Timberwolves vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (34-34) play against the Atlanta Hawks (34-34) at State Farm Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday March 13, 2023

Minnesota Timberwolves 0, Atlanta Hawks 0 (7:30 pm ET)

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Skipped right over the fact that Naz Reid is out because of left calf soreness. It's the year of calf injuries for the Wolves.

David Locke @DLocke09

Quin Snyder v. Rudy Gobert tonight is a fascinating game

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:

Tonight's @MayoClinic Status Report:

Jaylen Nowell (Left Knee Tendinopathy), Naz Reid (Left Calf Soreness), Austin Rivers (Back Spasms), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT at Atlanta.

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Damon Stoudamire is here with the Celtics for their game against the Rockets. He told me he wanted one last night with the team before flying to Atlanta afterward.

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Asked Quin Snyder pregame about what went into the decision to use Jalen Johnson as a perimeter defender and what he has seen thus far.

Asked Quin Snyder pregame about what went into the decision to use Jalen Johnson as a perimeter defender and what he has seen thus far.

"He is still learning … He still gets screened sometimes … But his instincts are really good."

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Quin Snyder on facing Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert: "It'll probably hit me when I go out there. Those two guys obviously meant so much to me in our time together. Want to see them have as much success as possible."

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

PMers: The Hawks, fighting for a play-in spot, went all-in on a late-season change, bringing in Quin Snyder. How does he come in on the fly and put his stamp on a mercurial team in the middle of a playoff chase? Q&A with the coach

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Finch: Game time decision on Rudy, Austin Rivers is out.

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

NBA has fined Marcus Smart $25,000 for starting the on court fracas with Trae Young on Saturday.

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Marcus Smart was fined $25,000 for his takedown of Trae Young.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Celtics' Marcus Smart is fined $25,00 for initiating an on-court altercation and pulling #Hawks' Trae Young to the floor.

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Marcus Smart has been fined $25,000 by NBA for his altercation with Trae Young on Saturday night

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Getting ready for the Totally Average Bowl between Minnesota (34-34) and Atlanta (34-34).

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Today’s show w/

– Needing to shake their consistently inconsistent nature to salvage the season

– The idea KAT’s return will slow them down not making sense

– Crediting Gobert for his recent growth on O

Today's show w/ @Christopher Hine : Is this the Wolves' last stand?
– Needing to shake their consistently inconsistent nature to salvage the season
– The idea KAT's return will slow them down not making sense
– Crediting Gobert for his recent growth on O

StatMuse @statmuse

Best offensive rating since the All-Star break:

128.1 — Kings

125.3 — 76ers

124.2 — Hawks

Best offensive rating since the All-Star break:

128.1 — Kings
125.3 — 76ers
124.2 — Hawks
123.3 — Pacers

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Boca Raton's Josh Minott earning his place with Minnesota Timberwolves amid wild rookie season #Wolves #NBA

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

New Dolphins backup QB Mike White, who's 2-5 as a starter in his career, had one exceptional game last year (22-28-315, 3 TDs, 0 picks in win vs Chicago). Was OK in loss to Bills, but NYJ scored only 12. Threw 0 TDs, 2 picks in losses to both Minnesota and Seattle.

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

There’s a big difference between 82 and 71 games, for example, and that’s something voters should be forced to reckon with.

There's a big difference between 82 and 71 games, for example, and that's something voters should be forced to reckon with.

We should avoid outcomes like Rudy Gobert winning DPOY with 56 games played, but otherwise, I don't think we actually need this.