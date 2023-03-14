Ja Morant may not play again this season?

“I think there’s a lot going on,” Spears said on a recent episode of Brian Windhorst’s Hoop Collective podcast. “My prayers to him, that he figures it out. There’s things I’m hearing that I’d rather probably not say on this podcast, but I hope he’s taking care of himself. I’m not really worried about the basketball part for him right now. I’m worried about the human part. … My guess now is — not that you’d bet on this — that he doesn’t play the rest of the season as he takes care of himself.”
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant entered a counseling program in Florida
sportando.basketball/en/memphis-gri… – 5:07 AM
Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant entered a counseling program in Florida
sportando.basketball/en/memphis-gri… – 5:07 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Grizzlies’ Ja Morant enters counseling program in Florida nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/13/rep… – 11:57 PM
Report: Grizzlies’ Ja Morant enters counseling program in Florida nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/13/rep… – 11:57 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Sharing this story I wrote in September 2022 ahead of the season, where Ja Morant opened up about his mental health.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:17 PM
Sharing this story I wrote in September 2022 ahead of the season, where Ja Morant opened up about his mental health.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Grizzlies have won 3 games in a row without Ja Morant.
They are now the 2 seed in the West. pic.twitter.com/Ye3DMiKhLv – 10:05 PM
The Grizzlies have won 3 games in a row without Ja Morant.
They are now the 2 seed in the West. pic.twitter.com/Ye3DMiKhLv – 10:05 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Last week, a Grizzlies security official accompanied Ja Morant to a retreat-like facility in Florida, where he is receiving counseling for the personal issues that have kept him away from the organization, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4306441/2023/0… – 10:04 PM
Last week, a Grizzlies security official accompanied Ja Morant to a retreat-like facility in Florida, where he is receiving counseling for the personal issues that have kept him away from the organization, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4306441/2023/0… – 10:04 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
With news that Ja Morant has entered counseling in Florida, it’s hard to imagine him making All-NBA, which I think would have been likely without these incidents. Not making All-NBA would cost him about $39 million, reducing his contract from a projected 5/$233m to 5/$194m – 8:46 PM
With news that Ja Morant has entered counseling in Florida, it’s hard to imagine him making All-NBA, which I think would have been likely without these incidents. Not making All-NBA would cost him about $39 million, reducing his contract from a projected 5/$233m to 5/$194m – 8:46 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Reporting with @ESPN_MacMahon on Memphis star Ja Morant entering counseling program in Florida: es.pn/3LkTsdy – 8:41 PM
Reporting with @ESPN_MacMahon on Memphis star Ja Morant entering counseling program in Florida: es.pn/3LkTsdy – 8:41 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant enters counseling program in Florida, no timetable for return, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/grizz… – 8:22 PM
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant enters counseling program in Florida, no timetable for return, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/grizz… – 8:22 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Reporting with @ESPN_MacMahon: Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has entered a counseling program in Florida and there remains no timetable for his return to active play. – 7:55 PM
Reporting with @ESPN_MacMahon: Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has entered a counseling program in Florida and there remains no timetable for his return to active play. – 7:55 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Taylor Jenkins on if Ja Morant returns Fri: “There are a lot of internal dialogues going on and obviously there’s still things going on at the league level that we’re in communication with. Ja’s fully engaged in this process and ready for whatever comes next after these 2 games.” – 7:20 PM
Taylor Jenkins on if Ja Morant returns Fri: “There are a lot of internal dialogues going on and obviously there’s still things going on at the league level that we’re in communication with. Ja’s fully engaged in this process and ready for whatever comes next after these 2 games.” – 7:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Powerade pulls Ja Morant ad in wake of gun incident nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/13/pow… – 10:16 AM
Powerade pulls Ja Morant ad in wake of gun incident nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/13/pow… – 10:16 AM
More on this storyline
Morant has been seeking assistance for what he described in a statement as a need “to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being,” which has taken him out of Memphis on a leave from the team, sources said. -via ESPN / March 14, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is undergoing counseling in Florida and has been communicating with teammates via text and video since he left the club earlier this month, multiple team sources told The Athletic. -via The Athletic / March 14, 2023
“His spirit has been great so far when I have spoken to him,” Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones told ESPN. “It’s a unique time. There comes times in life when you’ve got to put yourself first before your family, before basketball, before a lot of other stuff, and I don’t know if a lot of guys have ever done that. It’s a time where he’s getting to put himself first, and I think he’s taken advantage of that. I hope he’s taking advantage of that, and it will be good for him. -via ESPN / March 14, 2023