Marcus Smart fined for his altercation with Trae Young

What did you want to establish with Trae going forward? I haven’t had a specific agenda. That’s why I felt like being thrown into it with all the guys — with D.J. (Dejounte Murray), with Hunt (De’Andre Hunter), with Trae, you kind of go down the line — just being together and being around each other, those windows that you feel, those things that you think are important, present themselves, and then you can talk about them. Whatever that might be. Rather than kind of having a list of things. Let’s experience it first. Let me get to know them, them get to know me, and to the extent that everybody gives each other the benefit of the doubt on trust, until that gets violated in some way — and maybe it will, even unknowingly. But even that is an experience, if you’re transparent about everything, that can help you grow as a team, and grow as a coach. -via The Athletic / March 13, 2023