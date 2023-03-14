Live stream: Cavaliers 63, Hornets 48

The Cleveland Cavaliers (43-27) play against the Charlotte Hornets (22-48) at Spectrum Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 14, 2023

Cleveland Cavaliers 63, Charlotte Hornets 48 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

Strong first half for the

Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Caris LeVert all have 14 pts. Osman with 12. – Strong first half for the #Cavs , as they have been using their defense and turning it into offense. Cavs have forced 15 turnovers and have scored 25 pts off those turnovers. They lead the Hornets 63-48.Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Caris LeVert all have 14 pts. Osman with 12. – 8:12 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Hornets already have 3 shot clock violations in this game 😳 – Hornets already have 3 shot clock violations in this game 😳 – 8:12 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Hard to be unhappy with anything the Hard to be unhappy with anything the #Cavs did in that first half against Charlotte. Garland, Mobley, and LeVert were all awesome and they created a ton of turnovers defensively. – 8:11 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Charlotte shooting 55.3% FGs at home, trail by 15 at halftime

Why? They’re getting outscored 25-0 by Cavaliers off turnovers – Charlotte shooting 55.3% FGs at home, trail by 15 at halftimeWhy? They’re getting outscored 25-0 by Cavaliers off turnovers – 8:10 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Cavs have led the league in points off turnovers over the last ten days, averaging 26 per game. They’ve taken it up to another level on this road-trip.

The Cavs have forced 15 Charlotte turnovers, for 25 points… in the first half. – Cavs have led the league in points off turnovers over the last ten days, averaging 26 per game. They’ve taken it up to another level on this road-trip.The Cavs have forced 15 Charlotte turnovers, for 25 points… in the first half. – 8:10 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

I think it’s been interesting to watch Evan Mobley seeking out contact offensively much more than he has in the past. He’s drawing more fouls per game recently and shooting nearly six FTs per game in March. He was at 3.7 FTA per game through end of Feb. – I think it’s been interesting to watch Evan Mobley seeking out contact offensively much more than he has in the past. He’s drawing more fouls per game recently and shooting nearly six FTs per game in March. He was at 3.7 FTA per game through end of Feb. – 8:09 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

The Cedi Osman Experience is unlike almost anything else. – The Cedi Osman Experience is unlike almost anything else. – 7:49 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

A banked 3-pointer by Cedi Osman feels very on brand. – A banked 3-pointer by Cedi Osman feels very on brand. – 7:46 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Donovan Mitchell-less Donovan Mitchell-less #Cavs lead by three, 30-27, at the end of one quarter. Darius Garland with a saucy start. Has 12 points. Caris LeVert with 9 — all on 3s. Lamar Stevens, in place of Jarrett Allen, up to 7 points already. Cavs forced 6 TOs and turned those into 11 points. – 7:40 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Interesting to see Dean Wade back in the rotation, even if it’s only for the night. A good night by Caris LeVert would go a long way for the Interesting to see Dean Wade back in the rotation, even if it’s only for the night. A good night by Caris LeVert would go a long way for the #Cavs tonight, too. – 7:39 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Good news: No hesitation from Good news: No hesitation from #Cavs Dean Wade early on. That is something the team has been wanting from him, sensing too much tentativeness. Bad news: Hasn’t gotten one of those two triple tries to drop yet. – 7:31 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

This is This is #Cavs Dean Wade’s first game action since March 6. Prior to the game, coach J.B. Bickerstaff referred to the 8/9/10 guys in the rotation as “wild cards” who will play sometimes and then not play others. It’s going to be based on feel and what Bickerstaff thinks is needed – 7:21 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

With With #Cavs Evan Mobley picking up his second foul at the 7:07 mark of the first quarter, Dean Wade comes off the bench to replace him. – 7:19 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Donovan Mitchell going through pregame even though he’s out. Looks like he got his finger checked as he tests his shot. 6:28 PM Donovan Mitchell going through pregame even though he’s out. Looks like he got his finger checked as he tests his shot. pic.twitter.com/yimHVza86i

Rod Boone @rodboone

Kelly Oubre is out shooting during his usual time pregame. A good sign for him playing tonight vs. Cleveland, which will be without Donovan Mitchell. 6:10 PM Kelly Oubre is out shooting during his usual time pregame. A good sign for him playing tonight vs. Cleveland, which will be without Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/UBrjKOyAKw

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

PHL ➡️ CLE. Sixers are essentially beginning an eight-game road trip: Cleveland, Charlotte, Indy, Philly, Chicago, Golden State, Phoenix, Denver. – PHL ➡️ CLE. Sixers are essentially beginning an eight-game road trip: Cleveland, Charlotte, Indy, Philly, Chicago, Golden State, Phoenix, Denver. – 5:30 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Terry always shows out against his hometown team 😈

#LetsFly | @ChickfilA 5:28 PM Terry always shows out against his hometown team 😈#LetsFly | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/2YaVGpw9Kb

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Philly will play 7 of its next 8 games on the road. They addressed this tough stretch of the schedule that begins in Cleveland tomorrow. 5:23 PM Philly will play 7 of its next 8 games on the road. They addressed this tough stretch of the schedule that begins in Cleveland tomorrow. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-a… via @SixersWire

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Sixers’ Jalen McDaniels is Questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Cavaliers – Sixers’ Jalen McDaniels is Questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Cavaliers – 3:32 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The Nets have owned the best defense in basketball over their past 6 games. An upcoming four-game stretch — hosting Sacramento, Denver and Cleveland twice — will test the new foundation built in Brooklyn. trib.al/ygq3BQ8 – 3:29 PM The Nets have owned the best defense in basketball over their past 6 games. An upcoming four-game stretch — hosting Sacramento, Denver and Cleveland twice — will test the new foundation built in Brooklyn. @NYDNSports

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

It’s not too late to grab your tickets to see us TOMORROW at home for our Ricky Rubio Bobblehead Giveaway!

🎟️

@keybank | #Ad | #LetEmKnow 2:52 PM It’s not too late to grab your tickets to see us TOMORROW at home for our Ricky Rubio Bobblehead Giveaway!🎟️ https://t.co/FqwIQyRzNL @keybank | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/gJJyQni8lm

Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider

Sam Merrill originally inked a 10-day deal as a call-up from the organization’s G League affiliate Charge earlier this month. 2:31 PM Sam Merrill originally inked a 10-day deal as a call-up from the organization’s G League affiliate Charge earlier this month. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/c…

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Most losses to the Hornets, Pistons, Rockets & Spurs…

Minnesota: 4-7

No other team has more than 5. Keep that in mind as the Wolves fight for playoff/Play-In position. They have one more game (@ SAS the last week of the season) against the bottom 4. – Most losses to the Hornets, Pistons, Rockets & Spurs…Minnesota: 4-7No other team has more than 5. Keep that in mind as the Wolves fight for playoff/Play-In position. They have one more game (@ SAS the last week of the season) against the bottom 4. – 1:58 PM