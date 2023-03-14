Live stream: Bucks 70, Suns 63

The Milwaukee Bucks (49-19) play against the Phoenix Suns (37-31) at Footprint Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 14, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks 70, Phoenix Suns 63 (Q3 06:21)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Torrey Craig just lost a tooth. Think that deserves a foul call. – 11:28 PM
Torrey Craig just lost a tooth. Think that deserves a foul call. – 11:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks have 14 points off second chances and lead the #Suns 66-54 w/ 8:31 to go in the third quarter. – 11:28 PM
#Bucks have 14 points off second chances and lead the #Suns 66-54 w/ 8:31 to go in the third quarter. – 11:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Craig down as he took a shot to the face. Stayed down, now walking back to #Suns bench. – 11:27 PM
Craig down as he took a shot to the face. Stayed down, now walking back to #Suns bench. – 11:27 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Torrey Craig took a bump from Giannis and stayed down for a bit holding his face. He got back up but stayed in that spot while holding his face. He’s got a towel over it and is going to the locker room. – 11:27 PM
Torrey Craig took a bump from Giannis and stayed down for a bit holding his face. He got back up but stayed in that spot while holding his face. He’s got a towel over it and is going to the locker room. – 11:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Torrey Craig is shaken up and stayed down for a second holding his face on that last play. Looks like he took a shot to the mouth – 11:26 PM
Torrey Craig is shaken up and stayed down for a second holding his face on that last play. Looks like he took a shot to the mouth – 11:26 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Jrue Holiday just hit The Jrue on Devin Booker. theathletic.com/3203712/2022/0… – 11:24 PM
Jrue Holiday just hit The Jrue on Devin Booker. theathletic.com/3203712/2022/0… – 11:24 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Made it rain on Warriors Ground against the Suns ☔️
@Hennessy || For the Win pic.twitter.com/gykYd2rChf – 11:21 PM
Made it rain on Warriors Ground against the Suns ☔️
@Hennessy || For the Win pic.twitter.com/gykYd2rChf – 11:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Halftime reading on the return of Jae Crowder: arizonasports.com/story/3515848/… – 11:17 PM
Halftime reading on the return of Jae Crowder: arizonasports.com/story/3515848/… – 11:17 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
There is a very real chance that the 2023 MVP is the first MVP to miss 12 or more games since Bill Walton (who is the only one ever to do it).
Joel Embiid has missed 13 games. Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed 15. Jokic is losing ground after four straight losses. – 11:15 PM
There is a very real chance that the 2023 MVP is the first MVP to miss 12 or more games since Bill Walton (who is the only one ever to do it).
Joel Embiid has missed 13 games. Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed 15. Jokic is losing ground after four straight losses. – 11:15 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
TC with the rejection and Book the bucket on the other end.
Big sequence to end the half. pic.twitter.com/SbIkCYNvba – 11:12 PM
TC with the rejection and Book the bucket on the other end.
Big sequence to end the half. pic.twitter.com/SbIkCYNvba – 11:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Giannis denied at rim.
Booker in transition.
#Suns down nine at half. #Bucks pic.twitter.com/9baiHCZ7N2 – 11:08 PM
Giannis denied at rim.
Booker in transition.
#Suns down nine at half. #Bucks pic.twitter.com/9baiHCZ7N2 – 11:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis at half:
20 PTS
9 REB
5 AST
Leading the Bucks in PTS, REB and AST tonight. pic.twitter.com/aNWooM0sSV – 11:07 PM
Giannis at half:
20 PTS
9 REB
5 AST
Leading the Bucks in PTS, REB and AST tonight. pic.twitter.com/aNWooM0sSV – 11:07 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Suns 57-48. Milwaukee led by as many as 15 with just over two minutes left in the half.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 20. Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker have 10 each. – 11:07 PM
#Bucks lead the #Suns 57-48. Milwaukee led by as many as 15 with just over two minutes left in the half.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 20. Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker have 10 each. – 11:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: MIL 57, PHX 48
Ayton: 10 Pts, 3 Reb, 5-9 FG
Booker: 10 Pts, 3 Ast, 5-13 FG
Paul: 5 Pts, 5 Ast, 2-5 FG
Antetokounmpo: 20 Pts, 9 Reb, 5 Ast, 7-11 FG – 11:06 PM
Halftime: MIL 57, PHX 48
Ayton: 10 Pts, 3 Reb, 5-9 FG
Booker: 10 Pts, 3 Ast, 5-13 FG
Paul: 5 Pts, 5 Ast, 2-5 FG
Antetokounmpo: 20 Pts, 9 Reb, 5 Ast, 7-11 FG – 11:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Not a great night for Devin Booker to be 3-for-11, but credit where credit is due: Milwaukee’s defense is stifling so far – 11:03 PM
Not a great night for Devin Booker to be 3-for-11, but credit where credit is due: Milwaukee’s defense is stifling so far – 11:03 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Suns 55-42 with 2:49 to go in the first half. Phoenix is just 3 for 9 from behind the three-point line. Midranging the Bucks all night isn’t usually advisable. – 11:00 PM
#Bucks lead the #Suns 55-42 with 2:49 to go in the first half. Phoenix is just 3 for 9 from behind the three-point line. Midranging the Bucks all night isn’t usually advisable. – 11:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
1️⃣6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣
#Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo has reached another milestone in Milwaukee.
bit.ly/RightPlaceTime… pic.twitter.com/Gi1vRGqcFj – 10:47 PM
1️⃣6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣
#Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo has reached another milestone in Milwaukee.
bit.ly/RightPlaceTime… pic.twitter.com/Gi1vRGqcFj – 10:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Matthews checks in for the #Bucks. He’s been out since before the all-star break with a calf strain. – 10:47 PM
Wesley Matthews checks in for the #Bucks. He’s been out since before the all-star break with a calf strain. – 10:47 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
With this free throw, Giannis records his 16,000th career point. pic.twitter.com/9cK1FIPPXl – 10:47 PM
With this free throw, Giannis records his 16,000th career point. pic.twitter.com/9cK1FIPPXl – 10:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder points towards #Suns bench after hitting his 2nd 3 of the quarter.
#Bucks lead 35-26. – 10:42 PM
Crowder points towards #Suns bench after hitting his 2nd 3 of the quarter.
#Bucks lead 35-26. – 10:42 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jae Crowder hits his second 3 of the first half and has a point at someone on the Suns bench – 10:41 PM
Jae Crowder hits his second 3 of the first half and has a point at someone on the Suns bench – 10:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
And then he swishes another 3 and points to the Suns bench – 10:41 PM
And then he swishes another 3 and points to the Suns bench – 10:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo passed Kobe Bryant for No. 57 on the all-time defensive rebounds list. – 10:40 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo passed Kobe Bryant for No. 57 on the all-time defensive rebounds list. – 10:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder skips by some fans sitting courtside after that 3 gets a favorable bounce and drops in – 10:40 PM
Jae Crowder skips by some fans sitting courtside after that 3 gets a favorable bounce and drops in – 10:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Giannis finish.
Booker miss.
#Suns down 29-24 after one. #Bucks pic.twitter.com/ELDgGOiU0e – 10:38 PM
Giannis finish.
Booker miss.
#Suns down 29-24 after one. #Bucks pic.twitter.com/ELDgGOiU0e – 10:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: MIL 29, PHX 24
Ayton: 6 Pts, 3 Reb, 3-7 FG
Booker: 6 Pts, 3-8 FG
Paul: 5 Pts, 2-3 FG
Antetokounmpo: 11 Pts, 5 Reb, 4-5 FG – 10:36 PM
End of 1Q: MIL 29, PHX 24
Ayton: 6 Pts, 3 Reb, 3-7 FG
Booker: 6 Pts, 3-8 FG
Paul: 5 Pts, 2-3 FG
Antetokounmpo: 11 Pts, 5 Reb, 4-5 FG – 10:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Points since the trade deadline:
368 — Mikal Bridges
359 — Kyrie and KD combined pic.twitter.com/fBRF4Li8vR – 10:30 PM
Points since the trade deadline:
368 — Mikal Bridges
359 — Kyrie and KD combined pic.twitter.com/fBRF4Li8vR – 10:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns current unit:
Cameron Payne
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
T.J. Warren
Bismack Biyombo
Thoughts? #Suns up one. – 10:29 PM
#Suns current unit:
Cameron Payne
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
T.J. Warren
Bismack Biyombo
Thoughts? #Suns up one. – 10:29 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
That 35 & 17 with a W looked good on Anthony Davis back in the Nola Baybee (New Orleans voice). Another reminder not to forget to mention his name when you talking Giannis and the rest. He’s still ELITE! Carry on… – 10:29 PM
That 35 & 17 with a W looked good on Anthony Davis back in the Nola Baybee (New Orleans voice). Another reminder not to forget to mention his name when you talking Giannis and the rest. He’s still ELITE! Carry on… – 10:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton have two fouls each in the first quarter for the #Suns – 10:28 PM
Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton have two fouls each in the first quarter for the #Suns – 10:28 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
DA with the touch.
6 early points for @Deandre Ayton pic.twitter.com/hUa13NlRys – 10:27 PM
DA with the touch.
6 early points for @Deandre Ayton pic.twitter.com/hUa13NlRys – 10:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae Crowder receives a rather resounding ovation in his return to Phoenix.
No boos. Has yet to check in. #Suns pic.twitter.com/wruxCzA1jF – 10:26 PM
Jae Crowder receives a rather resounding ovation in his return to Phoenix.
No boos. Has yet to check in. #Suns pic.twitter.com/wruxCzA1jF – 10:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brook Lopez flexes his left knee a bit after toppling over Chris Paul. The #Bucks lead 18-17. – 10:26 PM
Brook Lopez flexes his left knee a bit after toppling over Chris Paul. The #Bucks lead 18-17. – 10:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jae Crowder tribute video gets a mixed reception but more cheers come from the crowd as he’s shown. pic.twitter.com/Pbba00w08i – 10:25 PM
Jae Crowder tribute video gets a mixed reception but more cheers come from the crowd as he’s shown. pic.twitter.com/Pbba00w08i – 10:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns really need a good defensive quarter so the offense can find a rhythm. We saw that in bits of the second half last night. – 10:22 PM
Suns really need a good defensive quarter so the offense can find a rhythm. We saw that in bits of the second half last night. – 10:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Suns haven’t attempted a three-point shot yet. The #Bucks lead 16-10 in the opening half of the first quarter. – 10:22 PM
The #Suns haven’t attempted a three-point shot yet. The #Bucks lead 16-10 in the opening half of the first quarter. – 10:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton picks up 2nd foul guarding Giannis. Monty Williams has to make a decision here with 7:18 left in 1st.
Ayton has it going offensively with 6 points on 3-of-6 shooting, but to pick up a 3rd foul this early? #Suns down 13-10 – 10:19 PM
Ayton picks up 2nd foul guarding Giannis. Monty Williams has to make a decision here with 7:18 left in 1st.
Ayton has it going offensively with 6 points on 3-of-6 shooting, but to pick up a 3rd foul this early? #Suns down 13-10 – 10:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Joe Ingles and Bobby Portis are the first off the bench for the #Bucks tonight. – 10:18 PM
Joe Ingles and Bobby Portis are the first off the bench for the #Bucks tonight. – 10:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
AD tonight:
35 PTS
17 REB
11-18 FG
Passes Giannis for the most 30/15 games this season. pic.twitter.com/iLF9Ve9jVc – 10:18 PM
AD tonight:
35 PTS
17 REB
11-18 FG
Passes Giannis for the most 30/15 games this season. pic.twitter.com/iLF9Ve9jVc – 10:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton picks up his 2nd foul trying to stop Giannis less than 5 minutes into the game. Gonna be a long night if he’s in foul trouble with this matchup – 10:18 PM
Deandre Ayton picks up his 2nd foul trying to stop Giannis less than 5 minutes into the game. Gonna be a long night if he’s in foul trouble with this matchup – 10:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton stayed in front of Giannis, turnover.
Next trip, Giannis goes right back at Ayton, draws fouls.
That’s what makes him different. He just keeps attacking regardless of what happens. #Suns down 10-6. – 10:17 PM
Ayton stayed in front of Giannis, turnover.
Next trip, Giannis goes right back at Ayton, draws fouls.
That’s what makes him different. He just keeps attacking regardless of what happens. #Suns down 10-6. – 10:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns on board as Paul finds Ayton, but Giannis answers over the top. #Bucks up 7-2. – 10:13 PM
#Suns on board as Paul finds Ayton, but Giannis answers over the top. #Bucks up 7-2. – 10:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae Crowder went down the line and shook hands with people at #Suns scorestable before game.
#Bucks up 5-0 early. pic.twitter.com/qbNlgEXthO – 10:12 PM
Jae Crowder went down the line and shook hands with people at #Suns scorestable before game.
#Bucks up 5-0 early. pic.twitter.com/qbNlgEXthO – 10:12 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jevon Carter and Pat Connaughton get starts for the #Bucks tonight, alongside Brook Lopez, Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 10:10 PM
Jevon Carter and Pat Connaughton get starts for the #Bucks tonight, alongside Brook Lopez, Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 10:10 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Kevin Durant addition to the awesome originativ intro video pic.twitter.com/ZVX9zeylT6 – 10:08 PM
The Kevin Durant addition to the awesome originativ intro video pic.twitter.com/ZVX9zeylT6 – 10:08 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Over his last four games, Brook Lopez is averaging 23.0 points (56.3 FG%), 7.8 rebounds, and 5.0 blocks per game.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/weASZ0Qvb7 – 9:54 PM
Over his last four games, Brook Lopez is averaging 23.0 points (56.3 FG%), 7.8 rebounds, and 5.0 blocks per game.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/weASZ0Qvb7 – 9:54 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
On Monday, Giannis tallied his league-high 6th game of the season with 45+ points and 10+ rebounds.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/k8oBeigpe1 – 9:46 PM
On Monday, Giannis tallied his league-high 6th game of the season with 45+ points and 10+ rebounds.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/k8oBeigpe1 – 9:46 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jae Crowder said pregame he really doesn’t know what type of reception to expect from the fans tonight but he was happy to see some familiar faces around the arena today. – 9:39 PM
Jae Crowder said pregame he really doesn’t know what type of reception to expect from the fans tonight but he was happy to see some familiar faces around the arena today. – 9:39 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Meyers stays on with Milwaukee for the rest of the season.
https://t.co/1n8IkdxiFe pic.twitter.com/Y3WTNuUxfb – 9:36 PM
Meyers stays on with Milwaukee for the rest of the season.
https://t.co/1n8IkdxiFe pic.twitter.com/Y3WTNuUxfb – 9:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Torrey Craig (left heel soreness) AVAILABLE.
#Suns starters vs. #Bucks
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Torrey Craig
Deandre Ayton – 9:36 PM
Torrey Craig (left heel soreness) AVAILABLE.
#Suns starters vs. #Bucks
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Torrey Craig
Deandre Ayton – 9:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder said “I really don’t know” when asked what kind of reception he’s expecting tonight, but said he’s “flipped the chapter” in Milwaukee: pic.twitter.com/d0TNVGykEe – 9:34 PM
Jae Crowder said “I really don’t know” when asked what kind of reception he’s expecting tonight, but said he’s “flipped the chapter” in Milwaukee: pic.twitter.com/d0TNVGykEe – 9:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Starters
Suns: Paul, Booker, Okogie, Craig, Ayton
Bucks: Holiday, Carter, Connaughton, Antetokounmpo, Lopez – 9:33 PM
Starters
Suns: Paul, Booker, Okogie, Craig, Ayton
Bucks: Holiday, Carter, Connaughton, Antetokounmpo, Lopez – 9:33 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jevon in the starting lineup tonight in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/AhLWowcQ08 – 9:32 PM
Jevon in the starting lineup tonight in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/AhLWowcQ08 – 9:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae Crowder will make his return to Phoenix after not playing a game for the #Suns as they looked to trade him.
Hit two huge 3s in helping #Bucks beat Suns in Milwaukee.
Looking forward to seeing how fans respond to him tonight. pic.twitter.com/ERzMqb1ifg – 9:21 PM
Jae Crowder will make his return to Phoenix after not playing a game for the #Suns as they looked to trade him.
Hit two huge 3s in helping #Bucks beat Suns in Milwaukee.
Looking forward to seeing how fans respond to him tonight. pic.twitter.com/ERzMqb1ifg – 9:21 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
MarJon got the opportunity to meet a very big fan tonight pregame as the Suns continue their celebration of Indigenous People. pic.twitter.com/AEQ3cwoeSx – 9:20 PM
MarJon got the opportunity to meet a very big fan tonight pregame as the Suns continue their celebration of Indigenous People. pic.twitter.com/AEQ3cwoeSx – 9:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder getting ready for his first game in Phoenix since the whole trade debacle pic.twitter.com/TkPk7tijbz – 9:18 PM
Jae Crowder getting ready for his first game in Phoenix since the whole trade debacle pic.twitter.com/TkPk7tijbz – 9:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
He’s back tonight.
Jae Crowder. #Suns #Bucks pic.twitter.com/J1IRqty4Pm – 9:16 PM
He’s back tonight.
Jae Crowder. #Suns #Bucks pic.twitter.com/J1IRqty4Pm – 9:16 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Eyes on tonight.
@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/UDtW6mEpk5 – 9:16 PM
Eyes on tonight.
@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/UDtW6mEpk5 – 9:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We obviously feel he’s the MVP.”
#Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on Giannis Antetokounmpo. #Suns pic.twitter.com/mKHFwmU2ww – 9:15 PM
“We obviously feel he’s the MVP.”
#Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on Giannis Antetokounmpo. #Suns pic.twitter.com/mKHFwmU2ww – 9:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He brings a winning attitude.”
#Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on Jae Crowder, who makes his return to Phoenix tonight. #Suns pic.twitter.com/2KWIkK885P – 9:08 PM
“He brings a winning attitude.”
#Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on Jae Crowder, who makes his return to Phoenix tonight. #Suns pic.twitter.com/2KWIkK885P – 9:08 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue dropped 33 points & made a crucial defensive play at the end of the game to help the Bucks outlast the Suns, 104-101 on February 26th.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/UGXr9mcm5Y – 9:07 PM
Jrue dropped 33 points & made a crucial defensive play at the end of the game to help the Bucks outlast the Suns, 104-101 on February 26th.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/UGXr9mcm5Y – 9:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“That was just a high level basketball game.”
#Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on last night’s win at Sacramento.
Face #Suns tonight. pic.twitter.com/yQdG04dTjl – 9:05 PM
“That was just a high level basketball game.”
#Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on last night’s win at Sacramento.
Face #Suns tonight. pic.twitter.com/yQdG04dTjl – 9:05 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Soooo Andre Iguodala is ruled out for tomorrow’s LA game one day after he had a nasty reserve dunk against Phoenix. Can the Warriors just enact an Andre Iguodala dunking ban at this point!!? Like you love to see the old man cook but we need him healthy! 😂🤣 #dubnation – 9:02 PM
Soooo Andre Iguodala is ruled out for tomorrow’s LA game one day after he had a nasty reserve dunk against Phoenix. Can the Warriors just enact an Andre Iguodala dunking ban at this point!!? Like you love to see the old man cook but we need him healthy! 😂🤣 #dubnation – 9:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m not quite sure how they get away with that.”
Monty Williams on #Bucks big Brook Lopez sitting in the paint on defense. #Suns pic.twitter.com/7vWSOPc6Z0 – 8:50 PM
“I’m not quite sure how they get away with that.”
Monty Williams on #Bucks big Brook Lopez sitting in the paint on defense. #Suns pic.twitter.com/7vWSOPc6Z0 – 8:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The size, to be able to handle the ball like that,” Monty Williams on Giannis Antetokounmpo. #Suns #Bucks pic.twitter.com/lnGQNG91JR – 8:45 PM
“The size, to be able to handle the ball like that,” Monty Williams on Giannis Antetokounmpo. #Suns #Bucks pic.twitter.com/lnGQNG91JR – 8:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Adapt.
Monty Williams in talking about the state of the #Suns pic.twitter.com/EMuQl7scFP – 8:36 PM
Adapt.
Monty Williams in talking about the state of the #Suns pic.twitter.com/EMuQl7scFP – 8:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said “we’ll see” on Torrey Craig (left heel soreness) for tonight vs. #Bucks. #Suns – 8:31 PM
Monty Williams said “we’ll see” on Torrey Craig (left heel soreness) for tonight vs. #Bucks. #Suns – 8:31 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic:
Bucks signing Meyers Leonard for remainder of season theathletic.com/4309990/2023/0… – 8:30 PM
At @TheAthletic:
Bucks signing Meyers Leonard for remainder of season theathletic.com/4309990/2023/0… – 8:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said “We’ll see” in regards to Torrey Craig’s status tonight. Said he’ll get his pregame workout in and see how he feels. Craig is listed as probable for tonight with left heel soreness – 8:21 PM
Monty Williams said “We’ll see” in regards to Torrey Craig’s status tonight. Said he’ll get his pregame workout in and see how he feels. Craig is listed as probable for tonight with left heel soreness – 8:21 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
FWIW – @bball_ref MVP tracker entering today
Nikola Jokić 63.2%
Joel Embiid 12.1%
Giannis Antetokounmpo 7.8%
James Harden 4.9%
Luka Dončić 3.4%
Jayson Tatum 2.8% – 8:17 PM
FWIW – @bball_ref MVP tracker entering today
Nikola Jokić 63.2%
Joel Embiid 12.1%
Giannis Antetokounmpo 7.8%
James Harden 4.9%
Luka Dončić 3.4%
Jayson Tatum 2.8% – 8:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Giannis is particularly gigantic in person as always. pic.twitter.com/cgoeEEjNiH – 8:07 PM
Giannis is particularly gigantic in person as always. pic.twitter.com/cgoeEEjNiH – 8:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
No surprise to see who is out here first for the Bucks pic.twitter.com/RiG4Ohdopz – 7:52 PM
No surprise to see who is out here first for the Bucks pic.twitter.com/RiG4Ohdopz – 7:52 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep. 132 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Kings stand tall in loss to Bucks, refuse to back down in late game skirmish. With @BrendenNunesNBA, @SeanCunningham and @James_HamNBA kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/kings-stand-… – 7:28 PM
Ep. 132 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Kings stand tall in loss to Bucks, refuse to back down in late game skirmish. With @BrendenNunesNBA, @SeanCunningham and @James_HamNBA kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/kings-stand-… – 7:28 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Seven-footer Meyers Leonard is signing with the Milwaukee Bucks for the rest of the season. Leonard’s second 10-day deal with Bucks expired yesterday and now he remains with the East’s No. 1 seed through the playoffs. – 6:01 PM
ESPN Sources: Seven-footer Meyers Leonard is signing with the Milwaukee Bucks for the rest of the season. Leonard’s second 10-day deal with Bucks expired yesterday and now he remains with the East’s No. 1 seed through the playoffs. – 6:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Klay Thompson dropped 33 points in the first half and the Warriors scored a key win over the Phoenix Suns. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 6:00 PM
Klay Thompson dropped 33 points in the first half and the Warriors scored a key win over the Phoenix Suns. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 6:00 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 104 points tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/p4bQGFjFGB – 5:31 PM
Will the Bucks score more or less than 104 points tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/p4bQGFjFGB – 5:31 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
PHL ➡️ CLE. Sixers are essentially beginning an eight-game road trip: Cleveland, Charlotte, Indy, Philly, Chicago, Golden State, Phoenix, Denver. – 5:30 PM
PHL ➡️ CLE. Sixers are essentially beginning an eight-game road trip: Cleveland, Charlotte, Indy, Philly, Chicago, Golden State, Phoenix, Denver. – 5:30 PM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43
Batman vs. Superman?
Learn more about Brook Lopez in the latest episode of Thanalysis, wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube
👉🏾👉🏾 https://t.co/tTgxrumtY1 pic.twitter.com/RiXR6yLoKl – 5:23 PM
Batman vs. Superman?
Learn more about Brook Lopez in the latest episode of Thanalysis, wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube
👉🏾👉🏾 https://t.co/tTgxrumtY1 pic.twitter.com/RiXR6yLoKl – 5:23 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
“It’s extremely important to give back to the community because it makes the community feel loved.”
We’re partnering with @efirstbank to promote Arizona Gives Day on April 4th to further advocate philanthropy initiatives in the state! pic.twitter.com/6YNYsOR3EW – 5:01 PM
“It’s extremely important to give back to the community because it makes the community feel loved.”
We’re partnering with @efirstbank to promote Arizona Gives Day on April 4th to further advocate philanthropy initiatives in the state! pic.twitter.com/6YNYsOR3EW – 5:01 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ranking NBA’s top five title contenders: Bucks ahead of two West teams at the top; Nuggets miss cut
(By @bradbotkincbs)
cbssports.com/nba/news/ranki… – 4:49 PM
Ranking NBA’s top five title contenders: Bucks ahead of two West teams at the top; Nuggets miss cut
(By @bradbotkincbs)
cbssports.com/nba/news/ranki… – 4:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Bucks will be missing Khris Middleton (right knee injury management), Grayson Allen (right plantar fascia soreness) and
Goran Dragic (left knee soreness) for tonight’s game against the Suns – 4:34 PM
The Bucks will be missing Khris Middleton (right knee injury management), Grayson Allen (right plantar fascia soreness) and
Goran Dragic (left knee soreness) for tonight’s game against the Suns – 4:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Khris Middleton (right knee injury management), Grayson Allen (right plantar fascia soreness) and Goran Dragic (left knee soreness) are listed as out for the Bucks. – 4:31 PM
Khris Middleton (right knee injury management), Grayson Allen (right plantar fascia soreness) and Goran Dragic (left knee soreness) are listed as out for the Bucks. – 4:31 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors coach Steve Kerr praises Klay Thompson’s performance vs. Suns warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/14/war… – 4:30 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr praises Klay Thompson’s performance vs. Suns warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/14/war… – 4:30 PM