Live stream: Cavaliers 63, Hornets 48

The Cleveland Cavaliers (43-27) play against the Charlotte Hornets (22-48) at Spectrum Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 14, 2023
Cleveland Cavaliers 63, Charlotte Hornets 48 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Strong first half for the #Cavs, as they have been using their defense and turning it into offense. Cavs have forced 15 turnovers and have scored 25 pts off those turnovers. They lead the Hornets 63-48.
Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Caris LeVert all have 14 pts. Osman with 12. – 8:12 PM
Strong first half for the #Cavs, as they have been using their defense and turning it into offense. Cavs have forced 15 turnovers and have scored 25 pts off those turnovers. They lead the Hornets 63-48.
Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Caris LeVert all have 14 pts. Osman with 12. – 8:12 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Hard to be unhappy with anything the #Cavs did in that first half against Charlotte. Garland, Mobley, and LeVert were all awesome and they created a ton of turnovers defensively. – 8:11 PM
Hard to be unhappy with anything the #Cavs did in that first half against Charlotte. Garland, Mobley, and LeVert were all awesome and they created a ton of turnovers defensively. – 8:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Charlotte shooting 55.3% FGs at home, trail by 15 at halftime
Why? They’re getting outscored 25-0 by Cavaliers off turnovers – 8:10 PM
Charlotte shooting 55.3% FGs at home, trail by 15 at halftime
Why? They’re getting outscored 25-0 by Cavaliers off turnovers – 8:10 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Cavs have led the league in points off turnovers over the last ten days, averaging 26 per game. They’ve taken it up to another level on this road-trip.
The Cavs have forced 15 Charlotte turnovers, for 25 points… in the first half. – 8:10 PM
Cavs have led the league in points off turnovers over the last ten days, averaging 26 per game. They’ve taken it up to another level on this road-trip.
The Cavs have forced 15 Charlotte turnovers, for 25 points… in the first half. – 8:10 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I think it’s been interesting to watch Evan Mobley seeking out contact offensively much more than he has in the past. He’s drawing more fouls per game recently and shooting nearly six FTs per game in March. He was at 3.7 FTA per game through end of Feb. – 8:09 PM
I think it’s been interesting to watch Evan Mobley seeking out contact offensively much more than he has in the past. He’s drawing more fouls per game recently and shooting nearly six FTs per game in March. He was at 3.7 FTA per game through end of Feb. – 8:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Alllll the dunks in the Hive tonight 👊
@Kai Jones | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/V9COien8AO – 7:56 PM
Alllll the dunks in the Hive tonight 👊
@Kai Jones | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/V9COien8AO – 7:56 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The Cedi Osman Experience is unlike almost anything else. – 7:49 PM
The Cedi Osman Experience is unlike almost anything else. – 7:49 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Spin and roll from @Ricky Rubio! 🌀
📺 #CavsHornets on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/5qaBrMyrSa – 7:47 PM
Spin and roll from @Ricky Rubio! 🌀
📺 #CavsHornets on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/5qaBrMyrSa – 7:47 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
K.O. with 13 points so far: mood.
@Kelly Oubre | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/jywlfCwdjf – 7:47 PM
K.O. with 13 points so far: mood.
@Kelly Oubre | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/jywlfCwdjf – 7:47 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Donovan Mitchell-less #Cavs lead by three, 30-27, at the end of one quarter. Darius Garland with a saucy start. Has 12 points. Caris LeVert with 9 — all on 3s. Lamar Stevens, in place of Jarrett Allen, up to 7 points already. Cavs forced 6 TOs and turned those into 11 points. – 7:40 PM
Donovan Mitchell-less #Cavs lead by three, 30-27, at the end of one quarter. Darius Garland with a saucy start. Has 12 points. Caris LeVert with 9 — all on 3s. Lamar Stevens, in place of Jarrett Allen, up to 7 points already. Cavs forced 6 TOs and turned those into 11 points. – 7:40 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Interesting to see Dean Wade back in the rotation, even if it’s only for the night. A good night by Caris LeVert would go a long way for the #Cavs tonight, too. – 7:39 PM
Interesting to see Dean Wade back in the rotation, even if it’s only for the night. A good night by Caris LeVert would go a long way for the #Cavs tonight, too. – 7:39 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Good news: No hesitation from #Cavs Dean Wade early on. That is something the team has been wanting from him, sensing too much tentativeness. Bad news: Hasn’t gotten one of those two triple tries to drop yet. – 7:31 PM
Good news: No hesitation from #Cavs Dean Wade early on. That is something the team has been wanting from him, sensing too much tentativeness. Bad news: Hasn’t gotten one of those two triple tries to drop yet. – 7:31 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
DG wanted in on a snatch and slay. ✨
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/eqp9EZ4p3F – 7:28 PM
DG wanted in on a snatch and slay. ✨
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/eqp9EZ4p3F – 7:28 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
MAKE WAY FOR OUUUBRE 🤑
@Kelly Oubre | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/vYWa4wRrTG – 7:26 PM
MAKE WAY FOR OUUUBRE 🤑
@Kelly Oubre | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/vYWa4wRrTG – 7:26 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
V3ERT SINKS IT IN! 🚰
@Caris LeVert | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/LvuxeQWngd – 7:21 PM
V3ERT SINKS IT IN! 🚰
@Caris LeVert | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/LvuxeQWngd – 7:21 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
This is #Cavs Dean Wade’s first game action since March 6. Prior to the game, coach J.B. Bickerstaff referred to the 8/9/10 guys in the rotation as “wild cards” who will play sometimes and then not play others. It’s going to be based on feel and what Bickerstaff thinks is needed – 7:21 PM
This is #Cavs Dean Wade’s first game action since March 6. Prior to the game, coach J.B. Bickerstaff referred to the 8/9/10 guys in the rotation as “wild cards” who will play sometimes and then not play others. It’s going to be based on feel and what Bickerstaff thinks is needed – 7:21 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Evan Mobley picked up his second foul, and Dean Wade checks in – 7:19 PM
#Cavs Evan Mobley picked up his second foul, and Dean Wade checks in – 7:19 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
With #Cavs Evan Mobley picking up his second foul at the 7:07 mark of the first quarter, Dean Wade comes off the bench to replace him. – 7:19 PM
With #Cavs Evan Mobley picking up his second foul at the 7:07 mark of the first quarter, Dean Wade comes off the bench to replace him. – 7:19 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
DG three to start us off! 👌
📺 #CavsHornets on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/t5mrKxCEch – 7:15 PM
DG three to start us off! 👌
📺 #CavsHornets on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/t5mrKxCEch – 7:15 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Go time.
📺 Tune into #CavsHornets on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/Ucy4aaCgHK – 7:01 PM
Go time.
📺 Tune into #CavsHornets on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/Ucy4aaCgHK – 7:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The rematch begins 😤
📍 Buzz City
🆚 @Cleveland Cavaliers
⏰ 7pm
📺 @HornetsOnBally
📻 @wfnz 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/OuGj6EZsom – 6:56 PM
The rematch begins 😤
📍 Buzz City
🆚 @Cleveland Cavaliers
⏰ 7pm
📺 @HornetsOnBally
📻 @wfnz 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/OuGj6EZsom – 6:56 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
BUZZ BUZZ 🐝
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/ijqeybTU2N – 6:45 PM
BUZZ BUZZ 🐝
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/ijqeybTU2N – 6:45 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs starters tonight v. CHA
Garland
LeVert
Okoro
Stevens
E. Mobley pic.twitter.com/cxpVLycKgP – 6:33 PM
#Cavs starters tonight v. CHA
Garland
LeVert
Okoro
Stevens
E. Mobley pic.twitter.com/cxpVLycKgP – 6:33 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Donovan Mitchell going through pregame even though he’s out. Looks like he got his finger checked as he tests his shot. pic.twitter.com/yimHVza86i – 6:28 PM
Donovan Mitchell going through pregame even though he’s out. Looks like he got his finger checked as he tests his shot. pic.twitter.com/yimHVza86i – 6:28 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs are starting Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Lamar Stevens and Evan Mobley tonight in Charlotte. – 6:21 PM
#Cavs are starting Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Lamar Stevens and Evan Mobley tonight in Charlotte. – 6:21 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Starters for this early week matchup.
@fuboTV | #ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/n8NPmj1QG5 – 6:19 PM
Starters for this early week matchup.
@fuboTV | #ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/n8NPmj1QG5 – 6:19 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs will start Caris LeVert and Lamar Stevens in place of Donovan Mitchell (injury management) and Jarrett Allen (eye) tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – 6:14 PM
#Cavs will start Caris LeVert and Lamar Stevens in place of Donovan Mitchell (injury management) and Jarrett Allen (eye) tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – 6:14 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Kelly Oubre is out shooting during his usual time pregame. A good sign for him playing tonight vs. Cleveland, which will be without Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/UBrjKOyAKw – 6:10 PM
Kelly Oubre is out shooting during his usual time pregame. A good sign for him playing tonight vs. Cleveland, which will be without Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/UBrjKOyAKw – 6:10 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
PHL ➡️ CLE. Sixers are essentially beginning an eight-game road trip: Cleveland, Charlotte, Indy, Philly, Chicago, Golden State, Phoenix, Denver. – 5:30 PM
PHL ➡️ CLE. Sixers are essentially beginning an eight-game road trip: Cleveland, Charlotte, Indy, Philly, Chicago, Golden State, Phoenix, Denver. – 5:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Terry always shows out against his hometown team 😈
#LetsFly | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/2YaVGpw9Kb – 5:28 PM
Terry always shows out against his hometown team 😈
#LetsFly | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/2YaVGpw9Kb – 5:28 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Philly will play 7 of its next 8 games on the road. They addressed this tough stretch of the schedule that begins in Cleveland tomorrow. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-a… via @SixersWire – 5:23 PM
Philly will play 7 of its next 8 games on the road. They addressed this tough stretch of the schedule that begins in Cleveland tomorrow. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-a… via @SixersWire – 5:23 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Tuesday threads. 🧵
@stockx | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/6G3oemYMen – 5:19 PM
Tuesday threads. 🧵
@stockx | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/6G3oemYMen – 5:19 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell is OUT for the Cavs tonight against Charlotte, along with Jarrett Allen. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/d… #Cavs – 3:33 PM
Donovan Mitchell is OUT for the Cavs tonight against Charlotte, along with Jarrett Allen. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/d… #Cavs – 3:33 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Sixers’ Jalen McDaniels is Questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Cavaliers – 3:32 PM
Sixers’ Jalen McDaniels is Questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Cavaliers – 3:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets have owned the best defense in basketball over their past 6 games. An upcoming four-game stretch — hosting Sacramento, Denver and Cleveland twice — will test the new foundation built in Brooklyn. @NYDNSports trib.al/ygq3BQ8 – 3:29 PM
The Nets have owned the best defense in basketball over their past 6 games. An upcoming four-game stretch — hosting Sacramento, Denver and Cleveland twice — will test the new foundation built in Brooklyn. @NYDNSports trib.al/ygq3BQ8 – 3:29 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Cavs Sign Sam Merrill to Multi-Year Deal sportando.basketball/en/cavs-sign-s… – 3:22 PM
Cavs Sign Sam Merrill to Multi-Year Deal sportando.basketball/en/cavs-sign-s… – 3:22 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
It’s not too late to grab your tickets to see us TOMORROW at home for our Ricky Rubio Bobblehead Giveaway!
🎟️ https://t.co/FqwIQyRzNL
@keybank | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/gJJyQni8lm – 2:52 PM
It’s not too late to grab your tickets to see us TOMORROW at home for our Ricky Rubio Bobblehead Giveaway!
🎟️ https://t.co/FqwIQyRzNL
@keybank | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/gJJyQni8lm – 2:52 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Sam Merrill originally inked a 10-day deal as a call-up from the organization’s G League affiliate Charge earlier this month. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/c… – 2:31 PM
Sam Merrill originally inked a 10-day deal as a call-up from the organization’s G League affiliate Charge earlier this month. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/03/c… – 2:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Start strong, end strong. Let’s work.
#LetsFly | @DraftKings pic.twitter.com/f7AAO0qbGq – 2:15 PM
Start strong, end strong. Let’s work.
#LetsFly | @DraftKings pic.twitter.com/f7AAO0qbGq – 2:15 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Most losses to the Hornets, Pistons, Rockets & Spurs…
Minnesota: 4-7
No other team has more than 5. Keep that in mind as the Wolves fight for playoff/Play-In position. They have one more game (@ SAS the last week of the season) against the bottom 4. – 1:58 PM
Most losses to the Hornets, Pistons, Rockets & Spurs…
Minnesota: 4-7
No other team has more than 5. Keep that in mind as the Wolves fight for playoff/Play-In position. They have one more game (@ SAS the last week of the season) against the bottom 4. – 1:58 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers had everyone at practice today besides Jalen McDaniels, who injured his hip Sunday. McDaniels took some shots after practice.
Joel Embiid also put up jumpers post-practice ahead of tomorrow night’s game in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/RhF1rBrchN – 1:13 PM
Sixers had everyone at practice today besides Jalen McDaniels, who injured his hip Sunday. McDaniels took some shots after practice.
Joel Embiid also put up jumpers post-practice ahead of tomorrow night’s game in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/RhF1rBrchN – 1:13 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Round 2 vs the Cavs!
@Ticketmaster | 🎟️ https://t.co/7NSDOupZOb pic.twitter.com/hwuBnhpMFW – 1:03 PM
Round 2 vs the Cavs!
@Ticketmaster | 🎟️ https://t.co/7NSDOupZOb pic.twitter.com/hwuBnhpMFW – 1:03 PM