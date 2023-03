Ja Morant may not play again this season?

“I think there’s a lot going on,” Spears said on a recent episode of Brian Windhorst’s Hoop Collective podcast. “My prayers to him, that he figures it out. There’s things I’m hearing that I’d rather probably not say on this podcast, but I hope he’s taking care of himself. I’m not really worried about the basketball part for him right now. I’m worried about the human part. … My guess now is — not that you’d bet on this — that he doesn’t play the rest of the season as he takes care of himself.” Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points