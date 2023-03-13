Jazz vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (33-35) play against the Miami Heat (36-33) at Miami-Dade Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday March 13, 2023
Utah Jazz 0, Miami Heat 0 (7:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
last stop of the road trip ⛽️
#StartingLineup | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/512FLLzfRR – 7:31 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
de nuevo a trabajar
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/mT3vbarLKj – 7:30 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat stay with Gabe Vincent as starting point guard. Other starters remain Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro. – 7:01 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Jazz Pregame show starts 𝑵𝑶𝑾!
📺 Tune in to @ATTSportsNetRM pic.twitter.com/uchgR0JrwJ – 7:00 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Primeros 5 en la cancha
Noche Latina // @GoyaFoods pic.twitter.com/ypwotGRrBc – 7:00 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I asked Jazz coach Will Hardy about the challenge of defending Jimmy Butler during this scoring surge, considering that Butler is doing it mostly with 2-pointers and free throws. Found his answer really interesting. Emphasis mine. pic.twitter.com/RGVAfXKd8u – 7:00 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So the expected lineup tonight for the Heat:
Vincent
Herro
Butler
Love
Bam
Lowry
Oladipo
Strus
Martin
Yurtseven
Do they go 10? Does somebody get initially cut from rotation tonight? – 6:26 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jazz coach Will Hardy on Bam Adebayo:
“He’s a hell of a player”
“He’s got great feet offensively, great hands, great decision making, underrated as a handler.”
Jazz coach Will Hardy on Bam Adebayo:
“He’s a hell of a player”
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Spoelstra implies the plan is to keep monitoring Kyle Lowry’s minutes as he comes off the bench. “I’m going to do a better job tonight than I did in Orlando.” – 5:53 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler not getting a shot in OT last game:
“I think that overtime period just got away from us. That was not our finest moment defensively.”
Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler not getting a shot in OT last game:
“I think that overtime period just got away from us. That was not our finest moment defensively.”
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra indicates the plan remains to play Kyle Lowry in reserve. Said wants to keep minutes manageable. – 5:49 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#UTAvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Caleb Martin (knee) and Duncan Robinson (health and safety protocols) are both available to play in tonight’s game vs the Jazz. – 5:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat say Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson available. Out are Orlando Robinson, Nikola Jovic and Cody Zeller. – 5:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Yurtseven’s time has come again with Cody Zeller suffering broken nose. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Vincent says Heat searching for recipe for success, as Nets and Knicks create indigestion. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Are the Heat failing Jimmy Butler? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:35 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Mic check 1, 2… @Bam Adebayo wired for the game🎙️
(TikTok // @Miami Heat) pic.twitter.com/rlueQ60r0V – 4:48 PM
Mic check 1, 2… @Bam Adebayo wired for the game🎙️
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
NBA adjusted its national TV schedule
Games moving onto NBA TV:
OKC Thunder at Clippers on March 23
Bucks at Nuggets on March 25
Mavericks at Pacers on March 27
Games moving off of NBA TV:
Nets at Heat on March 25
Pelicans at Clippers on March 25
Bucks at Pistons on March 27 – 4:10 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets at #Heat on Saturday March 25 has been dropped by #NBATV, as has New Orleans at the #Clippers. Milwaukee at Denver will now be televised by NBA TV. – 4:05 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
NBA TV drops plans to air the Brooklyn-Miami game on March 25, which will be part of the Udonis Haslem celebration weekend by the Heat. – 4:04 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ fans –
Locked On is launching new Subtext accounts.
Get Post-game exclusive post-game reports (think Emptying the Noggin), stats, breakdowns and thoughts.
Plus have 1 on 1 interactions with me.
14 Day free trail then $4.99 a month
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
My bad y’all. I tweeted the wrong injury report. Jordan clarkson and Collin sexton are out tonight. Walker Kessler is available. My apologies. – 3:51 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Terrific note from the @Utah Jazz TV crew.
Jazz – Points by Rookies This Season
7.3 Oct – Nov
14.8 Dec – Jan
22.4 February
37.2 March (NBA #1)
Jazz v. Heat 5:30 tonight Tune In – 3:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat’s uneven week left Jimmy Butler not even nominated for NBA East Player of Week that went to Joel Embiid. Solo brilliance; team mediocrity. – 3:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry has been upgraded from questionable to available for Heat tonight vs. visiting Jazz. Caleb Martin, who missed Saturday due to a sore left knee, has been upgraded to probable. – 3:38 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Kings star Domantas Sabonis earned NBA Western Conference Player of the Week honors. Lakers superstar Anthony Davis was a nominee along with former Laker Talen Horton-Tucker, Devin Booker and Kawhi Leonard: pic.twitter.com/AHV9DgqEFl – 3:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry has been upgraded to available for tonight vs. Jazz. Caleb Martin upgraded to probable.
Duncan Robinson still questionable.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The wait is OVER. We’re dropping the ultimate 313 Collection with local fashion creatives @TyMopkins and Mia Ray.
These two DET icons created a unique Detroit-inspired merchandise pieces – paying homage to the city they both grew up in 💙❤️
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Updated Jazz injury report for tonight at Heat:
OUT – Jordan Clarkson (left hand – fourth finger sprain)
OUT – Micah Potter (G League – Two-Way)
OUT – Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) – 3:07 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
JTA & THT gettin’ up shots in MIA ☀️
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/d4v7Sp5pSi – 3:05 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Jimmy is on his way to another All-NBA worthy season, and it’s a season that few players have ever had.
@CoupNBA takes a deep dive into the fantastic play we’re seeing from 22 ⬇️ – 3:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent says Heat still searching for recipe for success, as Nets and Knicks create indigestion. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Optimism follows Lowry return; Orlando Robinson has a moment in return to G League. – 2:56 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
“The San Antonio Spurs host the Miami Heat for Game 5…”
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 13 RPR ROY:
1. Jalen Williams: 4.9
2. Paolo Banchero: 4.7
3. Walker Kessler: 3.5
4. Bennedict Mathurin: 3.1
5. Keegan Murray: 2.5
6. Jalen Duren: 2.4
7. Jaden Ivey: 2.1
8. Tari Eason: 1.0
9. Jabari Smith Jr.: 0.9
10. Jeremy Sochan: 0.7 pic.twitter.com/fe06nPZ8hh – 2:45 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Walker Kessler is questionable for tonight against the Miami Heat with non Covid Illness…Jordan clarkson is questionable with a left finger sprain – 2:37 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
UPDATED @utahJazz Injury Report against the @Miami Heat.
*OUT – Jordan Clarkson (left hand – fourth finger sprain)
OUT – Micah Potter (G League – Two-Way)
OUT – Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain)
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
One lineup I’d like to see the Heat experiment with is Herro, Strus, Butler, Love and Bam. Maximum spacing and enough ball-handling. Would be vulnerable on defense but Bam and Butler should fortify things. (This lineup has played just one possession this season.) – 2:22 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Jazz come into Miami tonight having outscored opponents by three points all season.
Jazz 7974, Opponents 7971.
It’s not even the NBA’s closest margin. The Clippers have that, having outscored opponents by 1 – 7765-7764.
