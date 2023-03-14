Cavaliers sign Sam Merrill to a multi-year deal

Chris Fedor: #Cavs are signing Sam Merrill to a *multi-year* contract, sources tell @clevelanddotcom.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
League source confirms to @espncleveland that the #Cavs have signed guard Sam Merrill to a three-year contract. – 11:58 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
League source confirms #Cavs have signed guard Sam Merrill to a three-year contract. – 11:58 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Full story on #Cavs Sam Merrill getting a multi-year deal upon the conclusion of his 10-day contract
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/c…11:31 AM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Source confirms to @TheAthletic that the #Cavs are signing Sam Merrill to a multi-year deal. – 11:11 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are signing Sam Merrill to a *multi-year* contract, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. – 10:53 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are signing Sam Merrill to a second 10-day contract, sources tell @clevelanddotcom10:50 AM

