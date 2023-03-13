Live stream: Pacers 5, Pistons 8

The Indiana Pacers (31-37) play against the Detroit Pistons (15-53) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday March 13, 2023
Indiana Pacers 5, Detroit Pistons 8 (Q1 07:49)
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers a 2 of 9 start from the field. Nesmith has both buckets. – 7:16 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Nesmith the pull-up jumper. He’s got all five of the Pacers’ points. – 7:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Good start for Killian Hayes. He’s scored or assisted the first six points. – 7:13 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pistons win the tip and this is underway. Nembhard on Hayes, Duarte on McGruder, Hield on Livers, Nesmith on Omoruyi, Jackson on Wiseman. – 7:10 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Rodney McGruder, Isaiah Livers, Eugene Omoruyi, James Wiseman. – 6:49 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Rodney McGruder, Isaiah Livers, Eugene Omoruyi and James Wiseman. – 6:37 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/7ihbXANWIN – 6:29 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New: Pontiac native Isaiah Jackson played with tenacity in his homecoming game against the #Pistons, living up to his childhood nickname, “Caveboy,” given by his father.
“At a very young age, he was just more energetic than his siblings & everybody else.” detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 6:21 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Detroit (1/2):
Buddy Hield – Available (sore left foot)
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (bruised left knee)
T.J. McConnell – Out (sore back)
Myles Turner – Out (sore lower back)
@OrthoIndy | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/G707uup8Uv – 6:06 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Here’s a pic of the “In It For My City” chain that the first 3,130 fans will receive tonight as the #Pistons celebrate 313 Day.
S/O to @_Dwin92 of the @JRLADetroit for letting me take the photo. pic.twitter.com/JNPyPU6wwm – 5:48 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Carlisle on Mathurin: “I’ve been talking to him every day. He’s making some real positive strides with his rehab.” – 5:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Also asked Casey about the balance Wiseman has to find between posting up and setting screens: Said the biggest thing for him is to be more decisive. Added that it will come with time. Also noted that learning which side the guards like screens on will help. – 5:29 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Asked Casey if he’s gotten a feel for Wiseman’s outside shooting. He said he’s coming along but wants him to “master the paint first” and gradually bring him along as a shooter, similar to Stewart. Said Duren will have opportunities to shoot down the road as well. – 5:22 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Back at Little Caesar’s Arena for Night 2 of Pacers-Pistons. Dwayne Casey said the Pistons might play two bigs just because they’re so short-handed. – 5:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Asked Casey which young player, if any, has quickly built some trust similar to the vets, in regards to trusting them to make right play: “Killian is becoming that. The young, old head at point guard.” Also noted Jalen Duren as well. – 5:18 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Another chance for Andrew Nembhard to run the show tonight in Detroit with Haliburton and McConnell out: pic.twitter.com/bOeDJ3UkDf – 5:08 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
NBA adjusted its national TV schedule
Games moving onto NBA TV:
OKC Thunder at Clippers on March 23
Bucks at Nuggets on March 25
Mavericks at Pacers on March 27
Games moving off of NBA TV:
Nets at Heat on March 25
Pelicans at Clippers on March 25
Bucks at Pistons on March 27 – 4:10 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The NBA just announced that the #Pistons home game against the Bucks on March 27 will no longer be televised by NBA TV.
It was supposed to be their 4th & final national TV game, but since their TNT game also got taken away, it leaves DET with 2 national TV games this season. – 4:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks games moved around television wise – March 25 game at Denver is now on NBATV, and the March 27 gave vs. Detroit has been pulled off that network. – 4:05 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The wait is OVER. We’re dropping the ultimate 313 Collection with local fashion creatives @TyMopkins and Mia Ray.
These two DET icons created a unique Detroit-inspired merchandise pieces – paying homage to the city they both grew up in 💙❤️
🔗:https://t.co/amrw0BsCqq pic.twitter.com/3K5TXcxZjc – 3:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Best offensive rating since the All-Star break:
128.1 — Kings
125.3 — 76ers
124.2 — Hawks
123.3 — Pacers pic.twitter.com/KipUyx7awO – 2:47 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 13 RPR ROY:
1. Jalen Williams: 4.9
2. Paolo Banchero: 4.7
3. Walker Kessler: 3.5
4. Bennedict Mathurin: 3.1
5. Keegan Murray: 2.5
6. Jalen Duren: 2.4
7. Jaden Ivey: 2.1
8. Tari Eason: 1.0
9. Jabari Smith Jr.: 0.9
10. Jeremy Sochan: 0.7 pic.twitter.com/fe06nPZ8hh – 2:45 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Wondering what will be going on tonight during #Pistons313Day?
Check out the activations happening around @LCArena_Detroit️ ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1EiiE3ojYM – 2:17 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
shootaround scenes.📸
@StVincentIN | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/6wEYxQAwim – 2:13 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Wondering what will be going on tonight during #Pistons313Day?
Check out the activations happening around @LCArena_Detroit️ ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2zZMCSYFOF – 1:10 PM
