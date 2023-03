JaVale McGee: The Warriors treat their players the best out of anybody

JaVale McGee: “Just one aspect of the way that the Warriors (do) dinners on the road. I still haven’t seen that, and I’ve been on four teams after that, I believe. … Just that aspect of that, to congregate with not only your teammates but your teammates’ friends and family, and not worrying about the bill. Just order whatever you want. We’re all just gonna congregate in fellowship and really enjoy. That was one aspect that I’m like, ‘A million more ain’t gonna do it for me. I need to do this again.’ And it worked out.” -via The Score / March 13, 2023