John Collins calls Hawks' 2022-23 season 'a soap opera'

“I’ve been through losing years, up years, down years, having playoffs, coming back, whatever,” forward John Collins said. “This one has been one that (is), in the best way, just drama. Just like a soap opera, you know what I mean? This, that, what’s going on? Nobody even asks me about basketball. Everybody asks me about the show.”
Source: David Aldridge @ The Athletic
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Looks like Snyder closing this game with Bey at 4 and John Collins at 5. – 9:34 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
They need to do some serious wiping under the rim. Clint Capela slipped on his dunk attempt and then John Collins just slipped in the same spot… – 7:24 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis with a poster dunk on John Collins pic.twitter.com/uhAk1nqEKq – 7:21 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks turnover the ball but John Collins gets back in transition to set up and draw a charge off of Kyle Kuzma. Hawks come up empty on the next possession though and Daniel Gafford dunks it to put the Wizards up 10-5. – 7:15 PM
As noted above, Atlanta was one of the teams trying to acquire Jae Crowder. The Hawks, Rockets, and Suns had exploratory discussions on a three-team trade. In that scenario, John Collins would’ve landed with the Rockets, Eric Gordon and KJ Martin with the Suns, and Crowder and Landry Shamet with the Hawks, but nothing of substance materialized, league sources told HoopsHype. Atlanta also tried to acquire Crowder in three-team trade talks with Utah and Phoenix centered around Collins going to Utah, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley going to Phoenix, and Crowder and Shamet going to Atlanta. Among the reasons this scenario didn’t materialize was a disagreement in draft pick compensation that would’ve gone to Utah in the talks. -via HoopsHype / March 2, 2023
Brian Lewis: John Collins is available for the #Hawks today vs the #Nets. -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / February 26, 2023
Brad Rowland: John Collins (low back tightness) is questionable for Sunday afternoon’s game against Brooklyn. -via Twitter / February 25, 2023