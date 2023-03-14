Damian Lillard criticizes young players' entitlement in interview

On this week’s episode of The Old Man and the Three podcast, Damian Lillard explained to JJ Redick what he sees as the biggest negative change in the NBA since he entered, and how it’s posing a genuine problem for the NBA going forward.
Source: Robby Kalland @ Uproxx
Nick Wright @getnickwright
A lot can change in the final month, as of now, my All NBA teams would be…
1st:
C Embiid
F Giannis
F Tatum
G Luka
G Fox
2nd
C Jokic
F LeBron
F Butler
G Steph
G Mitchell
3rd
C Sabonis
F Durant
F Markkanen
G Lillard
G Harden
Toughest omissions: SGA, Jaylen, AntMan, Kawhi & Bam – 8:41 AM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
It was a day to come together and share The Schonz stories as the Blazers held a Celebration of Life for Bill Schonely.
Terry Porter spoke on the ‘special’ postgame interviews.
Hear from Damian Lillard and Chris Dudley tonight at 10 and 11 on @PortlandsCW and @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/1wIRGJQvUm – 11:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Klay at half:
33 PTS
12-18 FG
8-12 3P (!)
Joins Dame as the only player with 8+ 3P in a half multiple times this season. pic.twitter.com/sfG73C0m4J – 11:14 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
AFTER DARK NOW!!!
– Full Bracket breakdown
– We go into the job openings at Georgetown, Texas, Notre Dame, Texas Tech and St. John’s.
– Ole Miss’ hiring of Beard, Georgia Tech’s of Stoudamire.
– Chris Mack with an announcement on his future.
youtube.com/live/Y1MDbFEiE… – 10:59 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard speaking at Bill Schonely’s celebration of life event at the Coliseum pic.twitter.com/w0a8LDE7lI – 7:50 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jaylen Brown scored 39 points earlier this year against Rockets … and it was only the 15th highest scoring game against them this season (including that 71-point game by Dame).
@DKSportsbook has Brown’s over/under at 24.5 points tonight. Brown at exactly 24.5 PPG in March. – 7:37 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
This is actually a smart move by Temple. Try and get in front of another potential Big 5 opening, and go get Matt Langel.
Unless Langel winds up at Penn State – if Micah leaves — or lands at Notre Dame. – 5:10 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Over 150 DI players have hit the transfer portal today.
Player that will be the most highly sought-after of the bunch? JJ Starling from Notre Dame. Former five-star recruit. Averaged 11 points per game as a freshman combo guard. Lot of upside for him. – 4:57 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 13 RPR MVP:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.2
2. Joel Embiid: 16.0
3. Luka Dončić: 15.7
4. Damian Lillard: 14.7
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.3
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.2
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.1
8. Anthony Davis: 13.1
9. LeBron James: 12.9
10. Stephen Curry: 12.3 pic.twitter.com/KDrJQzsNRk – 2:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
🚨: New pod episode! @Chris Haynes and I discuss:
🏀 The mild, mild West
🏀 The Cinderella Kings and their Coach of the Year favorite Mike Brown
🏀 More awards
🏀 Dame Lillard latest
🏀 Unplanned but fun look at some of Chris’ college career
LISTEN: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi… – 11:37 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Blazers might be done for the season
Also: if anyone deserves Wemby, it just might be Damian Lillard. IMO, of course – 9:05 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Damian Lillard downgraded to out. Was listed as probable this afternoon. – 6:17 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Damian Lillard (right calf soreness) is officially out for tonight’s game, per the Blazers.
Huge break for the Pels in a game they desperately need. – 6:17 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Chauncey Billups said Damian Lillard will test his calf before deciding if he plays tonight at the Pelicans. Said they want to be cautious with him. pic.twitter.com/wvkxOzvDe9 – 5:45 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Two words. DUSTY MAY.
If I am Jack Swarbrick at Notre Dame, I’m taking a long look at the FAU head coach. – 10:17 PM
Damian Lillard: “When I came in the league, like Jason Kidd was starting for the Knicks and Grant Hill and Kurt Thomas and Kenyon Martin…it was real older dudes in the league,” Lillard said. “I played with Jared Jeffries, he was 40, 41 or something. Earl Watson was 40 when I played with him. I played with real vets, and it was a lot of stuff I learned, like being a point guard or how to lead from Mo Williams and Earl Watson and Jared Jeffries. And they didn’t even play, it was just the way they showed me how stuff had to be done, I had no choice but to respect the game. I didn’t have – the word I was looking for is entitlement. “ -via Uproxx / March 14, 2023
Damian Lillard: “You got players who are more talented than ever coming into the league, they’re getting picked 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, they’re making more money than those picks ever made, so not only that, now you giving them the keys to the franchise. There’s nobody there to tell them, you’re super-talented, but you’ve gotta earn stuff around here. You gotta earn your way. “ -via Uproxx / March 14, 2023
Aaron J. Fentress: Damian Lillard (calf) is out for tonight at the Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/FqNP2nYV5Q -via Twitter @AaronJFentress / March 12, 2023