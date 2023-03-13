Marcus Smart fined for his altercation with Trae Young

Gary Washburn: #NBA fines Marcus Smart $25K for his on-court actions and ejection Saturday against #Hawks. #Celtics.
Source: Twitter @GwashburnGlobe
Source: Twitter @GwashburnGlobe
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
NBA has fined Marcus Smart $25,000 for starting the on court fracas with Trae Young on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/4daVMARMOq – 5:53 PM
NBA has fined Marcus Smart $25,000 for starting the on court fracas with Trae Young on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/4daVMARMOq – 5:53 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Marcus Smart was fined $25,000 for his takedown of Trae Young. pic.twitter.com/HBSPfUHQtG – 5:35 PM
Marcus Smart was fined $25,000 for his takedown of Trae Young. pic.twitter.com/HBSPfUHQtG – 5:35 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Celtics’ Marcus Smart fined $25,000z pic.twitter.com/ChfBs6TMhT – 5:32 PM
#Celtics’ Marcus Smart fined $25,000z pic.twitter.com/ChfBs6TMhT – 5:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Celtics’ Marcus Smart is fined $25,00 for initiating an on-court altercation and pulling #Hawks’ Trae Young to the floor. pic.twitter.com/nO315vxrKo – 5:31 PM
#Celtics’ Marcus Smart is fined $25,00 for initiating an on-court altercation and pulling #Hawks’ Trae Young to the floor. pic.twitter.com/nO315vxrKo – 5:31 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart has been fined $25,000 by NBA for his altercation with Trae Young on Saturday night – 5:31 PM
Marcus Smart has been fined $25,000 by NBA for his altercation with Trae Young on Saturday night – 5:31 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#NBA fines Marcus Smart $25K for his on-court actions and ejection Saturday against #Hawks. #Celtics. – 5:31 PM
#NBA fines Marcus Smart $25K for his on-court actions and ejection Saturday against #Hawks. #Celtics. – 5:31 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Stoudamire had a profound impact on this group, particularly on Marcus Smart, who he spoke plainly to and emphasized erasing some of the reckless plays from his game. My interview with him from October:
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/10/28/nba… – 3:01 PM
Stoudamire had a profound impact on this group, particularly on Marcus Smart, who he spoke plainly to and emphasized erasing some of the reckless plays from his game. My interview with him from October:
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/10/28/nba… – 3:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Marcus Smart get ejected after scuffle with Trae Young nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/12/wat… – 10:22 AM
Watch Marcus Smart get ejected after scuffle with Trae Young nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/12/wat… – 10:22 AM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young pulled down in scuffle as Hawks fall to Celtics ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 12:48 AM
Trae Young pulled down in scuffle as Hawks fall to Celtics ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 12:48 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Right after Blake Griffin saw Marcus Smart take down Trae Young, he walked over to see Joe Mazzulla grabbing his whiteboard:
“We’re in the huddle & Joe has Marcus out on there…he’s got him don’t he board & I look at him like there’s no chance he’s out there, Malcolm get ready.” – 10:51 PM
Right after Blake Griffin saw Marcus Smart take down Trae Young, he walked over to see Joe Mazzulla grabbing his whiteboard:
“We’re in the huddle & Joe has Marcus out on there…he’s got him don’t he board & I look at him like there’s no chance he’s out there, Malcolm get ready.” – 10:51 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Pool report on Marcus Smart ejection. pic.twitter.com/pt3XOCjcLb – 10:34 PM
Pool report on Marcus Smart ejection. pic.twitter.com/pt3XOCjcLb – 10:34 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
From the pool report with @Lauren L. Williams:
QUESTION: “Why was Trae Young assessed a technical?”
WRIGHT: “For getting up and pointing in Marcus Smart’s Face” pic.twitter.com/kceKtVCjEI – 10:31 PM
From the pool report with @Lauren L. Williams:
QUESTION: “Why was Trae Young assessed a technical?”
WRIGHT: “For getting up and pointing in Marcus Smart’s Face” pic.twitter.com/kceKtVCjEI – 10:31 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The explanation for Trae Young’s technical was: “For getting up and pointing in Marcus Smart’s Face” – 10:31 PM
The explanation for Trae Young’s technical was: “For getting up and pointing in Marcus Smart’s Face” – 10:31 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Quin Snyder has mentioned overhelping on more than one occasion this week, and in his postgame tonight, Trae Young referred specifically to strong-side overhelp being an issue. – 10:20 PM
Quin Snyder has mentioned overhelping on more than one occasion this week, and in his postgame tonight, Trae Young referred specifically to strong-side overhelp being an issue. – 10:20 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young on the fracas with Smart: “I didn’t get an explanation … I’ve got nothing much to say.” – 10:19 PM
Trae Young on the fracas with Smart: “I didn’t get an explanation … I’ve got nothing much to say.” – 10:19 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Marcus Smart was in control the whole time. Look at his face during the slam! pic.twitter.com/BwwPrttiRy – 10:09 PM
Marcus Smart was in control the whole time. Look at his face during the slam! pic.twitter.com/BwwPrttiRy – 10:09 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Marcus Smart and Trae Young got into it during Celtics-Hawks 👀 pic.twitter.com/Dz1qOBFRdr – 9:58 PM
Marcus Smart and Trae Young got into it during Celtics-Hawks 👀 pic.twitter.com/Dz1qOBFRdr – 9:58 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The #Celtics pulled off the win on Saturday night over the Hawks but not before we saw some fireworks between Marcus Smart and Trae Young masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 9:57 PM
The #Celtics pulled off the win on Saturday night over the Hawks but not before we saw some fireworks between Marcus Smart and Trae Young masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 9:57 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young gets a technical foul.
Marcus Smart gets a technical foul and an ejection. – 9:45 PM
Trae Young gets a technical foul.
Marcus Smart gets a technical foul and an ejection. – 9:45 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The Celtics might win, but the lack of composure on the Brown foul on Bey, the Smart foul on Trae and then this whole situation is still bothersome. – 9:45 PM
The Celtics might win, but the lack of composure on the Brown foul on Bey, the Smart foul on Trae and then this whole situation is still bothersome. – 9:45 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Ejection on Marcus Smart. Technical foul on Trae Young. – 9:45 PM
Ejection on Marcus Smart. Technical foul on Trae Young. – 9:45 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Smart reacting to a nut kick by grabbing Trae Young and then falling down is one for the all-time Marcus Smart pantheon. – 9:44 PM
Smart reacting to a nut kick by grabbing Trae Young and then falling down is one for the all-time Marcus Smart pantheon. – 9:44 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Marcus Smart and Trae Young after the whistle pic.twitter.com/buzJxwYPJ7 – 9:43 PM
Marcus Smart and Trae Young after the whistle pic.twitter.com/buzJxwYPJ7 – 9:43 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Trae Young kicked Smart below the belt on the shot and they pummeled to the ground after getting tied down. – 9:41 PM
Trae Young kicked Smart below the belt on the shot and they pummeled to the ground after getting tied down. – 9:41 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
We have a situation … looked like Trae Young and Smart got into it after the whistle. I was too busy looking at Snyder fuming at refs. Refs going to monitor. – 9:40 PM
We have a situation … looked like Trae Young and Smart got into it after the whistle. I was too busy looking at Snyder fuming at refs. Refs going to monitor. – 9:40 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart just started a fight with Trae Young after it looked like young hit him in the balls driving by him. – 9:40 PM
Marcus Smart just started a fight with Trae Young after it looked like young hit him in the balls driving by him. – 9:40 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Man Trae Young takes so many trash shots. He’s so good, I don’t know why he plays like this. Just more apparent in person that he’s playing with little pace control when he attacks and doesn’t utilize his driving gravity well in the half court – 9:38 PM
Man Trae Young takes so many trash shots. He’s so good, I don’t know why he plays like this. Just more apparent in person that he’s playing with little pace control when he attacks and doesn’t utilize his driving gravity well in the half court – 9:38 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla is challenging the out of bounds call, which even Trae Young appeared to know Joe was gonna win. Trae did a crossover under Smart’s hand and just whiffed on the other end – 9:26 PM
Joe Mazzulla is challenging the out of bounds call, which even Trae Young appeared to know Joe was gonna win. Trae did a crossover under Smart’s hand and just whiffed on the other end – 9:26 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Trae Young seems to know that’ll be Celtics ball. He’s complaining to the ref that he was fouled as he walks to the bench for the challenge. – 9:26 PM
Trae Young seems to know that’ll be Celtics ball. He’s complaining to the ref that he was fouled as he walks to the bench for the challenge. – 9:26 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The #Celtics jumped on the Hawks to start the second, and now lead 71-61 at the half. Jayson Tatum (18 pts), Jaylen Brown (12) and Malcolm Brogdon (11) leading the way for Boston. Trae Young (17) and De’Andre Hunter (12) carrying the Hawks. – 8:33 PM
The #Celtics jumped on the Hawks to start the second, and now lead 71-61 at the half. Jayson Tatum (18 pts), Jaylen Brown (12) and Malcolm Brogdon (11) leading the way for Boston. Trae Young (17) and De’Andre Hunter (12) carrying the Hawks. – 8:33 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Trae Young had 17 pts and 11 assists in the first half
.. and the Hawks trail by double figures. It’s 71-61 Celtics in a defense-optional affair. – 8:31 PM
Trae Young had 17 pts and 11 assists in the first half
.. and the Hawks trail by double figures. It’s 71-61 Celtics in a defense-optional affair. – 8:31 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
When Trae re-entered off the bench tonight, he took off a wrap around his lower back. He has since taken a cross-check from Marcus Smart and came up fiddling with his left ankle after contact on a near-steal. – 8:31 PM
When Trae re-entered off the bench tonight, he took off a wrap around his lower back. He has since taken a cross-check from Marcus Smart and came up fiddling with his left ankle after contact on a near-steal. – 8:31 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
.@isaiahthomas isn’t giving up on his NBA dreams (he’s been wise enough financially that he can resist overseas offers).
What he’s up to now … and what Marcus Smart and Al Horford think about their ex-teammate and his future.
Only in @HeavyOnSports:
bit.ly/3T8L1nE – 8:25 PM
.@isaiahthomas isn’t giving up on his NBA dreams (he’s been wise enough financially that he can resist overseas offers).
What he’s up to now … and what Marcus Smart and Al Horford think about their ex-teammate and his future.
Only in @HeavyOnSports:
bit.ly/3T8L1nE – 8:25 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the celtics are asking “where is trae young?” on every single offensive possession and the hawks are not liking the answer – 8:17 PM
the celtics are asking “where is trae young?” on every single offensive possession and the hawks are not liking the answer – 8:17 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Lots of points in the first quarter between Boston and Atlanta, ending with the Hawks on top 38-37. The stars have definitely shown up, with Tatum (12 pts) and Trae Young (11 pts) leading the way in scoring for Boston and Atlanta, respectively. – 8:06 PM
Lots of points in the first quarter between Boston and Atlanta, ending with the Hawks on top 38-37. The stars have definitely shown up, with Tatum (12 pts) and Trae Young (11 pts) leading the way in scoring for Boston and Atlanta, respectively. – 8:06 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Blake Griffin once again getting the call over Grant, Muscala, Kornet etc. Two layups and took a charge on Trae during this stint. – 8:03 PM
Blake Griffin once again getting the call over Grant, Muscala, Kornet etc. Two layups and took a charge on Trae during this stint. – 8:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Mikal since being traded to Brooklyn:
More points than
— Tatum
— Harden
— Jokic
— Booker
— Butler
— Fox
More 3s than
— LaVine
— Garland
— Haliburton
— Luka
— Trae
— Huerter pic.twitter.com/sijaAX4n0b – 1:59 PM
Mikal since being traded to Brooklyn:
More points than
— Tatum
— Harden
— Jokic
— Booker
— Butler
— Fox
More 3s than
— LaVine
— Garland
— Haliburton
— Luka
— Trae
— Huerter pic.twitter.com/sijaAX4n0b – 1:59 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae hit a 3 then shhhhh-ed the crowd. There’s just over 1:00 in the game. Hawks up 109-104. – 9:19 PM
Trae hit a 3 then shhhhh-ed the crowd. There’s just over 1:00 in the game. Hawks up 109-104. – 9:19 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Trae Young with another well timed 3-pointer and then shushes the Capital One Arena crowd – 9:18 PM
Trae Young with another well timed 3-pointer and then shushes the Capital One Arena crowd – 9:18 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae wasn’t happy with foul call with 2:03 left. He hit Kuzma after a TO but it’s because Beal pushed him into the contact. – 9:18 PM
Trae wasn’t happy with foul call with 2:03 left. He hit Kuzma after a TO but it’s because Beal pushed him into the contact. – 9:18 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young gets called for his first foul of the game but the Hawks are over the limit. Kuzma will go to the line for 2 with the Hawks nursing a 106-101 lead with 2:03 to go. – 9:16 PM
Trae Young gets called for his first foul of the game but the Hawks are over the limit. Kuzma will go to the line for 2 with the Hawks nursing a 106-101 lead with 2:03 to go. – 9:16 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
De’Andre felt there was contact on a 3PA and was incensed when there was no call. Even after Trae knocked down the 2nd chance 3, De’Andre was still sniping at the official. – 9:06 PM
De’Andre felt there was contact on a 3PA and was incensed when there was no call. Even after Trae knocked down the 2nd chance 3, De’Andre was still sniping at the official. – 9:06 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young hits another 3 and pointed at Quin who pointed right back at him. Hawks are on a 13-2 run. Young heads to the line after drawing a foul off Avdija. – 8:40 PM
Trae Young hits another 3 and pointed at Quin who pointed right back at him. Hawks are on a 13-2 run. Young heads to the line after drawing a foul off Avdija. – 8:40 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Easy to say the Wizards should not allow themselves to get frustrated by officiating, but it’s egregious time and time again
Delon Wright strips Trae Young at the end of the half and Young grabs his arm to stop a transition opportunity and no whistle – 8:03 PM
Easy to say the Wizards should not allow themselves to get frustrated by officiating, but it’s egregious time and time again
Delon Wright strips Trae Young at the end of the half and Young grabs his arm to stop a transition opportunity and no whistle – 8:03 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks looking to stretch the lead, they’re up 56-47 after a Trae Young 3 with 33.9 in the half. – 8:00 PM
Hawks looking to stretch the lead, they’re up 56-47 after a Trae Young 3 with 33.9 in the half. – 8:00 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young fakes a behind the back pass on his drive and then kicks out to Bogi. Jalen Johnson sets a screen and Bogi finds Trae in the corner for 3. Then Jalen gets inside for a layup. The Hawks are starting find some rhythm after Saddiq Bey hits a 3. Hawks down 27-24. – 7:33 PM
Trae Young fakes a behind the back pass on his drive and then kicks out to Bogi. Jalen Johnson sets a screen and Bogi finds Trae in the corner for 3. Then Jalen gets inside for a layup. The Hawks are starting find some rhythm after Saddiq Bey hits a 3. Hawks down 27-24. – 7:33 PM
More on this storyline
Smart had 11 points and 6 assists in 36 minutes before being ejected, and Young finished the game with 35 points and 13 assists in 34 minutes. “It’s over. … This is a competitive game. Guys mixed it up. I think our security guys did a good job keeping everything in line and we finished the game. There are a lot of other things that we got to worry about, to be honest with you,” Hawks head coach Quin Snyder reacted to the episode. -via BasketNews / March 12, 2023
Smart was called for an initial foul before a lengthy review by the officials called both players for technical fouls and ejected Smart. “I just saw them both kind of go down, definitely chirping at each other going down,” Celtics center Al Horford said. “We were all in there trying to do damage control.” -via BasketNews / March 12, 2023
“Quin’s a hell of a coach, hell of a person,” Young said after the Hawks swept a key two-game series in D.C. over the Wizards last week, giving them a little breathing room over the Raptors and Wizards in the Play-In chase. “I just continue to take it day-by-day. We’re continuing to learn each other. It’s been a great process so far. It’s just the beginning. I know we’re going to win a lot of games here. We’re going to win a lot of games together. So, that’s the plan.” -via The Athletic / March 13, 2023
What did you want to establish with Trae going forward? I haven’t had a specific agenda. That’s why I felt like being thrown into it with all the guys — with D.J. (Dejounte Murray), with Hunt (De’Andre Hunter), with Trae, you kind of go down the line — just being together and being around each other, those windows that you feel, those things that you think are important, present themselves, and then you can talk about them. Whatever that might be. Rather than kind of having a list of things. Let’s experience it first. Let me get to know them, them get to know me, and to the extent that everybody gives each other the benefit of the doubt on trust, until that gets violated in some way — and maybe it will, even unknowingly. But even that is an experience, if you’re transparent about everything, that can help you grow as a team, and grow as a coach. -via The Athletic / March 13, 2023