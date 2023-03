Jazz re-sign Kris Dunn for the remainder of the season

For Kris Dunn, the most important day of 2023 could be March 14. That’s the day Dunn’s second and final 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz will expire and the Jazz will have to make a decision — move forward with Dunn, or let him walk. “No matter what happens I’m very appreciative of the Jazz organization for giving me this opportunity to showcase my game,” Dunn said. “I feel like I’ve been doing a good job.” -via deseret.com / March 8, 2023