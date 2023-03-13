Timberwolves vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena

The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $4,293,784 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $4,406,950 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday March 13, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL

Away TV: Bally Sports North

Home Radio: WZGC

Away Radio: 830 WCCO

