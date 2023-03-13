Live stream: Suns 14, Warriors 39

The Phoenix Suns (37-30) play against the Golden State Warriors (35-33) at Chase Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Monday March 13, 2023

Phoenix Suns 14, Golden State Warriors 39 (Q1 01:36)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Not much analysis needed for this one so far. Suns just getting waxed by the Splash Brothers and can’t get anything going offensively – Not much analysis needed for this one so far. Suns just getting waxed by the Splash Brothers and can’t get anything going offensively – 10:34 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Steph and Klay are doing extremely rude things to the Suns. – Steph and Klay are doing extremely rude things to the Suns. – 10:33 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

This is the best we’ve seen the Warriors play in a long, long time. Already up 21 points with 2:05 left in the first quarter. However, lots of basketball left. – This is the best we’ve seen the Warriors play in a long, long time. Already up 21 points with 2:05 left in the first quarter. However, lots of basketball left. – 10:33 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

This is the most alive the Warriors and Chase Center have been all season in a first quarter – This is the most alive the Warriors and Chase Center have been all season in a first quarter – 10:32 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Klay Thompson’s first quarter: 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting, 4-of-6 from three. This is tied for his second-most in any quarter this season (season-high is 20). – Klay Thompson’s first quarter: 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting, 4-of-6 from three. This is tied for his second-most in any quarter this season (season-high is 20). – 10:30 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin



Up 29-12 with 3:21 left in 1st.

Thompson has outscored Phoenix by himself with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting (4-of-6 on 3s).

Suns 5-of-16 FGs (2-of-6 on 3s). – #Warriors trying to run #Suns out the building early.Up 29-12 with 3:21 left in 1st.Thompson has outscored Phoenix by himself with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting (4-of-6 on 3s).Suns 5-of-16 FGs (2-of-6 on 3s). – 10:29 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns are not playing well either obviously but this is just one hell of a haymaker. – Suns are not playing well either obviously but this is just one hell of a haymaker. – 10:28 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

JaMychal Green 3-ball gives Warriors 29-12 lead, 3:21 left in the first quarter. PHX timeout – JaMychal Green 3-ball gives Warriors 29-12 lead, 3:21 left in the first quarter. PHX timeout – 10:28 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Klay Thompson outwardly fired up for this matchup against Devin Booker and the Suns. Eighteen first quarter points. Bobbing and chatting after every make. Gave a too small sign after post score over Okogie. Said something to Phoenix bench after getting subbed out. GSW up 29-12. – Klay Thompson outwardly fired up for this matchup against Devin Booker and the Suns. Eighteen first quarter points. Bobbing and chatting after every make. Gave a too small sign after post score over Okogie. Said something to Phoenix bench after getting subbed out. GSW up 29-12. – 10:28 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Klay Thompson gets a blow after pouring in 18 points in the first 8 minutes.

Warriors 26, Suns 12 – Klay Thompson gets a blow after pouring in 18 points in the first 8 minutes.Warriors 26, Suns 12 – 10:27 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Championship basketball from the Warriors. Reminiscent of the Christmas matchup last year. – Championship basketball from the Warriors. Reminiscent of the Christmas matchup last year. – 10:27 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

This is what happens when the Warriors aren’t fouling. They’re out running right by the Suns up and down the floor – This is what happens when the Warriors aren’t fouling. They’re out running right by the Suns up and down the floor – 10:27 PM

Nick Wright @getnickwright

Draymond doing everything he can to get his 16th technical (and a mandatory suspension) despite the Warriors being up 15 early. – Draymond doing everything he can to get his 16th technical (and a mandatory suspension) despite the Warriors being up 15 early. – 10:26 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Klay Thompson has 16 points (6 of 8 from the field, 4 of 6 from deep) in the first seven minutes tonight.

Warriors up 24-12. – Klay Thompson has 16 points (6 of 8 from the field, 4 of 6 from deep) in the first seven minutes tonight.Warriors up 24-12. – 10:26 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Thompson giving the “too small” sign after taking Okogie inside and scoring.

Thompson giving the “too small” sign after taking Okogie inside and scoring. #Suns down 24-12 as Lee answers with a 3. – 10:25 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Klay Thompson has hit 4 3-pointers in the first 6 minutes and change of this first quarter. Warriors’ activity on offense has been stellar, but the Suns really can’t afford to lose that guy on D – Klay Thompson has hit 4 3-pointers in the first 6 minutes and change of this first quarter. Warriors’ activity on offense has been stellar, but the Suns really can’t afford to lose that guy on D – 10:25 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Klay Thompson has started 4/6 from 3-point range and has 14 of the Warriors’ 22 points. Dubs up 13 with 5:23 left in the first quarter. – Klay Thompson has started 4/6 from 3-point range and has 14 of the Warriors’ 22 points. Dubs up 13 with 5:23 left in the first quarter. – 10:24 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Klay Thompson has four threes

we’re six minutes into the game ☔️ – Klay Thompson has four threeswe’re six minutes into the game ☔️ – 10:23 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Jordan Poole in for Donte DiVincenzo. Looks Donte has something around his back after taking that hard hit from Chris Paul – Jordan Poole in for Donte DiVincenzo. Looks Donte has something around his back after taking that hard hit from Chris Paul – 10:23 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Next six games for the Jazz: Celtics, Kings, Blazers, Bucks, kings, Suns – Next six games for the Jazz: Celtics, Kings, Blazers, Bucks, kings, Suns – 10:22 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Warriors are locked in. Flying around on offense and maximizing space defensively. Much better defensive possessions for Phoenix in the last few. Offense is slow and matchup hunting. – Warriors are locked in. Flying around on offense and maximizing space defensively. Much better defensive possessions for Phoenix in the last few. Offense is slow and matchup hunting. – 10:21 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Warriors fans are really into this one early. The Suns getting KD (even though he’s out) and the chance to jeer Chris Paul seems to have energized them. – Warriors fans are really into this one early. The Suns getting KD (even though he’s out) and the chance to jeer Chris Paul seems to have energized them. – 10:19 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Chris Paul exalts in his disguised transition take foul – Chris Paul exalts in his disguised transition take foul – 10:17 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Both teams going at switches on offense. Warriors are getting great stuff out of it. – Both teams going at switches on offense. Warriors are getting great stuff out of it. – 10:17 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Best start by the Warriors in a long, long time – Best start by the Warriors in a long, long time – 10:16 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Well well well. A fast start. Warriors race out to a 10-2 lead over the Suns with nine minutes left in the first quarter. – Well well well. A fast start. Warriors race out to a 10-2 lead over the Suns with nine minutes left in the first quarter. – 10:14 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors raced out to an 8-0 run before the Suns got on the board. This team just might have decided starting strong matters – Warriors raced out to an 8-0 run before the Suns got on the board. This team just might have decided starting strong matters – 10:13 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Quickest first shot ever. Klay Thompson wastes no time and gets on the board with a 3. – Quickest first shot ever. Klay Thompson wastes no time and gets on the board with a 3. – 10:11 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Suns at Golden State in what would be every other West team’s ideal quarterfinals matchup 🤣 – Suns at Golden State in what would be every other West team’s ideal quarterfinals matchup 🤣 – 10:06 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Birthday eve means special b-day kicks.

Stephen’s rocking the Curry 10 ‘Splash Party’ colorway tonight on Warriors Ground 🎉

#CurryBrand 10:02 PM Birthday eve means special b-day kicks.Stephen’s rocking the Curry 10 ‘Splash Party’ colorway tonight on Warriors Ground 🎉#CurryBrand pic.twitter.com/2Kz5Av5wTe

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Stephen A. Smith says the Lakers have a higher ceiling than the Warriors in the playoffs. 10:00 PM Stephen A. Smith says the Lakers have a higher ceiling than the Warriors in the playoffs. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/13/ste…

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

If the Wolves could’ve gotten one more stop against the Nets, they would be in 5th right now. Instead, a half-game behind GSW for 6th. That’s the way it’s gonna be for the next four weeks. So intense. – If the Wolves could’ve gotten one more stop against the Nets, they would be in 5th right now. Instead, a half-game behind GSW for 6th. That’s the way it’s gonna be for the next four weeks. So intense. – 9:58 PM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

Addendum – Mychal deserves a lot of credit for even considering a Warriors game at a time like that, shows a lot of dedication by the whole family. Wiggins and his family deserve some privacy and understanding from everyone. – Addendum – Mychal deserves a lot of credit for even considering a Warriors game at a time like that, shows a lot of dedication by the whole family. Wiggins and his family deserve some privacy and understanding from everyone. – 9:54 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Once again, a Grizzlies win over the Mavs really helps the Warriors. So would a Heat win over the Jazz right here – Once again, a Grizzlies win over the Mavs really helps the Warriors. So would a Heat win over the Jazz right here – 9:53 PM

Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR

James Wiseman scored 18 points with a career-high 14 rebounds and three blocks in tonight’s 117-97 win vs. IND. After recording three double-doubles through 60 games with Golden State, Wiseman has three double-doubles in just 11 games as a Piston. 9:42 PM James Wiseman scored 18 points with a career-high 14 rebounds and three blocks in tonight’s 117-97 win vs. IND. After recording three double-doubles through 60 games with Golden State, Wiseman has three double-doubles in just 11 games as a Piston. pic.twitter.com/cbWR1dhxUN

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

FINAL WARRIORS INJURY UPDATE BEFORE TIPOFF:

Draymond Green – available

Andre Iguodala – available

Jonathan Kuminga – OUT, right ankle sprain

GPII – OUT right adductor soreness

Ryan Rollins – OUT right foot surgery

Andrew Wiggins – OUT personal matter

#dubnation – 9:41 PM FINAL WARRIORS INJURY UPDATE BEFORE TIPOFF:Draymond Green – availableAndre Iguodala – availableJonathan Kuminga – OUT, right ankle sprainGPII – OUT right adductor sorenessRyan Rollins – OUT right foot surgeryAndrew Wiggins – OUT personal matter

James Ham @James_HamNBA

It should be an interesting night in Sacramento. Keegan Murray is coming off a rough, 0 point performance and Trey Lyles is on a nice run so I’m going with these two Kings for tonight’s Prize Picks. Tossed in a Steph Curry selection as well with him going pic.twitter.com/iWzsvuI1IG – 9:39 PM It should be an interesting night in Sacramento. Keegan Murray is coming off a rough, 0 point performance and Trey Lyles is on a nice run so I’m going with these two Kings for tonight’s Prize Picks. Tossed in a Steph Curry selection as well with him going https://t.co/010FcLlBkp…

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Steph Curry in his 4 games back from injury: 33.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.3 APG, 4.3 TPG, 1.0 SPG, 50.6 FG%, 48.1 3P% (13.0 3PA/G), 94.4 FT%

First time the Suns are facing Steph without Bridges in a long time. Big test for Okogie tonight. – Steph Curry in his 4 games back from injury: 33.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.3 APG, 4.3 TPG, 1.0 SPG, 50.6 FG%, 48.1 3P% (13.0 3PA/G), 94.4 FT%First time the Suns are facing Steph without Bridges in a long time. Big test for Okogie tonight. – 9:36 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Casey on Wiseman: “Once the game slows down for him, the sky is going to be the limit for him. That’s why I think Golden State didn’t want to let him go.” – Casey on Wiseman: “Once the game slows down for him, the sky is going to be the limit for him. That’s why I think Golden State didn’t want to let him go.” – 9:36 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Steph Curry spoke about the possibility of playing another game in the Oracle Arena before his career is over. 9:35 PM Steph Curry spoke about the possibility of playing another game in the Oracle Arena before his career is over. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/13/ste…

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Kevin Durant hasn’t played in front of the Warriors home fans since he left Golden State in 2019.

Steve Kerr says the Warriors have a video tribute planned for when that day comes.

(via pic.twitter.com/F2misq9nDy – 9:35 PM Kevin Durant hasn’t played in front of the Warriors home fans since he left Golden State in 2019.Steve Kerr says the Warriors have a video tribute planned for when that day comes.(via @Kendra Andrews

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

ICYMI: On Donte DiVincenzo closing for the Warriors, and his breakout shooting season being so key when it matters most 9:34 PM ICYMI: On Donte DiVincenzo closing for the Warriors, and his breakout shooting season being so key when it matters most nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors starters tonight vs Suns

Steph Curry

Donte DiVincenzo

Klay Thompson

Draymond Green

Kevon Looney – Warriors starters tonight vs SunsSteph CurryDonte DiVincenzoKlay ThompsonDraymond GreenKevon Looney – 9:33 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I guess it’s a good sign.”

Monty Williams on #Suns GM James Jones saying Kevin Durant (ankle) would play if this was the playoffs.

Also addressed Landry Shamet (foot), saying he’s just been getting up shots.

Hasn’t played since Jan. 16. 9:28 PM “I guess it’s a good sign.”Monty Williams on #Suns GM James Jones saying Kevin Durant (ankle) would play if this was the playoffs.Also addressed Landry Shamet (foot), saying he’s just been getting up shots.Hasn’t played since Jan. 16. pic.twitter.com/F0c9RUkokB

Golden State Warriors @warriors

All love back home after a full-court shot didn’t go as planned 🫶 9:28 PM All love back home after a full-court shot didn’t go as planned 🫶 pic.twitter.com/AB9h3WDctA

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

“There’s definitely hope and optimism that he’ll be able to play at some point.”

Gary Payton II will be re-evaluated in 10 days, and miss at least 6 more games 9:09 PM “There’s definitely hope and optimism that he’ll be able to play at some point.”Gary Payton II will be re-evaluated in 10 days, and miss at least 6 more games nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Jabari Smith Jr is 5-of-5 from 3. He’s like a better version of Steph Curry right now – Jabari Smith Jr is 5-of-5 from 3. He’s like a better version of Steph Curry right now – 9:05 PM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

For anyone questioning Andrew Wiggins dedication, it was reported by @Con_Chron last year that he delayed his girlfriends labor for a game. essentiallysports.com/nba-basketball… – 8:57 PM For anyone questioning Andrew Wiggins dedication, it was reported by @Con_Chron last year that he delayed his girlfriends labor for a game. #dubnation

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

My tweet was horribly worded but I meant I don’t think the Warriors know exactly when he’ll be back either. I get wondering for sure but I’ve seen so many nasty replies on any tweet about Wiggins. Come on, this is a guy who reportedly delayed his girlfriend’s labor for a game. – My tweet was horribly worded but I meant I don’t think the Warriors know exactly when he’ll be back either. I get wondering for sure but I’ve seen so many nasty replies on any tweet about Wiggins. Come on, this is a guy who reportedly delayed his girlfriend’s labor for a game. – 8:56 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Is there a sports book that will allow me to wager on Cam Reddish FG attempts tomorrow night?

I don’t care if the number is infinity – I’m taking the over. – Is there a sports book that will allow me to wager on Cam Reddish FG attempts tomorrow night?I don’t care if the number is infinity – I’m taking the over. – 8:51 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“We’ve been playing way too much defense as of late.”

Monty Williams. #Suns 8:48 PM “We’ve been playing way too much defense as of late.”Monty Williams. #Suns pic.twitter.com/y5LnQDzVxc

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams addressing the role for the players who play around Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.

Who do you think will play the most once Durant (ankle) returns?

Josh Okogie, Torrey Craig, Terrence Ross or someone else? #Suns 8:47 PM Monty Williams addressing the role for the players who play around Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.Who do you think will play the most once Durant (ankle) returns?Josh Okogie, Torrey Craig, Terrence Ross or someone else? #Suns pic.twitter.com/4l2M1CsoZg

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Earlier tweet regarding Andre Iguodala’s status has been deleted. He is, as of now, AVAILABLE for Warriors vs Suns tonight.

It’s Jonathan Kuminga (R ankle) who is OUT. – Earlier tweet regarding Andre Iguodala’s status has been deleted. He is, as of now, AVAILABLE for Warriors vs Suns tonight.It’s Jonathan Kuminga (R ankle) who is OUT. – 8:45 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Jrue Holiday led the way with 33 points & had a crucial steal to help lift the Bucks past the Suns, 104-101 on February 26th.

⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind 8:45 PM Jrue Holiday led the way with 33 points & had a crucial steal to help lift the Bucks past the Suns, 104-101 on February 26th.⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/55bYNwIauG

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

UPDATE: the Warriors say GPII is making progress & will begin on court activities. He’s set to be reevaluated in 10 days. The next step would be practicing & then scrimmaging before being cleared for games. Theoretically GPII could return in time for the postseason. 8:45 PM UPDATE: the Warriors say GPII is making progress & will begin on court activities. He’s set to be reevaluated in 10 days. The next step would be practicing & then scrimmaging before being cleared for games. Theoretically GPII could return in time for the postseason. #DubNation

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Kevin Durant has yet to play a game in front of Chase Center fans, because of Covid or the timing of his injuries.

Kerr said, “We’ve always had a planned Welcome Back video to thank him for everything he did for this franchise, then literally every game something comes up.” – Kevin Durant has yet to play a game in front of Chase Center fans, because of Covid or the timing of his injuries.Kerr said, “We’ve always had a planned Welcome Back video to thank him for everything he did for this franchise, then literally every game something comes up.” – 8:32 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Kerr says it’s a shame Kevin Durant hasn’t played in front Warriors fans since he left. They’ve had a video tribute ready to go, but haven’t gotten to play it.

“I think our fans would give him a lot of love-the applause and energy that he deserves for everything he did.” – Kerr says it’s a shame Kevin Durant hasn’t played in front Warriors fans since he left. They’ve had a video tribute ready to go, but haven’t gotten to play it.“I think our fans would give him a lot of love-the applause and energy that he deserves for everything he did.” – 8:31 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors’ Gary Payton II is making “good progress” in his return from a core-muscle injury and will be re-evaluated in 10 days.

https://t.co/K0TvmgnWB1 pic.twitter.com/SZY9JATRQE – 8:29 PM Warriors’ Gary Payton II is making “good progress” in his return from a core-muscle injury and will be re-evaluated in 10 days.

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Kerr said “it’s nuts” that KD has yet to play in front of Warriors fans since his departure. “We’ve always anticipated his return and we’ve always had a planned welcome back video to thank him for everything he did for this franchise and literally every game something comes up.” – Kerr said “it’s nuts” that KD has yet to play in front of Warriors fans since his departure. “We’ve always anticipated his return and we’ve always had a planned welcome back video to thank him for everything he did for this franchise and literally every game something comes up.” – 8:29 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Lester Quinones’ 10-day contract has expired, and Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb are both ineligible to play. Roster is down to 14. Kerr says conversations about what the team will do with the final roster spot, but no decision is made. Decision likely to come in the next few days. – Lester Quinones’ 10-day contract has expired, and Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb are both ineligible to play. Roster is down to 14. Kerr says conversations about what the team will do with the final roster spot, but no decision is made. Decision likely to come in the next few days. – 8:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Draymond Green (ankle) set to play tonight vs. #Suns, says Steve Kerr. #Warriors. 8:26 PM Draymond Green (ankle) set to play tonight vs. #Suns, says Steve Kerr. #Warriors. pic.twitter.com/7Ra8NSJG8q

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Jonathan Kuminga will not play tonight against the Suns. This will be his third consecutive game missed due to a right ankle sprain. – Jonathan Kuminga will not play tonight against the Suns. This will be his third consecutive game missed due to a right ankle sprain. – 8:25 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) will miss his third straight game tonight against Phoenix. Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala should be available to play, Kerr says. – Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) will miss his third straight game tonight against Phoenix. Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala should be available to play, Kerr says. – 8:24 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Warriors F Andre Iguodala (hip) is out tonight vs Suns. – Warriors F Andre Iguodala (hip) is out tonight vs Suns. – 8:24 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Jonathan Kuminga remains out tonight against the Suns with that ankle sprain. Had been upgraded to questionable. – Jonathan Kuminga remains out tonight against the Suns with that ankle sprain. Had been upgraded to questionable. – 8:24 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Jonathan Kuminga is OUT tonight against the Suns.

Steve Kerr expects Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala to play – Jonathan Kuminga is OUT tonight against the Suns.Steve Kerr expects Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala to play – 8:24 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Lester Quinones’ 10-day contract has expired, meaning neither Ty Jerome or Anthony Lamb are eligible to play tonight against Phoenix. Kerr said conversations are being had about what the team will do with its 15th roster spot. A decision is likely to be made in the coming days. – Lester Quinones’ 10-day contract has expired, meaning neither Ty Jerome or Anthony Lamb are eligible to play tonight against Phoenix. Kerr said conversations are being had about what the team will do with its 15th roster spot. A decision is likely to be made in the coming days. – 8:23 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Per Gary Payton II returning during the regular season or early in the postseason: ‘There’s definitely optimism,’ Warriors coach Steve Kerr says – Per Gary Payton II returning during the regular season or early in the postseason: ‘There’s definitely optimism,’ Warriors coach Steve Kerr says – 8:23 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Both Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb are ineligible tonight for the Warriors. Lester Quinones’ 10-day has expired. Roster is down to 14. Steve Kerr said nothing will be decided on 15th roster spot yet, but said he expects a decision on it in coming days. – Both Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb are ineligible tonight for the Warriors. Lester Quinones’ 10-day has expired. Roster is down to 14. Steve Kerr said nothing will be decided on 15th roster spot yet, but said he expects a decision on it in coming days. – 8:23 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Draymond Green, who rolled his ankle in Saturday’s game, is expected to play tonight, Kerr said.

“He understands his body, he knows what he needs to do to get ready.” – Draymond Green, who rolled his ankle in Saturday’s game, is expected to play tonight, Kerr said.“He understands his body, he knows what he needs to do to get ready.” – 8:23 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Ty Jerome will not be able to play tonight. Lester Quinones 10-day contract is complete and Anthony Lamb has not been converted, meaning the Warriors only have 14 active roster spots filled – Ty Jerome will not be able to play tonight. Lester Quinones 10-day contract is complete and Anthony Lamb has not been converted, meaning the Warriors only have 14 active roster spots filled – 8:22 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Kerr said “there’s definitely optimism” Gary Payton II could be back before the end of the regular season or beginning of postseason. – Kerr said “there’s definitely optimism” Gary Payton II could be back before the end of the regular season or beginning of postseason. – 8:21 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steve Kerr says “there’s definitely optimism” Gary Payton II will return this season. He has not gone through contact yet as his rehab ramps up – Steve Kerr says “there’s definitely optimism” Gary Payton II will return this season. He has not gone through contact yet as his rehab ramps up – 8:21 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr said there’s “hope” and “optimism” that Gary Payton II will play at some point this season. – Steve Kerr said there’s “hope” and “optimism” that Gary Payton II will play at some point this season. – 8:21 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

Per Warriors, Gary Payton II has begun” various on-court activities,” including shooting, and will begin to intensify on-court workouts in the coming days. Will be re-evaluated again in 10 days. – Per Warriors, Gary Payton II has begun” various on-court activities,” including shooting, and will begin to intensify on-court workouts in the coming days. Will be re-evaluated again in 10 days. – 8:13 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Warriors: Gary Payton II making progress on core muscle injury 8:10 PM Warriors: Gary Payton II making progress on core muscle injury mercurynews.com/2023/03/13/war…

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Enormous turnout of Celtics fans in Toyota Center. Pressure on Lakers fans on Wednesday or Warriors fans next week to match this. – Enormous turnout of Celtics fans in Toyota Center. Pressure on Lakers fans on Wednesday or Warriors fans next week to match this. – 8:06 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors give the planned Gary Payton II update/re-evaluation after a month on the sideline. They say he is beginning to intensify his on court work — shooting, doesn’t sound like contact work yet — and will be re-evaluated again in 10 days. – Warriors give the planned Gary Payton II update/re-evaluation after a month on the sideline. They say he is beginning to intensify his on court work — shooting, doesn’t sound like contact work yet — and will be re-evaluated again in 10 days. – 8:05 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Gary Payton II will be re-evaluated in 10 days, the Warriors say.

Payton has started on-court workouts and is said to be making good progress from his core/adductor injury – Gary Payton II will be re-evaluated in 10 days, the Warriors say.Payton has started on-court workouts and is said to be making good progress from his core/adductor injury – 8:02 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Gary Payton II has started various on-court activities and will begin to intensify the on-court workouts in the coming days, team says. Next re-evaluation day set for March 23. – Gary Payton II has started various on-court activities and will begin to intensify the on-court workouts in the coming days, team says. Next re-evaluation day set for March 23. – 8:02 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Gary Payton II, who has not played since being acquired by the team due to a right adductor injury, was re-evaluated in recent days. The re-evaluation indicated that Payton II is making good progress. 8:02 PM Gary Payton II, who has not played since being acquired by the team due to a right adductor injury, was re-evaluated in recent days. The re-evaluation indicated that Payton II is making good progress. pic.twitter.com/51SO06IPFD

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Warriors say they cleared Gary Payton II for “various on-court activities” and will be reevaluated in 10 days – Warriors say they cleared Gary Payton II for “various on-court activities” and will be reevaluated in 10 days – 8:02 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

If #Suns assistant Jarrett Jack could play tonight, he would.

Working with Jock Landale pregame. #Suns 7:52 PM If #Suns assistant Jarrett Jack could play tonight, he would.Working with Jock Landale pregame. #Suns pic.twitter.com/sXufky4d7K

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

Real quick thought – Andrew Wiggins doesn’t owe anyone an explanation right now. For folks say the Warriors are obligated to let people know if/when he will be back, I don’t think know either. And that’s okay. It’s basketball. Life will go on. Let’s have some grace. 7:51 PM Real quick thought – Andrew Wiggins doesn’t owe anyone an explanation right now. For folks say the Warriors are obligated to let people know if/when he will be back, I don’t think know either. And that’s okay. It’s basketball. Life will go on. Let’s have some grace. #dubnation

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Landry Shamet getting up shots pregame. He hasn’t played since January 16 with a foot issue 7:51 PM Landry Shamet getting up shots pregame. He hasn’t played since January 16 with a foot issue pic.twitter.com/5gznyECWEK

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

Sidenote – why does it feel like everyone in the league has been spraining their ankle lately? Draymond now dealing with an ankle sprain too – Sidenote – why does it feel like everyone in the league has been spraining their ankle lately? Draymond now dealing with an ankle sprain too – 7:46 PM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

NEW WARRIORS INJURY REPORT:

Draymond Green – probable, right ankle sprain

Andre Iguodala – probable, hip soreness

Jonathan Kuminga – questionable, right ankle sprain

GPII – OUT, adductor soreness

Ryan Rollins – OUT, foot surgery

Andrew Wiggins – OUT, personal matter

#dubnation – 7:45 PM NEW WARRIORS INJURY REPORT:Draymond Green – probable, right ankle sprainAndre Iguodala – probable, hip sorenessJonathan Kuminga – questionable, right ankle sprainGPII – OUT, adductor sorenessRyan Rollins – OUT, foot surgeryAndrew Wiggins – OUT, personal matter

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

You don’t get into the business KD Aaron Rodgers and think you’re going to have complete control. You go in like the You don’t get into the business KD Aaron Rodgers and think you’re going to have complete control. You go in like the #Jets did knowing the game and how to play it. So any suggestion of demanding an answer now suggests you failed to plan. Sit tight and let the process play out. – 7:38 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

In Kevin Durant only game at Golden State after move to Nets, no fans (COVID), but Warriors had video tribute and said they’d do it again when fans returned.

If #Suns-GSW meet in playoffs?

“I don’t think they’re going to be doing any tribute video.” pic.twitter.com/2GojGn1ea9 – 6:37 PM In Kevin Durant only game at Golden State after move to Nets, no fans (COVID), but Warriors had video tribute and said they’d do it again when fans returned.If #Suns-GSW meet in playoffs?“I don’t think they’re going to be doing any tribute video.” https://t.co/S1nMepd3J2

Phoenix Suns @Suns

We have partnered with @eFirstBank to introduce the AAPI Entrepreneur Award!

Nominate your AAPI small-owned business to win $5,000 and promotional recognition across our channels: pic.twitter.com/e2xCqKhb9h – 5:24 PM We have partnered with @eFirstBank to introduce the AAPI Entrepreneur Award!Nominate your AAPI small-owned business to win $5,000 and promotional recognition across our channels: https://t.co/mRJRVKBmCF

StatMuse @statmuse

Klay in the New Year:

25.1 PPG

4.9 3PM (!!)

43.4 3P%

Leading the Warriors in scoring in that stretch. 5:07 PM Klay in the New Year:25.1 PPG4.9 3PM (!!)43.4 3P%Leading the Warriors in scoring in that stretch. pic.twitter.com/Are79AigJA

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Warriors’ Steph Curry says he would ‘absolutely love’ to play one more game at Oracle Arena

cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 4:39 PM Warriors’ Steph Curry says he would ‘absolutely love’ to play one more game at Oracle Arena

Phoenix Suns @Suns

We have partnered with @FirstBank to introduce the AAPI Entrepreneur Award!

Nominate your AAPI small-owned business to win $5,000 and promotional recognition across our channels: pic.twitter.com/0tdgbv3biw – 4:36 PM We have partnered with @FirstBank to introduce the AAPI Entrepreneur Award!Nominate your AAPI small-owned business to win $5,000 and promotional recognition across our channels: https://t.co/mRJRVKBmCF

Erik Slater @erikslater_

A lot of people have been asking me why Seth Curry is playing over Cam Thomas. My explanation would be their shot charts:

-Cam is taking 54% of his shots from the mid-range, only converting at a 40% clip.

-Seth takes 51% of his shots from three. Also has been much better from… – A lot of people have been asking me why Seth Curry is playing over Cam Thomas. My explanation would be their shot charts:-Cam is taking 54% of his shots from the mid-range, only converting at a 40% clip.-Seth takes 51% of his shots from three. Also has been much better from… – 4:09 PM