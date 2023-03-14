Brandon Ingram returns to lineup against Lakers

Will Guillory: Brandon Ingram is available tonight, per the Pelicans. He returns to the lineup after a two-game absence due to a right ankle sprain.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Willie Green and Brandon Ingram having some sort of talk after that BI offensive foul – 8:56 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram returning to action for Pelicans-Lakers matchup thebirdwrites.com/2023/3/14/2364… – 7:27 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:26 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:26 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Brandon Ingram will play tonight against the Lakers, per Pelicans. – 7:25 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pelicans say Brandon Ingram (right ankle sprain) is available to play in tonight’s game against the Lakers. – 7:25 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram is available tonight, per the Pelicans.
He returns to the lineup after a two-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. – 7:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said the Lakers prepped for this game assuming Brandon Ingram would play. Ingram has missed two straight with an ankle injury, but is set to warm up in the court after participating fully in shootaround this morning. – 6:38 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram will warm up and see how he’s feeling before a decision is made on if he’ll play, Willie Green says.
Green says BI went through a full shootaround this morning.
Ingram is questionable with a right ankle sprain. He’s missed the last two games. – 6:19 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram went through a full shootaround this morning, but he still needs to go through his pregame workout before a determination is made on his availability against the Lakers tonight. – 6:19 PM
Andrew Lopez: Pelicans say Brandon Ingram (right ankle sprain) is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Lakers. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / March 13, 2023
Christian Clark: Willie Green said Brandon Ingram worked out again today but is “still feeling a bit of soreness.” -via Twitter @cclark_13 / March 12, 2023
Will Guillory: Brandon Ingram is listed as out for tonight’s game vs Portland due to a sprained ankle. Larry Nance Jr has been upgraded to questionable. He’s missed the last five games with a sprained ankle. -via Twitter @WillGuillory / March 12, 2023