Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr to play for Team USA at World Cup?

An NBA source told The Athletic that Steve Kerr, coach for Team USA, spoke with the Memphis Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane about potentially playing in the World Cup this summer.
Source: Joe Vardon @ The Athletic
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane put up another game with at least 20 points and five assists, and David Roddy is earning his rotation spot.
Three quick takeaways:
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun Fact: Jaren Jackson Jr has more games with 5 blocks (9) than games with 0 blocks (6) this season. pic.twitter.com/pXLHMh7jId – 9:55 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Desmond Bane has 21+ points in four of the last five and five of the last seven. – 9:34 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs were outscored 36-21 in the third quarter, with Memphis’ Dillon Brooks (11 points) and Desmond Bane (9 points) nearly matching Dallas’ team total. – 9:26 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Largest lead of the game for either side as Desmond Bane follow puts Memphis up 55-50. – 8:59 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Green, Hardy
6:45 tip @971TheFreak – 7:16 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane latest players contacted by Steve Kerr about playing for Team USA at the World Cup, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4304059/2023/0… – 1:54 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs played their collective butts off. Hardaway, Green, & Hardy were terrific. Maxi did terrific work on Jackson. Bullock pretty well shut down Bane in 2nd half. But missed FTs & late TOs will kill you on the road vs a dominant home team. – 10:46 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Desmond Bane corner 3/”C’Mon & Ride It” request puts the Grizzlies up 108-104 with a minute to go. #choochoo – 10:15 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
That is a scary spill for Jaren Jackson Jr. Looked awkward going to the floor. – 9:28 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs down 56-50 at half in MEM. A lot of energy offsetting their lack of size (not to mention no Luka and Kyrie). Hardy and Wood both with 10. Bane w/17 to lead MEM. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:09 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Grizzlies 56 Mavs 50
Desmond Bane has 17 points to lead the way. Grizzlies shooting 54.5% despite making only 4 of 20 3s. – 9:04 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Grizzlies could never get double-digit separation on the Mavs in the first half. Lead it 56-50. Rough half for Jaren Jackson Jr., 1-6 from the floor and 3 fouls. – 9:04 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Bane up to 14 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists already. He’s been great. – 8:43 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane has been whatever is a level above aggressive tonight. This is who the Grizzlies need him to be right now. – 8:41 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, Green, Powell, Hardaway, Hardy
7:10 tip @971TheFreak – 7:36 PM
Mark Medina: Jaren Jackson Jr. on if he plans to offer guidance to Ja Morant: “He’s got it. I trust his judgement all the time. When he comes back, he’s going to be in the same groove. It really doesn’t end up mattering.” When asked if he was concerned Ja showed a gun on video: “Not really.” -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / March 6, 2023
The Grizzlies play with so much confidence. Where does that come from? Jaren Jackson Jr: Internally, you’ve got to have it or you can’t play in Memphis. That’s what it is. That’s the culture we’ve built. That’s what we want to continue to build. You have to have a culture so that when people come in, they know where to fit in. You have to believe in yourself. -via For The Win / March 1, 2023
FTW: How do you describe the defensive identity of the Grizzlies? Jaren Jackson Jr: It’s been elite communication. Everybody moves on a string. We play hard. We play the same way. We know what the others are going to do. We hold it down. Dillon Brooks and I are both Defensive Player of the Year candidates. That gives us a lot of options. -via For The Win / March 1, 2023
Chris Herrington: Desmond Bane, in the locker room, said he’d just texted with Ja Morant. “He said ‘good win’ and he misses us.” -via Twitter @ChrisHerrington / March 10, 2023
Mark Medina: Desmond Bane on Ja Morant: “We’re a big family. We’re wrapping our arms around him and showing our love to him.” Is he confident Ja will rectify behavior? “For sure. He’s a resilient guy, tough-minded guy. Whenever he’s ready to come back, we’ll welcome him with open arms.” -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / March 6, 2023
Drew Hill: Desmond Bane said he hated to see Danny Green go but he’s excited for what Luke Kennard can bring to the group. Joked with him that Luke’s barely got him in 3point% “Yeahhh, I’ll catch him,” Bane joked. -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / February 10, 2023
