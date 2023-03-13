Jazz vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Utah Jazz play against the Miami Heat at Miami-Dade Arena
The Utah Jazz are spending $4,456,320 per win while the Miami Heat are spending $4,205,785 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday March 13, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Sun
Away TV: ATTSN-RM
Home Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710
Away Radio: KZNS / KSL / S: KTUB
