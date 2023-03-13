Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic remain out for Mavericks

Marc Stein: The Mavs say Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) joins Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) as OUT tonight against Memphis.
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Another Mavs-Grizzlies matchup with no Kyrie Irving or Luka Doncic for Dallas. Memphis has lost 11 of 12 on the road, but this feels like one it needs to take care of business. The Kings are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. – 5:55 PM
Another Mavs-Grizzlies matchup with no Kyrie Irving or Luka Doncic for Dallas. Memphis has lost 11 of 12 on the road, but this feels like one it needs to take care of business. The Kings are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. – 5:55 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd says the hope is that both Luka Doncic (thigh) and Kyrie Irving (foot) can practice tomorrow.
Christian Wood (foot) is a game-time decision tonight. – 5:48 PM
Jason Kidd says the hope is that both Luka Doncic (thigh) and Kyrie Irving (foot) can practice tomorrow.
Christian Wood (foot) is a game-time decision tonight. – 5:48 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Mavs vs Grizzlies at 630p on BSSW, Kyrie Irving is out tonight (right foot soreness). Christian Wood is a game time decision with right foot soreness. – 5:46 PM
For Mavs vs Grizzlies at 630p on BSSW, Kyrie Irving is out tonight (right foot soreness). Christian Wood is a game time decision with right foot soreness. – 5:46 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: Both Luka and Kyrie are out tonight vs MEM. 6:45 @971TheFreak – 5:46 PM
Per JKidd: Both Luka and Kyrie are out tonight vs MEM. 6:45 @971TheFreak – 5:46 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Per the Mavericks’ injury report from Mavs PR:
Christian Wood (right foot soreness) is now questionable for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies.
Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) will be out. – 5:40 PM
Per the Mavericks’ injury report from Mavs PR:
Christian Wood (right foot soreness) is now questionable for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies.
Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) will be out. – 5:40 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavs say Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) joins Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) as OUT tonight against Memphis. – 5:36 PM
The Mavs say Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) joins Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) as OUT tonight against Memphis. – 5:36 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Normally Kyrie Irving would be out here warming up about now. The fact that he is not, at least not yet, doesn’t necessarily mean he isn’t playing. He could be warming up on the basement court. – 5:05 PM
Normally Kyrie Irving would be out here warming up about now. The fact that he is not, at least not yet, doesn’t necessarily mean he isn’t playing. He could be warming up on the basement court. – 5:05 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 13 RPR MVP:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.2
2. Joel Embiid: 16.0
3. Luka Dončić: 15.7
4. Damian Lillard: 14.7
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.3
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.2
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.1
8. Anthony Davis: 13.1
9. LeBron James: 12.9
10. Stephen Curry: 12.3 pic.twitter.com/KDrJQzsNRk – 2:30 PM
March 13 RPR MVP:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.2
2. Joel Embiid: 16.0
3. Luka Dončić: 15.7
4. Damian Lillard: 14.7
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.3
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.2
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.1
8. Anthony Davis: 13.1
9. LeBron James: 12.9
10. Stephen Curry: 12.3 pic.twitter.com/KDrJQzsNRk – 2:30 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Means Luka gets at least three games in Spain this year as Mavs will be in Madrid on Oct 10 to play Real Madrid, Luka’s old team – 12:36 PM
Means Luka gets at least three games in Spain this year as Mavs will be in Madrid on Oct 10 to play Real Madrid, Luka’s old team – 12:36 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
One home game for Mavs before heading back on the road for 3, as they rematch w/MEM. No Luka, we’ll see about Kyrie around 4:45 when JKidd meets w/Media. Mavs tied w/MIN but MIN has tiebreaker and only 1 ahead of 4 others. @PeasRadio pre at 6. Tip w/Brad & me at 6:45 @971TheFreak – 11:24 AM
One home game for Mavs before heading back on the road for 3, as they rematch w/MEM. No Luka, we’ll see about Kyrie around 4:45 when JKidd meets w/Media. Mavs tied w/MIN but MIN has tiebreaker and only 1 ahead of 4 others. @PeasRadio pre at 6. Tip w/Brad & me at 6:45 @971TheFreak – 11:24 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Steve Clifford was screaming “No Foul” for that entire Mobley drive, Kai just couldn’t resist, he’s fouled out in 13 minutes. – 6:59 PM
Steve Clifford was screaming “No Foul” for that entire Mobley drive, Kai just couldn’t resist, he’s fouled out in 13 minutes. – 6:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Wins since the Kyrie trade:
7 — Nets
5 — Mavericks pic.twitter.com/FJtlr1BDYa – 6:07 PM
Wins since the Kyrie trade:
7 — Nets
5 — Mavericks pic.twitter.com/FJtlr1BDYa – 6:07 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Luka Doncic (thigh) will be out again for Monday’s Mavericks-Grizzlies game. Kyrie Irving (foot) is questionable.
Kings and Grizzlies remain tied for second in the West; Sacramento holds the tiebreaker by virtue of conference record. – 6:05 PM
Luka Doncic (thigh) will be out again for Monday’s Mavericks-Grizzlies game. Kyrie Irving (foot) is questionable.
Kings and Grizzlies remain tied for second in the West; Sacramento holds the tiebreaker by virtue of conference record. – 6:05 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) is questionable for tomorrow night’s game against the Grizzlies … while Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) remains out. – 6:01 PM
The Mavericks say Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) is questionable for tomorrow night’s game against the Grizzlies … while Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) remains out. – 6:01 PM
More on this storyline
Dallas Mavericks PR: Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) is questionable for tomorrow night’s game against the Grizzlies. Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) will remain out. -via Twitter @MavsPR / March 12, 2023
Tim MacMahon: At Mavs shootaround, Kyrie Irving wore Ethics, the shoe brand founded by former NBA player Langston Galloway. “I wanted to show him some love,” Irving told ESPN. Irving left open the possibility of wearing Ethics during game action. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / March 12, 2023
Nick DePaula: Kyrie debuted the Ethics LG Twos, which have the tagline “Anywhere & Everywhere” on the toe. “Ethics are a personal choice,” says Langston Galloway. “The idea of ‘anywhere & everywhere’ is that your ethics form as you grow from experience … embracing them is the key to growth.” -via Twitter @NickDePaula / March 12, 2023
Damichael Cole: Luka Doncic is out tonight and is listed as day-to-day due to a left thigh strain. Dillon Brooks on Luka being out today: “It’s goes to show that sometimes they ain’t ready to come back to a physical game.” -via Twitter @DamichaelC / March 11, 2023
Dallas Mavericks PR: Reggie Bullock (right quad contusion) and JaVale McGee (right ankle sprain) are probable for tomorrow night’s game in Memphis. Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) is questionable. Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) will be out. -via Twitter @MavsPR / March 10, 2023