a pile. You’d need a rake,” according to one club insider who witnessed the eye-popping hardwood scene. The vaunted 23-year-old point guard, who re-signed with the Grizzlies last year in a 5-year extension deal that could be worth up to $231 million, shelled out at least $50,000 in cash tips in the two-night booty bender, two employees told The Post. -via New York Post / March 12, 2023