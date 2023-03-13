Live stream: Pacers 5, Pistons 8

The Indiana Pacers (31-37) play against the Detroit Pistons (15-53) at Little Caesars Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday March 13, 2023

Indiana Pacers 5, Detroit Pistons 8 (Q1 07:49)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Pacers a 2 of 9 start from the field. Nesmith has both buckets.

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Killian has of 6 of the Pistons' first 8 points.

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Nesmith the pull-up jumper. He's got all five of the Pacers' points.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Good start for Killian Hayes. He's scored or assisted the first six points.

Tony East @TEastNBA

Two fouls on Isaiah Jackson in 1:32 of play. Pacers leaving him in for now.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

it was Chris Duarte's turn tonight in the pregame huddle.😂

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Aaron Nesmith for 3 to make it 3-2 Pacers.

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Pistons win the tip and this is underway. Nembhard on Hayes, Duarte on McGruder, Hield on Livers, Nesmith on Omoruyi, Jackson on Wiseman.

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Rodney McGruder, Isaiah Livers, Eugene Omoruyi, James Wiseman.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Oshae Brissett and assistant coach Ronald Nored going 1-on-1 in pregame.😂

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

New: Pontiac native Isaiah Jackson played with tenacity in his homecoming game against the

New: Pontiac native Isaiah Jackson played with tenacity in his homecoming game against the #Pistons, living up to his childhood nickname, "Caveboy," given by his father. "At a very young age, he was just more energetic than his siblings & everybody else."

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Tony East @TEastNBA

Buddy Hield is available to play today. Still hasn't missed a game this season.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Report for tonight’s game in Detroit (1/2):

Buddy Hield – Available (sore left foot)

Tyrese Haliburton – Out (bruised left knee)

T.J. McConnell – Out (sore back)

Myles Turner – Out (sore lower back)

Injury Report for tonight's game in Detroit (1/2):
Buddy Hield – Available (sore left foot)
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (bruised left knee)
T.J. McConnell – Out (sore back)
Myles Turner – Out (sore lower back)

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Here’s a pic of the “In It For My City” chain that the first 3,130 fans will receive tonight as the #Pistons celebrate 313 Day.

Here's a pic of the "In It For My City" chain that the first 3,130 fans will receive tonight as the #Pistons celebrate 313 Day.

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Carlisle on Mathurin: "I've been talking to him every day. He's making some real positive strides with his rehab."

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Also asked Casey about the balance Wiseman has to find between posting up and setting screens: Said the biggest thing for him is to be more decisive. Added that it will come with time. Also noted that learning which side the guards like screens on will help.

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Asked Casey if he's gotten a feel for Wiseman's outside shooting. He said he's coming along but wants him to "master the paint first" and gradually bring him along as a shooter, similar to Stewart. Said Duren will have opportunities to shoot down the road as well.

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

Back at Little Caesar's Arena for Night 2 of Pacers-Pistons. Dwayne Casey said the Pistons might play two bigs just because they're so short-handed.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Asked Casey which young player, if any, has quickly built some trust similar to the vets, in regards to trusting them to make right play: "Killian is becoming that. The young, old head at point guard." Also noted Jalen Duren as well.

Tony East @TEastNBA

Another chance for Andrew Nembhard to run the show tonight in Detroit with Haliburton and McConnell out:

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

NBA adjusted its national TV schedule

Games moving onto NBA TV:

OKC Thunder at Clippers on March 23

Bucks at Nuggets on March 25

Mavericks at Pacers on March 27

Games moving off of NBA TV:

Nets at Heat on March 25

Pelicans at Clippers on March 25

NBA adjusted its national TV schedule
Games moving onto NBA TV:
OKC Thunder at Clippers on March 23
Bucks at Nuggets on March 25
Mavericks at Pacers on March 27
Games moving off of NBA TV:
Nets at Heat on March 25
Pelicans at Clippers on March 25
Bucks at Pistons on March 27

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The NBA just announced that the

The NBA just announced that the #Pistons home game against the Bucks on March 27 will no longer be televised by NBA TV. It was supposed to be their 4th & final national TV game, but since their TNT game also got taken away, it leaves DET with 2 national TV games this season.

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks games moved around television wise – March 25 game at Denver is now on NBATV, and the March 27 gave vs. Detroit has been pulled off that network.

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

StatMuse @statmuse

Best offensive rating since the All-Star break:

128.1 — Kings

125.3 — 76ers

124.2 — Hawks

Best offensive rating since the All-Star break:
128.1 — Kings
125.3 — 76ers
124.2 — Hawks
123.3 — Pacers

NBA Math @NBA_Math

March 13 RPR ROY:

1. Jalen Williams: 4.9

2. Paolo Banchero: 4.7

3. Walker Kessler: 3.5

4. Bennedict Mathurin: 3.1

5. Keegan Murray: 2.5

6. Jalen Duren: 2.4

7. Jaden Ivey: 2.1

8. Tari Eason: 1.0

9. Jabari Smith Jr.: 0.9

March 13 RPR ROY:
1. Jalen Williams: 4.9
2. Paolo Banchero: 4.7
3. Walker Kessler: 3.5
4. Bennedict Mathurin: 3.1
5. Keegan Murray: 2.5
6. Jalen Duren: 2.4
7. Jaden Ivey: 2.1
8. Tari Eason: 1.0
9. Jabari Smith Jr.: 0.9
10. Jeremy Sochan: 0.7

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Wondering what will be going on tonight during #Pistons313Day?

Wondering what will be going on tonight during #Pistons313Day?
Check out the activations happening around @LCArena_Detroit️ ⬇️

Buddy Hield @buddyhield

Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾💯