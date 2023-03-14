Live stream: Bucks 70, Suns 63

The Milwaukee Bucks (49-19) play against the Phoenix Suns (37-31) at Footprint Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 14, 2023

Milwaukee Bucks 70, Phoenix Suns 63 (Q3 06:21)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Giannis came over to check on him near the end of the timeout. – Giannis came over to check on him near the end of the timeout. – 11:29 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Torrey Craig just lost a tooth. Think that deserves a foul call. – Torrey Craig just lost a tooth. Think that deserves a foul call. – 11:28 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Giannis just sent Torrey Craig to the DDS 🦷 – Giannis just sent Torrey Craig to the DDS 🦷 – 11:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Craig down as he took a shot to the face. Stayed down, now walking back to Craig down as he took a shot to the face. Stayed down, now walking back to #Suns bench. – 11:27 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Suns just took a timeout because Torrey Craig didn’t get up off the floor after a collision with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

I haven’t seen a replay yet to figure out what happened.

He is up now though and moving towards the Suns bench. – The Suns just took a timeout because Torrey Craig didn’t get up off the floor after a collision with Giannis Antetokounmpo.I haven’t seen a replay yet to figure out what happened.He is up now though and moving towards the Suns bench. – 11:27 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Torrey Craig took a bump from Giannis and stayed down for a bit holding his face. He got back up but stayed in that spot while holding his face. He’s got a towel over it and is going to the locker room. – Torrey Craig took a bump from Giannis and stayed down for a bit holding his face. He got back up but stayed in that spot while holding his face. He’s got a towel over it and is going to the locker room. – 11:27 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Torrey Craig is shaken up and stayed down for a second holding his face on that last play. Looks like he took a shot to the mouth – Torrey Craig is shaken up and stayed down for a second holding his face on that last play. Looks like he took a shot to the mouth – 11:26 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Jrue Holiday just hit The Jrue on Devin Booker. 11:24 PM Jrue Holiday just hit The Jrue on Devin Booker. theathletic.com/3203712/2022/0…

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Made it rain on Warriors Ground against the Suns ☔️

@Hennessy || For the Win 11:21 PM Made it rain on Warriors Ground against the Suns ☔️@Hennessy || For the Win pic.twitter.com/gykYd2rChf

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

There is a very real chance that the 2023 MVP is the first MVP to miss 12 or more games since Bill Walton (who is the only one ever to do it).

Joel Embiid has missed 13 games. Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed 15. Jokic is losing ground after four straight losses. – There is a very real chance that the 2023 MVP is the first MVP to miss 12 or more games since Bill Walton (who is the only one ever to do it).Joel Embiid has missed 13 games. Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed 15. Jokic is losing ground after four straight losses. – 11:15 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

TC with the rejection and Book the bucket on the other end.

Big sequence to end the half. 11:12 PM TC with the rejection and Book the bucket on the other end.Big sequence to end the half. pic.twitter.com/SbIkCYNvba

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Giannis denied at rim.

Booker in transition.

#Suns down nine at half. #Bucks 11:08 PM Giannis denied at rim.Booker in transition.#Suns down nine at half. #Bucks pic.twitter.com/9baiHCZ7N2

StatMuse @statmuse

Giannis at half:

20 PTS

9 REB

5 AST

Leading the Bucks in PTS, REB and AST tonight. 11:07 PM Giannis at half:20 PTS9 REB5 ASTLeading the Bucks in PTS, REB and AST tonight. pic.twitter.com/aNWooM0sSV

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski



Giannis Antetokounmpo has 20. Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker have 10 each. – #Bucks lead the #Suns 57-48. Milwaukee led by as many as 15 with just over two minutes left in the half.Giannis Antetokounmpo has 20. Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker have 10 each. – 11:07 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Halftime: MIL 57, PHX 48

Ayton: 10 Pts, 3 Reb, 5-9 FG

Booker: 10 Pts, 3 Ast, 5-13 FG

Paul: 5 Pts, 5 Ast, 2-5 FG

Antetokounmpo: 20 Pts, 9 Reb, 5 Ast, 7-11 FG – Halftime: MIL 57, PHX 48Ayton: 10 Pts, 3 Reb, 5-9 FGBooker: 10 Pts, 3 Ast, 5-13 FGPaul: 5 Pts, 5 Ast, 2-5 FGAntetokounmpo: 20 Pts, 9 Reb, 5 Ast, 7-11 FG – 11:06 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Not a great night for Devin Booker to be 3-for-11, but credit where credit is due: Milwaukee’s defense is stifling so far – Not a great night for Devin Booker to be 3-for-11, but credit where credit is due: Milwaukee’s defense is stifling so far – 11:03 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

He’s not going to get an assist for it, but I think that was the Brook Lopez Dime of the Night.

Full-court outlet bounce pass to Jae Crowder, who dumped it off to Bobby Portis for a dunk. – He’s not going to get an assist for it, but I think that was the Brook Lopez Dime of the Night.Full-court outlet bounce pass to Jae Crowder, who dumped it off to Bobby Portis for a dunk. – 11:03 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks up, 55-42, with 2:49 left in the first half. They continue to frustrate the Suns with their defense.

Antetokounmpo is now up to 20pts/8reb/5ast in 14 minutes tonight. – Bucks up, 55-42, with 2:49 left in the first half. They continue to frustrate the Suns with their defense.Antetokounmpo is now up to 20pts/8reb/5ast in 14 minutes tonight. – 10:59 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

And Wesley Matthews has entered the game for the Bucks.

It is his first game action since Feb. 16. – And Wesley Matthews has entered the game for the Bucks.It is his first game action since Feb. 16. – 10:51 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After a nice defensive start to the second quarter, the Bucks lead, 41-31, with 7:08 left until halftime.

The Suns are just 13-of-36 from the floor thus far. – After a nice defensive start to the second quarter, the Bucks lead, 41-31, with 7:08 left until halftime.The Suns are just 13-of-36 from the floor thus far. – 10:50 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Wesley Matthews checks in for the Wesley Matthews checks in for the #Bucks . He’s been out since before the all-star break with a calf strain. – 10:47 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Jae Crowder has hit two 3s here in the second quarter and had something to say to both sidelines.

First, he skipped down the sideline with the courtside seats and then he backpedaled down the floor jawing at the Suns bench. – Jae Crowder has hit two 3s here in the second quarter and had something to say to both sidelines.First, he skipped down the sideline with the courtside seats and then he backpedaled down the floor jawing at the Suns bench. – 10:42 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Jae Crowder hits his second 3 of the first half and has a point at someone on the Suns bench – Jae Crowder hits his second 3 of the first half and has a point at someone on the Suns bench – 10:41 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

And then he swishes another 3 and points to the Suns bench – And then he swishes another 3 and points to the Suns bench – 10:41 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo passed Kobe Bryant for No. 57 on the all-time defensive rebounds list. – Giannis Antetokounmpo passed Kobe Bryant for No. 57 on the all-time defensive rebounds list. – 10:40 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Jae Crowder skips by some fans sitting courtside after that 3 gets a favorable bounce and drops in – Jae Crowder skips by some fans sitting courtside after that 3 gets a favorable bounce and drops in – 10:40 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 29-24.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is leading the Bucks with 11 points, five rebounds and two assists. – After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 29-24.Giannis Antetokounmpo is leading the Bucks with 11 points, five rebounds and two assists. – 10:37 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: MIL 29, PHX 24

Ayton: 6 Pts, 3 Reb, 3-7 FG

Booker: 6 Pts, 3-8 FG

Paul: 5 Pts, 2-3 FG

Antetokounmpo: 11 Pts, 5 Reb, 4-5 FG – End of 1Q: MIL 29, PHX 24Ayton: 6 Pts, 3 Reb, 3-7 FGBooker: 6 Pts, 3-8 FGPaul: 5 Pts, 2-3 FGAntetokounmpo: 11 Pts, 5 Reb, 4-5 FG – 10:36 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Points since the trade deadline:

368 — Mikal Bridges

359 — Kyrie and KD combined 10:30 PM Points since the trade deadline:368 — Mikal Bridges359 — Kyrie and KD combined pic.twitter.com/fBRF4Li8vR

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

That 35 & 17 with a W looked good on Anthony Davis back in the Nola Baybee (New Orleans voice). Another reminder not to forget to mention his name when you talking Giannis and the rest. He’s still ELITE! Carry on… – That 35 & 17 with a W looked good on Anthony Davis back in the Nola Baybee (New Orleans voice). Another reminder not to forget to mention his name when you talking Giannis and the rest. He’s still ELITE! Carry on… – 10:29 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton have two fouls each in the first quarter for the 10:28 PM Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton have two fouls each in the first quarter for the #Suns

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Jae Crowder receives a rather resounding ovation in his return to Phoenix.

No boos. Has yet to check in. pic.twitter.com/wruxCzA1jF – 10:26 PM Jae Crowder receives a rather resounding ovation in his return to Phoenix.No boos. Has yet to check in. #Suns

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Brook Lopez flexes his left knee a bit after toppling over Chris Paul. The Brook Lopez flexes his left knee a bit after toppling over Chris Paul. The #Bucks lead 18-17. – 10:26 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Jae Crowder tribute video gets a mixed reception but more cheers come from the crowd as he’s shown. 10:25 PM Jae Crowder tribute video gets a mixed reception but more cheers come from the crowd as he’s shown. pic.twitter.com/Pbba00w08i

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

And the Suns just played a Jae Crowder tribute video.

A solid amount of cheers from the Footprint Center crowd. – And the Suns just played a Jae Crowder tribute video.A solid amount of cheers from the Footprint Center crowd. – 10:23 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns really need a good defensive quarter so the offense can find a rhythm. We saw that in bits of the second half last night. – Suns really need a good defensive quarter so the offense can find a rhythm. We saw that in bits of the second half last night. – 10:22 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton picks up 2nd foul guarding Giannis. Monty Williams has to make a decision here with 7:18 left in 1st.

Ayton has it going offensively with 6 points on 3-of-6 shooting, but to pick up a 3rd foul this early? Ayton picks up 2nd foul guarding Giannis. Monty Williams has to make a decision here with 7:18 left in 1st.Ayton has it going offensively with 6 points on 3-of-6 shooting, but to pick up a 3rd foul this early? #Suns down 13-10 – 10:19 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Less than five minutes into the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo has drawn two fouls on Deandre Ayton on left-hand drives that have turned into floaters.

Antetokounmpo has 9pts/4reb and the Bucks lead, 13-8, with 7:18 left in the first quarter. – Less than five minutes into the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo has drawn two fouls on Deandre Ayton on left-hand drives that have turned into floaters.Antetokounmpo has 9pts/4reb and the Bucks lead, 13-8, with 7:18 left in the first quarter. – 10:18 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Joe Ingles and Bobby Portis are the first off the bench for the Joe Ingles and Bobby Portis are the first off the bench for the #Bucks tonight. – 10:18 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

AD tonight:

35 PTS

17 REB

11-18 FG

Passes Giannis for the most 30/15 games this season. 10:18 PM AD tonight:35 PTS17 REB11-18 FGPasses Giannis for the most 30/15 games this season. pic.twitter.com/iLF9Ve9jVc

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Deandre Ayton picks up his 2nd foul trying to stop Giannis less than 5 minutes into the game. Gonna be a long night if he’s in foul trouble with this matchup – Deandre Ayton picks up his 2nd foul trying to stop Giannis less than 5 minutes into the game. Gonna be a long night if he’s in foul trouble with this matchup – 10:18 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton stayed in front of Giannis, turnover.

Next trip, Giannis goes right back at Ayton, draws fouls.

That’s what makes him different. He just keeps attacking regardless of what happens. Ayton stayed in front of Giannis, turnover.Next trip, Giannis goes right back at Ayton, draws fouls.That’s what makes him different. He just keeps attacking regardless of what happens. #Suns down 10-6. – 10:17 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks ran that set where Pat Connaughton short rolls in the pick and roll with Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo cuts out of the corner for the first bucket of the game.

Connaughton to Antetokounmpo for a dunk. – The Bucks ran that set where Pat Connaughton short rolls in the pick and roll with Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo cuts out of the corner for the first bucket of the game.Connaughton to Antetokounmpo for a dunk. – 10:12 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jevon Carter and Pat Connaughton get starts for the Jevon Carter and Pat Connaughton get starts for the #Bucks tonight, alongside Brook Lopez, Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 10:10 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

The Kevin Durant addition to the awesome originativ intro video 10:08 PM The Kevin Durant addition to the awesome originativ intro video pic.twitter.com/ZVX9zeylT6

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Over his last four games, Brook Lopez is averaging 23.0 points (56.3 FG%), 7.8 rebounds, and 5.0 blocks per game.

🎥 @SociosUSA 9:54 PM Over his last four games, Brook Lopez is averaging 23.0 points (56.3 FG%), 7.8 rebounds, and 5.0 blocks per game.🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/weASZ0Qvb7

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

On Monday, Giannis tallied his league-high 6th game of the season with 45+ points and 10+ rebounds.

🎥 @SociosUSA 9:46 PM On Monday, Giannis tallied his league-high 6th game of the season with 45+ points and 10+ rebounds.🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/k8oBeigpe1

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Jae Crowder said pregame he really doesn’t know what type of reception to expect from the fans tonight but he was happy to see some familiar faces around the arena today. – Jae Crowder said pregame he really doesn’t know what type of reception to expect from the fans tonight but he was happy to see some familiar faces around the arena today. – 9:39 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Meyers stays on with Milwaukee for the rest of the season.

https://t.co/1n8IkdxiFe pic.twitter.com/Y3WTNuUxfb – 9:36 PM Meyers stays on with Milwaukee for the rest of the season.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Jae Crowder said “I really don’t know” when asked what kind of reception he’s expecting tonight, but said he’s “flipped the chapter” in Milwaukee: 9:34 PM Jae Crowder said “I really don’t know” when asked what kind of reception he’s expecting tonight, but said he’s “flipped the chapter” in Milwaukee: pic.twitter.com/d0TNVGykEe

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Jae Crowder will make his return to Phoenix after not playing a game for the

Hit two huge 3s in helping

Looking forward to seeing how fans respond to him tonight. 9:21 PM Jae Crowder will make his return to Phoenix after not playing a game for the #Suns as they looked to trade him.Hit two huge 3s in helping #Bucks beat Suns in Milwaukee.Looking forward to seeing how fans respond to him tonight. pic.twitter.com/ERzMqb1ifg

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

MarJon got the opportunity to meet a very big fan tonight pregame as the Suns continue their celebration of Indigenous People. 9:20 PM MarJon got the opportunity to meet a very big fan tonight pregame as the Suns continue their celebration of Indigenous People. pic.twitter.com/AEQ3cwoeSx

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Jae Crowder getting ready for his first game in Phoenix since the whole trade debacle 9:18 PM Jae Crowder getting ready for his first game in Phoenix since the whole trade debacle pic.twitter.com/TkPk7tijbz

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“He brings a winning attitude.”

#Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on Jae Crowder, who makes his return to Phoenix tonight. #Suns 9:08 PM “He brings a winning attitude.”#Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on Jae Crowder, who makes his return to Phoenix tonight. #Suns pic.twitter.com/2KWIkK885P

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Jrue dropped 33 points & made a crucial defensive play at the end of the game to help the Bucks outlast the Suns, 104-101 on February 26th.

⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind 9:07 PM Jrue dropped 33 points & made a crucial defensive play at the end of the game to help the Bucks outlast the Suns, 104-101 on February 26th.⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/UGXr9mcm5Y

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

Soooo Andre Iguodala is ruled out for tomorrow’s LA game one day after he had a nasty reserve dunk against Phoenix. Can the Warriors just enact an Andre Iguodala dunking ban at this point!!? Like you love to see the old man cook but we need him healthy! 😂🤣 9:02 PM Soooo Andre Iguodala is ruled out for tomorrow’s LA game one day after he had a nasty reserve dunk against Phoenix. Can the Warriors just enact an Andre Iguodala dunking ban at this point!!? Like you love to see the old man cook but we need him healthy! 😂🤣 #dubnation

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I’m not quite sure how they get away with that.”

Monty Williams on pic.twitter.com/7vWSOPc6Z0 – 8:50 PM “I’m not quite sure how they get away with that.”Monty Williams on #Bucks big Brook Lopez sitting in the paint on defense. #Suns

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“The size, to be able to handle the ball like that,” Monty Williams on Giannis Antetokounmpo. #Bucks pic.twitter.com/lnGQNG91JR – 8:45 PM “The size, to be able to handle the ball like that,” Monty Williams on Giannis Antetokounmpo. #Suns

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams said “we’ll see” on Torrey Craig (left heel soreness) for tonight vs. #Suns – 8:31 PM Monty Williams said “we’ll see” on Torrey Craig (left heel soreness) for tonight vs. #Bucks

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams said “We’ll see” in regards to Torrey Craig’s status tonight. Said he’ll get his pregame workout in and see how he feels. Craig is listed as probable for tonight with left heel soreness – Monty Williams said “We’ll see” in regards to Torrey Craig’s status tonight. Said he’ll get his pregame workout in and see how he feels. Craig is listed as probable for tonight with left heel soreness – 8:21 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

FWIW – @bball_ref MVP tracker entering today

Nikola Jokić 63.2%

Joel Embiid 12.1%

Giannis Antetokounmpo 7.8%

James Harden 4.9%

Luka Dončić 3.4%

Jayson Tatum 2.8% – FWIW – @bball_ref MVP tracker entering todayNikola Jokić 63.2%Joel Embiid 12.1%Giannis Antetokounmpo 7.8%James Harden 4.9%Luka Dončić 3.4%Jayson Tatum 2.8% – 8:17 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

No surprise to see who is out here first for the Bucks 7:52 PM No surprise to see who is out here first for the Bucks pic.twitter.com/RiG4Ohdopz

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Ep. 132 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Kings stand tall in loss to Bucks, refuse to back down in late game skirmish. With @BrendenNunesNBA, @SeanCunningham and @James_HamNBA 7:28 PM Ep. 132 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Kings stand tall in loss to Bucks, refuse to back down in late game skirmish. With @BrendenNunesNBA, @SeanCunningham and @James_HamNBA kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/kings-stand-…

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: Seven-footer Meyers Leonard is signing with the Milwaukee Bucks for the rest of the season. Leonard’s second 10-day deal with Bucks expired yesterday and now he remains with the East’s No. 1 seed through the playoffs. – ESPN Sources: Seven-footer Meyers Leonard is signing with the Milwaukee Bucks for the rest of the season. Leonard’s second 10-day deal with Bucks expired yesterday and now he remains with the East’s No. 1 seed through the playoffs. – 6:01 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Klay Thompson dropped 33 points in the first half and the Warriors scored a key win over the Phoenix Suns. 6:00 PM Klay Thompson dropped 33 points in the first half and the Warriors scored a key win over the Phoenix Suns. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit…

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Will the Bucks score more or less than 104 points tonight?

📊 @betwayusa 5:31 PM Will the Bucks score more or less than 104 points tonight?📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/p4bQGFjFGB

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

PHL ➡️ CLE. Sixers are essentially beginning an eight-game road trip: Cleveland, Charlotte, Indy, Philly, Chicago, Golden State, Phoenix, Denver. – PHL ➡️ CLE. Sixers are essentially beginning an eight-game road trip: Cleveland, Charlotte, Indy, Philly, Chicago, Golden State, Phoenix, Denver. – 5:30 PM

Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43

Batman vs. Superman?

Learn more about Brook Lopez in the latest episode of Thanalysis, wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube

👉🏾👉🏾 pic.twitter.com/RiXR6yLoKl – 5:23 PM Batman vs. Superman?Learn more about Brook Lopez in the latest episode of Thanalysis, wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube👉🏾👉🏾 https://t.co/tTgxrumtY1

Phoenix Suns @Suns

“It’s extremely important to give back to the community because it makes the community feel loved.”

We’re partnering with @efirstbank to promote Arizona Gives Day on April 4th to further advocate philanthropy initiatives in the state! 5:01 PM “It’s extremely important to give back to the community because it makes the community feel loved.”We’re partnering with @efirstbank to promote Arizona Gives Day on April 4th to further advocate philanthropy initiatives in the state! pic.twitter.com/6YNYsOR3EW

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Ranking NBA’s top five title contenders: Bucks ahead of two West teams at the top; Nuggets miss cut

(By @bradbotkincbs)

cbssports.com/nba/news/ranki… – 4:49 PM Ranking NBA’s top five title contenders: Bucks ahead of two West teams at the top; Nuggets miss cut(By @bradbotkincbs)

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks have submitted their injury report for tonight’s game in Phoenix.

OUT:

Grayson Allen (right plantar fascia soreness)

Goran Dragic (left knee soreness)

Khris Middleton (right knee injury management) – The Bucks have submitted their injury report for tonight’s game in Phoenix.OUT:Grayson Allen (right plantar fascia soreness)Goran Dragic (left knee soreness)Khris Middleton (right knee injury management) – 4:38 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

The Bucks will be missing Khris Middleton (right knee injury management), Grayson Allen (right plantar fascia soreness) and

Goran Dragic (left knee soreness) for tonight’s game against the Suns – The Bucks will be missing Khris Middleton (right knee injury management), Grayson Allen (right plantar fascia soreness) andGoran Dragic (left knee soreness) for tonight’s game against the Suns – 4:34 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Khris Middleton (right knee injury management), Grayson Allen (right plantar fascia soreness) and Goran Dragic (left knee soreness) are listed as out for the Bucks. – Khris Middleton (right knee injury management), Grayson Allen (right plantar fascia soreness) and Goran Dragic (left knee soreness) are listed as out for the Bucks. – 4:31 PM