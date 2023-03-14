Cavs will rest Donovan Mitchell against Charlotte

Cleveland: Donovan Mitchell (left hand finger sprain – injury management) has been downgraded to out for Tuesday’s game against Charlotte.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs have ruled Donovan Mitchell out for tonight’s game against the Hornets due to his left finger sprain with an injury management designation. – 12:36 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has been added to the injury report. He is OUT (finger sprain, injury management) for tonight’s game in Charlotte. – 12:34 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (finger- injury management) is OUT tonight against the Hornets. – 12:31 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell combined to go 9-of-24 for 21 points in the first three quarters for the #Cavs against the Hornets tonight.
Those two went 7-of-8 for 20 points in the fourth quarter. – 8:33 PM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Had no idea my guy @Lindor12BC was playing in Miami today smh!! Good luck brotha!! #LFGM – 12:55 PM
Brady Hawk: If you missed it, I talked to Caleb Martin last night about Donovan Mitchell trying to pull a Grant Williams on him before the late free throws lol: Donovan: “You gave us one man (in a previous game), it would be nice if you gave us two.” Caleb: “I don’t plan on it.” pic.twitter.com/roIDzQcRnI -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / March 11, 2023
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Donovan Mitchell just passed JR Smith for the most 3-pointers in a single season in franchise history. He is up to 205 now. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / March 8, 2023
ClutchPoints: “I’mma make both.” Grant Williams to Donovan Mitchell before missing BOTH free throws in a 109-109 game with 0.8 remaining. -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / March 7, 2023