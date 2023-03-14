Jazz re-sign Kris Dunn for the remainder of the season

Shams Charania: The Utah Jazz and guard Kris Dunn have agreed to a new deal for the remainder of the season, sources tell me and @Tony Jones. Dunn is averaging 11.6 points, 4.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds for Jazz and earns a full deal after his second 10-day ended.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Utah Jazz and guard Kris Dunn have agreed to a new deal, sources tell myself and @Shams Charania Dunn is averaging 11.6 points, 4.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds for Jazz and earns a full deal after his second 10-day ended. – 2:50 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Utah Jazz and guard Kris Dunn have agreed to a new deal for the remainder of the season, sources tell me and @Tony Jones. Dunn is averaging 11.6 points, 4.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds for Jazz and earns a full deal after his second 10-day ended. – 2:49 PM
For Kris Dunn, the most important day of 2023 could be March 14. That’s the day Dunn’s second and final 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz will expire and the Jazz will have to make a decision — move forward with Dunn, or let him walk. “No matter what happens I’m very appreciative of the Jazz organization for giving me this opportunity to showcase my game,” Dunn said. “I feel like I’ve been doing a good job.” -via deseret.com / March 8, 2023
“It’s been a beautiful, ugly journey,” Dunn said. “I’ve learned a lot through my experience and that’s the beautiful thing. … And then there’s the ugly parts. I’ve been through the G League, I’ve been waived, I’ve been traded, I’ve had injuries, so I’ve seen what the league as a business is about and throughout it I’ve come to understand that it is a business and how to be a pro, on and off the court.” -via deseret.com / March 8, 2023
“He came in with a tremendous competitive fire,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “You see that on the defensive end of the floor. He really is engaged on that end. That part, he came in with. He’s getting more and more comfortable on the offensive end, understanding our system, where his opportunities to score are, what the reads are that he has to make as a primary ballhandler to get his teammates involved, and I think he’s done a better job every game.” -via deseret.com / March 8, 2023