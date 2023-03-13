Jacque Vaughn noncommittal on Ben Simmons returning this season

Jacque Vaughn has repeatedly insisted the Nets haven’t discussed shutting injured Ben Simmons down. But asked Sunday if Simmons is coming back this season, Vaughn was conspicuously noncommittal. “Yeah, I think first of all I’ll just be pretty simple. He’s still managing his back and knee soreness,” Vaughn said cryptically. “He’s back home in Brooklyn. We’ll get a chance to kind of see where he’s at when we get back home after this trip.”
Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn was asked about his trust in Spencer Dinwiddie offensively during the final minutes:
“I keep going back to: it is a luxury as a coach when you can have a player on the floor who manages the basketball game. That management, whether it’s play calls, whether it’s… – 7:49 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn on #Nets gut-check win at West-leading #Nuggets: “Yeah, so what we talked about compete, not complain; and we did a great job of really staying together.” – 6:24 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Jacque Vaughn on Spencer Dinwiddie’s career-high 16 assists:
“He’s tuned in and turned on…Every night he’s producing for us. He’s learning how to play with this group…he’s tuned into each individual…”
Vaughn described him as a luxury b/c of his ability to manage a game. – 6:19 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn on Spencer Dinwiddie: “He’s tuned in and he’s turned on.” – 6:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn jokes he wrote the recommendation letters for DeAndre Jordan, Bruce Brown and Jeff Green to all get to Denver. – 2:06 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Ben Simmons is the only one on the Nets injury report and is OUT. – 5:40 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons is the only Net out for tomorrow’s game at Denver. Everyone else is good to go. – 5:06 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons is the only Net on the status report for tomorrow’s game at Denver. – 5:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons is the only player out for the Nets in Denver tomorrow. Everyone else is a go. – 5:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said he was committed to going small tonight. Wanted to pull Rudy away from the basket and see what the Nets could do with it. – 11:03 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn said the #Nets are going back to their traditional lineup. – 7:07 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn on Royce O’Neale being +60 in his last 3 games: “He continues to just garner trust. Thats the first thing is I really do trust Royce O’Neal that he’s going to make winning plays, he’s going to make plays that’re beneficial to the team….Thats the foundation.” #Nets – 6:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn upon seeing @Grady in his press conference: “Look whose in the building!” – 6:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
No Nets outside of Ben Simmons listed on the status report for tonight’s game at Minnesota. – 1:54 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Everybody cleared off the #Nets injury report tonight at the #timberwolves except for Ben Simmons (left knee/back soreness). – 1:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons is out tonight in Minnesota as expected. Claxton, O’Neale, Dinwiddie are all back. – 1:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
All Nets are available tonight against Minnesota except Ben Simmons (left knee/back soreness) – 1:32 PM
Alex Schiffer: No update on Ben Simmons from Jacque Vaughn. He’s still managing the inflammation in his back. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / March 12, 2023
Noel signed a 10-day contract with the Nets on Monday, and coach Jacque Vaughn vowed to play him Tuesday. Vaughn did just that, playing Noel 17:48 in the Nets’ 118-96 victory over the Rockets, his first game since a 3:22 cameo for Detroit on Feb. 8, his last appearance with the Pistons before he was bought out and waived. “It felt good,” said Noel, 28, a former Knick. “It felt good to get some rust off. Yeah, a little winded in the first minutes, but it’s normal. Nobody can get away from that. But I’ve been doing a fair share. But at this point I just want to keep building on that, defensive-first mentality, rebounding, just try and make sure I bring a winning mentality to the game.” -via New York Post / March 8, 2023
Meghan Triplett: Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons got an MRI & it revealed inflammation in his back. They are now managing the back & soreness in his knee. He is day-to-day. “We want Ben back when he is capable of being back…When the back gets better & the knee gets better, he’ll be with us.” -via Twitter @Meghan_Triplett / March 5, 2023
In a wing’s league, the Nets not only start three — Bridges, Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith — but have Harris, Royce O’Neale, Yuta Watanabe (and Ben Simmons) coming off their bench. They’ll field a host of offers this summer, and will have to decide who to move to balance out their needs at guard and center. -via New York Post / March 11, 2023
Ben Simmons missed an eighth straight game with knee and back woes. His inflammation clearly hasn’t subsided yet. “A big piece of it is still the strengthening, to make sure that there’s no reoccurrence,” Vaughn said. “And then for a while we had to kind of press pause a little bit in order for the inflammation in the back to kind of settle down a little bit. So last few days, that’s what that’s look like.” Asked if that inflammation had settled down yet, he said “It’s in the process of settling down.” -via New York Post / March 10, 2023