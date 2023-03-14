Hassan Whiteside, Brandon Knight sign with Puerto Rican team

More on this storyline
With an open roster spot and a plethora of veterans available for 10-day or rest-of-the-season contracts, it’s time for Stevens to sign somebody. The names on the market are familiar, depending on what Stevens believes the Celtics need. The players available include LaMarcus Aldridge, Dwight Howard, DeMarcus Cousins, Derrick Favors, Hassan Whiteside, Moses Brown, Tristan Thompson, and Serge Ibaka. Some of those names are intriguing, some aren’t. But the Celtics need a healthy body to eat up some minutes and give Mazzulla more options. -via Boston Globe / March 6, 2023