Vasilije Micic confirms hiring new agent for NBA representation

Donatas Urbonas: Vasilije Micic has announced that he will be represented by Jason Ranne from Wasserman for his NBA affairs, while his long-time agent Misko Raznatovic will continue to represent him in Europe.
Source: Twitter @Urbodo
Source: Twitter @Urbodo
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Check out the complete BasketNews article on Vasilije Micic clarifying his situation:
basketnews.com/news-186623-va… – 12:06 PM
Check out the complete BasketNews article on Vasilije Micic clarifying his situation:
basketnews.com/news-186623-va… – 12:06 PM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Check out the complete BasketNews article on Vasilije Micic clarifying his decision to hire an NBA agent.
basketnews.com/news-186623-va… – 11:07 AM
Check out the complete BasketNews article on Vasilije Micic clarifying his decision to hire an NBA agent.
basketnews.com/news-186623-va… – 11:07 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Vasilije Micic has announced that he will be represented by Jason Ranne from Wasserman for his NBA affairs, while his long-time agent Misko Raznatovic will continue to represent him in Europe. – 11:07 AM
Vasilije Micic has announced that he will be represented by Jason Ranne from Wasserman for his NBA affairs, while his long-time agent Misko Raznatovic will continue to represent him in Europe. – 11:07 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Vasilije Micic clarified his decision to hire an agent in the NBA 🇺🇸
Anadolu Efes star also talked about the situation with his long-time agent Misko Raznatovic:
basketnews.com/news-186623-va… – 11:02 AM
Vasilije Micic clarified his decision to hire an agent in the NBA 🇺🇸
Anadolu Efes star also talked about the situation with his long-time agent Misko Raznatovic:
basketnews.com/news-186623-va… – 11:02 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
EuroLeague rookie Darius Thompson is leading the league in assists alongside the veterans 👀
1. 🇺🇸 Darius Thompson (6.5 APG)
2. 🇬🇷 Kostas Sloukas (6.3)
3. 🇷🇸 Milos Teodosic (5.8)
4. 🇺🇸🇪🇸 Lorenzo Brown (5.8)
5. 🇷🇸 Vasilije Micic (5.6) – 9:18 AM
EuroLeague rookie Darius Thompson is leading the league in assists alongside the veterans 👀
1. 🇺🇸 Darius Thompson (6.5 APG)
2. 🇬🇷 Kostas Sloukas (6.3)
3. 🇷🇸 Milos Teodosic (5.8)
4. 🇺🇸🇪🇸 Lorenzo Brown (5.8)
5. 🇷🇸 Vasilije Micic (5.6) – 9:18 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Vasilije Micic and Shane Larkin combined just 10 points and 2 PIR against Maccabi.
Head coach Ergin Ataman shared the reasons behind the two star players’ poor performance 👇
basketnews.com/news-186521-at… – 5:10 PM
Vasilije Micic and Shane Larkin combined just 10 points and 2 PIR against Maccabi.
Head coach Ergin Ataman shared the reasons behind the two star players’ poor performance 👇
basketnews.com/news-186521-at… – 5:10 PM
More on this storyline
Jorge Sierra: Serbian guard Vasilije Micic is now represented by Wasserman, HoopsHype has learned. Micic, whose draft rights are owned by the Thunder, is a two-time Euroleague Final Four MVP and widely considered the best guard in Europe. -via Twitter @hoopshype / March 7, 2023
One of the most prolific scorers in the EuroLeague, Vasilije Micic, has been rumored to come to the NBA for multiple years, but the move hasn’t materialized yet. Instead, the Serbian guard signed a lucrative contract with Anadolu Efes Istanbul. Would Vasa be able to play in the NBA? Bogdanovic thinks there are two things Micic has to have in order to leave Europe. “He could come, there is room for him. He also needs financial motivation, [and] a role motivation to come. He is number one there [in Efes], taking this step in [this part of] your career is difficult. But he has the quality to play in the NBA, that’s for sure.” -via BasketNews / January 30, 2023
Would Vasa be able to play in the NBA? Bogdanovic thinks there are two things Micic has to have in order to leave Europe. “He could come, there is room for him. He also needs financial motivation, [and] a role motivation to come. He is number one there [in Efes], taking this step in [this part of] your career is difficult. But he has the quality to play in the NBA, that’s for sure.” -via BasketNews / January 30, 2023