Bucks vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,702,885 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $4,757,904 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 14, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: Bally Sports AZ

Away TV: Bally Sports WI

Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Duane Rankin

@DuaneRankin

“I felt like we didn’t play Phoenix Suns basketball on offense or defense.”

Josh Okogie as #Warriors built a 25-point lead in win over #Suns.

Face #Bucks tomorrow in 2nd of back-to-back.

Jim Owczarski

@JimOwczarski

“I feel like there’s times where we kind of seem like we’re real professional and all that – which we are – but we don’t really go for the b.s. either.”

Brook Lopez ejected for standing up for Giannis after Trey Lyles’ shove late in

Dave Mason

@DeuceMason

NEWWWW podcast on the Kings TOUGH battle with the Bucks plus our reaction to the drama between Lyles and Lopez:

🔊:

Duane Rankin

@DuaneRankin

“They came out with high energy like we knew they would.”

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑

🏀Kings lose playoff-like battle to Bucks.

🏀Thoughts on the Trey Lyles, Brook Lopez fight.

🏀Mike Brown likes Dungeons & Dragons!

💻youtu.be/bnn0whCtGNw

BasketNews

@BasketNews_com

“Got your back! I’m not gonna let him do that sh*t to you!”

Giannis Antetokounmpo should appreciate Brook Lopez like a national treasure 🥹

Duane Rankin

@DuaneRankin

“Getting back to our principles.”

Josh Okogie on #Suns cutting 25-point deficit to three in second half of loss at #Warriors.

Face Milwaukee in 2nd of back-to-back Tuesday in Phoenix.

