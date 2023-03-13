Timberwolves vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (34-34) play against the Atlanta Hawks (34-34) at State Farm Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday March 13, 2023
Minnesota Timberwolves 0, Atlanta Hawks 0 (7:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Skipped right over the fact that Naz Reid is out because of left calf soreness. It’s the year of calf injuries for the Wolves. – 7:20 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jaylen Nowell (Left Knee Tendinopathy), Naz Reid (Left Calf Soreness), Austin Rivers (Back Spasms), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT at Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/QZumSJp0YH – 7:06 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Damon Stoudamire is here with the Celtics for their game against the Rockets. He told me he wanted one last night with the team before flying to Atlanta afterward. – 7:06 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
The Human Highlight Film 🤝 A1 pic.twitter.com/Z1mYM53xIS – 6:24 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Asked Quin Snyder pregame about what went into the decision to use Jalen Johnson as a perimeter defender and what he has seen thus far.
“He is still learning … He still gets screened sometimes … But his instincts are really good.” pic.twitter.com/LMNXnOlKac – 6:22 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Quin Snyder on facing Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert: “It’ll probably hit me when I go out there. Those two guys obviously meant so much to me in our time together. Want to see them have as much success as possible.” – 6:11 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
PMers: The Hawks, fighting for a play-in spot, went all-in on a late-season change, bringing in Quin Snyder. How does he come in on the fly and put his stamp on a mercurial team in the middle of a playoff chase? Q&A with the coach, in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/42ci9yP – 6:05 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
NBA has fined Marcus Smart $25,000 for starting the on court fracas with Trae Young on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/4daVMARMOq – 5:53 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Wolves fans: @Jon Krawczynski won’t be here tonight because he can’t bear to miss a single day of Minnesota winter, so you’re stuck with me instead. – 5:46 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Marcus Smart was fined $25,000 for his takedown of Trae Young. pic.twitter.com/HBSPfUHQtG – 5:35 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Celtics’ Marcus Smart is fined $25,00 for initiating an on-court altercation and pulling #Hawks’ Trae Young to the floor. pic.twitter.com/nO315vxrKo – 5:31 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart has been fined $25,000 by NBA for his altercation with Trae Young on Saturday night – 5:31 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#NBA fines Marcus Smart $25K for his on-court actions and ejection Saturday against #Hawks. #Celtics. – 5:31 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Getting ready for the Totally Average Bowl between Minnesota (34-34) and Atlanta (34-34). pic.twitter.com/XuSLs689RZ – 5:30 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Today’s show w/ @Christopher Hine: Is this the Wolves’ last stand?
– Needing to shake their consistently inconsistent nature to salvage the season
– The idea KAT’s return will slow them down not making sense
– Crediting Gobert for his recent growth on O
open.spotify.com/episode/7FAlxO… – 4:40 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
When he’s not on the court, you can find him on the golf course. ⛳️
Full @Mike Conley Wolves+ episode premieres tonight on @BallySportsNOR after our game. pic.twitter.com/qH9tCPu63X – 4:06 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
With @Dennis Smith on the court this season, the @Charlotte Hornets‘ points allowed per 100 possessions drops by 11.2 points, according to @Ben Falk. It is the best differential in the NBA (min. 500 minutes).
#LetsFly – 3:24 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Monday night matchup.
let’s get it. pic.twitter.com/zL3igcVMUc – 3:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Best offensive rating since the All-Star break:
128.1 — Kings
125.3 — 76ers
124.2 — Hawks
123.3 — Pacers pic.twitter.com/KipUyx7awO – 2:47 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Boca Raton’s Josh Minott earning his place with Minnesota Timberwolves amid wild rookie season @PBCBBallForum #Wolves #NBA palmbeachpost.com/story/sports/n… – 2:39 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
New Dolphins backup QB Mike White, who’s 2-5 as a starter in his career, had one exceptional game last year (22-28-315, 3 TDs, 0 picks in win vs Chicago). Was OK in loss to Bills, but NYJ scored only 12. Threw 0 TDs, 2 picks in losses to both Minnesota and Seattle. – 2:20 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
There’s a big difference between 82 and 71 games, for example, and that’s something voters should be forced to reckon with.
We should avoid outcomes like Rudy Gobert winning DPOY with 56 games played, but otherwise, I don’t think we actually need this. – 2:19 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Jazz come into Miami tonight having outscored opponents by three points all season.
Jazz 7974, Opponents 7971.
It’s not even the NBA’s closest margin. The Clippers have that, having outscored opponents by 1 – 7765-7764.
(Hawks also have a 3-point differential: 7975-7972) – 2:00 PM
