Cavaliers sign Sam Merrill to a multi-year deal

Chris Fedor: #Cavs are signing Sam Merrill to a *multi-year* contract, sources tell @clevelanddotcom.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
League source confirms to @espncleveland that the #Cavs have signed guard Sam Merrill to a three-year contract. – 11:58 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
League source confirms #Cavs have signed guard Sam Merrill to a three-year contract. – 11:58 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Full story on #Cavs Sam Merrill getting a multi-year deal upon the conclusion of his 10-day contract
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/c… – 11:31 AM
Full story on #Cavs Sam Merrill getting a multi-year deal upon the conclusion of his 10-day contract
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Source confirms to @TheAthletic that the #Cavs are signing Sam Merrill to a multi-year deal. – 11:11 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are signing Sam Merrill to a *multi-year* contract, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. – 10:53 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are signing Sam Merrill to a second 10-day contract, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – 10:50 AM
More on this storyline
Danny Cunningham: #Cavs announce they’ve officially signed Sam Merrill to a 10-day contract. -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / March 3, 2023
Shams Charania: The Cleveland Cavaliers are planning to sign guard Sam Merrill to a 10-day contract out of their NBA G League Charge affiliate, sources tell me and @Kelsey Russo. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 1, 2023