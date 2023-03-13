JaVale McGee: The Warriors treat their players the best out of anybody

JaVale McGee offered high praise of the Warriors organization during an appearance on “The Draymond Green Show,” explaining why he chose to return to the team on a one-year contract in 2017 despite receiving better offers elsewhere. “Tasting that championship, man. Seeing what it took (from) Game 1 to Game 82 to every game in the playoffs of what it took,” McGee said. “The brotherhood that I felt, the energy, the way the Warriors organization treats their players. I had been to three, four teams; the Warriors, by far – still to this day – treat their players the best out of anybody.”
Source: Caitlyn Holroyd @ The Score
Source: Caitlyn Holroyd @ The Score
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Mavs are listing Luka Dončić as out (left thigh strain) for tomorrow night’s game in Memphis. Kyrie is questionable (R foot soreness). He was not at practice today for personal reasons. Reggie Bullock & Javale McGee are probable. Bullock was out Wednesday (R quad contusion) – 6:09 PM
The Mavs are listing Luka Dončić as out (left thigh strain) for tomorrow night’s game in Memphis. Kyrie is questionable (R foot soreness). He was not at practice today for personal reasons. Reggie Bullock & Javale McGee are probable. Bullock was out Wednesday (R quad contusion) – 6:09 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Absence updates from Jason Kidd:
— Luka Doncic (left thigh strain) out tomorrow vs. Grizzlies, Mavs listing him “day to day.”
— Kyrie Irving missed practice for personal reasons, but “hopefully he can join us in Memphis.”
— Reggie Bullock, JaVale McGee, Maxi Kleber all good. – 2:41 PM
Absence updates from Jason Kidd:
— Luka Doncic (left thigh strain) out tomorrow vs. Grizzlies, Mavs listing him “day to day.”
— Kyrie Irving missed practice for personal reasons, but “hopefully he can join us in Memphis.”
— Reggie Bullock, JaVale McGee, Maxi Kleber all good. – 2:41 PM
More on this storyline
JaVale McGee: “Just one aspect of the way that the Warriors (do) dinners on the road. I still haven’t seen that, and I’ve been on four teams after that, I believe. … Just that aspect of that, to congregate with not only your teammates but your teammates’ friends and family, and not worrying about the bill. Just order whatever you want. We’re all just gonna congregate in fellowship and really enjoy. That was one aspect that I’m like, ‘A million more ain’t gonna do it for me. I need to do this again.’ And it worked out.” -via The Score / March 13, 2023
So, why did he return? “Tasting that championship, man, and seeing what it took from Game 1 to Game 82 to every game in the playoffs,” McGee told Warriors forward and former teammate Draymond Green on “The Draymond Green Show.” “The brotherhood that I felt, the energy, the way the Warriors organization treats their players. “I had been to three or four teams, and the Warriors by far — still to this day — treat their players the best out of anybody.” -via NBC Sports / March 12, 2023
Dallas Mavericks PR: Reggie Bullock (right quad contusion) and JaVale McGee (right ankle sprain) are probable for tomorrow night’s game in Memphis. Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) is questionable. Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) will be out. -via Twitter @MavsPR / March 10, 2023